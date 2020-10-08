FIFA 21 Best Young Midfielders Guide

A Midfielder has to lead the offensive play and offer support to your defense. Some players are better than others, so we’ve decided to create a list of FIFA 21 Best Young Midfielders.

FIFA 21’s Career Mode will present you with ample opportunities to further player growth. You can choose their positions, and the midfield is the most important one in the game.

We picked players who are age 20 or under with great potential and overall ratings.

PO – Position

OVR – Overall Rating

POT – Potential

VA – Market Value

Name Age Club PO OVR POT VA Jadon Sancho 20 Borussia Dortmund RM, LM, CAM 87 93 £62.6m Erling Haaland 20 Borussia Dortmund ST 84 92 £83.8m João Félix 20 Atletico Madrid CF, ST 81 93 £16.25 Sandro Tonali 20 AC Milan CDM, CM 77 91 £16.7m Mason Greenwood 18 Man Utd RM, ST 77 89 £13.1m Ferran Torres 20 Man City RM, LM, CF 81 89 £23.9m Jude Bellingham 17 Borussia Dortmund CM, LM, RM 69 88 £1.9m Pedro González López 17 Barcelona LM, CAM 72 88 £5.4m Eduardo Camavinga 17 Rennes CM 76 88 £10.8m Mohamed Ihattaren 18 PSV CAM, RM, CM 77 88 £12.6m Riqui Puig 20 Barcelona CM, CAM 75 88 £11.3m Moussa Diaby 20 Bayer Leverkusen LM 81 88 £22.5m Phil Foden 20 Man City CAM, CM 79 88 £17.6 Ryan Gravenberch 18 Ajax CM, CDM 71 87 £4.3m Boubacar Kamara 20 Marseille CDM, CB 79 87 £15.3m Noni Madueke 18 PSV RM, ST 70 86 £3.3m Aster Vranckx 17 Mechelen CM, CDM 66 86 £1.2m Gustavo Assuncao 20 Familiaco CDM 74 86 £8.6m Tete 20 Shakhtar Donetsk RM, CAM 75 86 £10.4m Dwight McNeil 20 Burnley LM 78 86 £14m Ryan Sessegnon 20 Spurs LM, LW, LB 75 86 £10.4m Florentino 20 Benfica CDM, CM 76 86 £10.4m Romario Baro 20 Porto RM, CAM 73 85 £6.3m Yusuf Demir 17 Rapid Wien CAM, RW 64 85 £880k Marcos Antonio 20 Shakhtar Donetsk CM 72 85 £5.4m Orkun Kokcu 19 Feyenoord CAM, CM 75 85 £9.5m Paulinho 19 Bayer Leverkusen CAM, RM 74 85 £8.6m Joe Willock 20 Arsenal CAM, CM 71 85 £4.5m

Many of these players are capable of playing more positions than the main ones we’ve mentioned.

Jadon Sancho is part of the Borussia Dortmund club, which gives him great value. He is also extremely versatile because of the different positions he is able to play well in.

Erling Håland served well as a midfielder for English clubs Nottingham Forest, Leeds United, and Manchester City.

He was able to win 34 caps for Norway and has high value as well as potential.

Pretty much every player we’ve listed will prove as good signings, but some have a better chance than the rest.

Jude Bellingham seems like an attractive choice because of his age and value, so try and spring for him during the next opportunity you get for a transfer.

Not all of these players will be available right away, and a lot of them will require a ton of training if you want them to get far.

For this reason, you should focus on giving them a lot of focus and time out on the field instead of keeping them benched.