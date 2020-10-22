Dirt 5 Designer Confirms How DualSense Features Simulate Real-World Racing

Dirt 5 was recently confirmed by developer Codemasters to incorporate the new DualSense features for increased levels of immersion on PlayStation 5. The developer however never explained just how haptic feedback and adaptive triggers will simulate a real-world racing experience.

Speaking with SegmentNext in a recent interview, lead designer Mike Moreton finally provided those answers. He explained that haptic feedback will “give players a real feel of the road surface they are driving on” and also “represent the level of grip that tires have on the road and whether the car is in traction or in a full-on drift” in the game.

Moreton further revealed that the adaptive triggers of DualSense will be used to “simulate systems on a car, such as the distinctive judder of ABS systems kicking in, to further immerse the player in the world.”

Beyond the new DualSense controller, Moreton was all praise for Microsoft’s Smart Delivery program. “In the current economic climate, Smart Delivery is really important. It removes confusion around which version to get and it gives later adopters of new hardware something instant to play when they unbox it.”

Dirt 5 supports Smart Delivery, meaning that players can pre-order the Xbox One version right now and gain access to the Xbox Series X version for free upon availability. Sony Interactive Entertainment has a similar but unnamed upgrade program and which covers the game as well.

“It’s really cool because they’ll see an instant boost to visual quality with all the bells and whistles, while still enjoying the great game they know and love.” added Moreton. “This will be without the inconvenience and expense of having to pay for the title again, too.”

The new installment in the racing franchise runs in 120 frames per second and supports 4K resolution on PlayStation 5 just like Xbox Series X. The inclusion of performance and quality modes will task players to choose their own experience. Whether that be higher frame rates or higher resolutions. While playing split-screen though, Moreton confirmed that those modes are taken away in Dirt 5 “so all players get the same experience.”

Dirt officially launches for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 6, 2020. The next-generation versions launch alongside Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 on November 10 and 12 respectively.

Codemasters is also working on a Google Stadia version for a release in 2021. Moreton however refrained from mentioning any frame-rates or resolutions that Stadia subscribers can expect. “We are still working on Stadia and aren’t quite ready to talk about resolution and FPS just yet, however we will be sure to let you know when we are!”