Torchlight 3 Best Dusk Mage Builds Guide

In this Torchlight 3 Dusk Mage Builds guide, we will give you some amazingly OP builds for the Dusk Mage class in the fan-favorite ARPG Torchlight 3.

Torchlight 3 Best Dusk Mage Builds

Dusk Mage, as the name shows, is more about magic and spell stuff. For this class you will have to master your use of dark and light energy. There are two energy bar, dark and light energy.

As Dusk Mage you will have active and passive skills, and you have to assign mana to these skills. Mana management is an important part of using skills in any class.

When you use dark spells, the dark energy bar will recharge, and when you use light spells, the light energy bar will recharge.

Now to get the most out of your Dusk Mage, you must try out Dusk Mage builds.

Here we have detailed out some of the best Dusk Mage builds in the Torchlight III.

Bolt Launcher Build

This is a very powerful build for heavy AOE attacks, and it offers powerful projectile attacks. This is how you can have a Bolt Launcher Built.

This build requires great Mana management from your side and the following skills as well:

Unholy Bolt

Radiant Blast

Entropy

Conjure Electrode

Unholy Bolt will become your main attack.

The following will be the support skills for your build, and they will be like a cherry on top and add even more damage and buffs to already powerful attacks:

Lightning Barrier

Thousand-Volt Burst

Light Spear

Damnation

Shadow Step

You can pick some useful skills in the passive as well, like:

Tingling Sensation

Shocking Display

Lightning Strike

Piercing Cold Build

This is another powerful build that can give some serious damage. Following are the skills for this build:

Snowstorm

Ice Shield

Absolver

Frost Blast

You can also use Holy Bolt instead of Absolver, and this is all a matter of preference.

Also use the following Support skills:

Entropy

Energy spike

Holy fury

Consecration

Shadow Step

Damnation

Dark Spears

Then get the following passive skills as well:

Energizer

Frost Skin

Breaking Point

Lagged Ice

Large Bores

These skills are all useable and will work best in this build with each other. Put your mana on where you feel most comfortable and also look out for the energy consumption of the skills as you choose them.

Methermancer

This build will help you master the summoner and stock up as many summoners as you can and still give you decent damage and will compliment that summons.

It will have great use of Holy Fury and Entropy.

Use the following Active skills:

Holy Fury

Light Spear

Spirit Well

Entropy

Shadow Step

Miasma

Arachnid Assault

If you do not want to use Entropy, you can drop it for Energy Spike, and you will save around 8 points. Use Entropy or Dark Spears to charge the light buff bar super quick.

For passive skill, use:

Spread of Death

Stalling Up

Energizer

Puppet Master

Use Energizer if you are low on skill points in this build. Use the extra points on Puppet Master or Holy Bolt.

Hemothurge

Active skills in this build are:

Unholy Bolt

Shadow Step

Radiant Blast

Energy spike

Dark Spears

Absolver

Living Barrier

Drain

Dance of Death

Radiant Blast might be heavy on mana usage so Shadow Step can be a better option.

Energy Spike is a great option; charge the dark bar and light buff to get Harmonic Form and the best out of Energy Spike.

Dark Spear will help you build the dark buff bar quickly.

And the passive skills to use are:

Energizer

So these are the best builds we have found for Dusk Mage in Torchlight III so far. Let us know what your best build or favorite skill is.