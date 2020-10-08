Baldur’s Gate 3 The Scholar Walkthrough

In this Walkthrough of Baldur’s Gate 3 The Scholar, we will give guide you through all the ins and outs of this early quest of your journey in BG3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 The Scholar

Once you complete the Druid Halsin Rescue Quest and save Volvo, you can then start The Scholar.

The Scholar is a very dialogue-focused quest. You don’t need to do anything special other than interacting with Volvo and striking a conversation.

This quest is essentially about you trying to remove the parasite in your head with Volvo’s help.

Finding Volvo

After you rescue Volvo in the ‘Druid Halsin Rescue’ quest, you can find him back at the camp.

Start talking to him to find out how much he knows about the mind flayers.

Volvo will know quite a bit about them and will be quite interested and rather fascinated by one of the flayers Halsin had.

You can tell Volvo about the parasite in your head, but he won’t immediately believe you.

Upon persuading him and letting him examine your head, he then will confirm that there is indeed a parasite in your head.

Volvo will ask you to give him some time to collect his thoughts and come back to him later.

Removing the Parasite

All you need to do is sleep at the camp and then go back to Volvo. He will then be ready to inspect and remove your parasite.

Simply lay down on the bed as Volvo gets ready to tinker with your eye socket using a needle.

After several failed attempts to remove the parasite with a needle, Volvo concludes that he needs a much sturdy tool to get the job done.

He then decides to use an Ice pick.

The Choice

At this point, it is up to you to trust Volvo and let him do it with an Ice pick or stop him.

[Spoilers Regarding the Choice] If you let Volvo prob your eye with an ice pick, he will knock it out, and as a result, you will lose your eye and get a permanent debuff.

Whatever you choose to do, The Scholar quest will be completed after this.