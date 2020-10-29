In this Watch Dogs Legion Darts Game Locations guide, we’ll tell you about the locations of all the darts games in Watch Dogs Legion.

Watch Dogs Legion Darts Game Locations

London in Watch Dogs Legion is filled with various activities you can take part in and collectibles to add to your collection.

There are a total of 21 Darts games spread throughout the game.

You are required to play each Darts game at least once. Playing all 21 games will unlock the Bullseye trophy.

City of Westminster Darts Locations

Darts Game Location 1

The first darts board is located in the Earl’s Fortune. Head inside the bar, and you’ll find the darts board to the left of the wall in front of you.

Darts Game Location 2

The game is located in the Martlet’s Nest. You’ll find it on the right wall.

Darts Game Location 3

You’ll find this game in the Winter Lion Pub. It will be in front of you the moment you enter the door.

Darts Game Location 4

For the fourth game, head to the Golden Rivet. It’s on the same wall as the bookshelf.

Darts Game Location 5

Make your way to the Seven Dials. Head inside the bar, and you’ll see it on the left of the archway.

Darts Game Location 6

The sixth game is located in Songs and Barley. It’s on the left wall.

Camden

Darts Game Location 7

This game will take you back to Earl’s Fortune. You’ll find it on the left of the archway when you enter the bar.

City of London

Darts Game Location 8

This is in Earl’s Fortune as well; however, you won’t be able to see it immediately as you enter the door.

Cross the archway and then turn around to see the darts board.

Islington and Hackney

Darts Game Location 9

Head to the Food Town and you’ll see it on one of the walls near the stairs.

Darts Game Location 10

There couple of walls in World of Tomorrow that are painted brightly and stand out from the rest. The game is located on one of those walls.

Darts Game Location 11

It’s in the Golden Rivet, on the right wall when you enter the door.

Tower Hamlets

Darts Game Location 12

Enter the Drowning Post and walk towards the right corner on the other end of the room. Turn around to see the game.

Southwark

Darts Game Location 13

Earl’s Fortune has the game again, and you’ll find it in the same location as earlier.

Darts Game Location 14

The game is located underneath the huge staircase in the Three Hawker Boys.

Darts Game Location 15

The game is located in the Martlet’s Nest. You’ll find it on the right wall.

Lambeth Darts Locations

Darts Game Location 16

The game is located in the Xcess on the wall near the sitting area.

Darts Game Location 17

It is inside the Golden Rivet on the wall on the right.

Darts Game Location 18

Head to the European Processing Centre and look for the game in a lounge with numerous speakers.

Darts Game Location 19

It’s in the Boxtown, near the ramp leading to the upper deck.

Darts Game Location 20

It is inside the Golden Rivet on the wall on the right.

Nine Elms

Darts Game Location 21

The game is located in the Martlet’s Nest. You’ll find it on the right wall.