NBA 2K21 Offensive Controls Guide

NBA 2K21 features a vast set of offensive controls including both combos and individual key-hits to achieve shoots, dribbles, passes, and post-offensive actions. Here’s a list of all of NBA 2K21 Offensive Controls with their specified key combos.
Relying too much on your defense might save you from the opponent but it doesn’t guarantee a win if you can’t score. Thats why you need to master NBA 2K21’s offensive controls.
Changes to Pro Stick
One of the most important change in NBA 2K21 is the Pro Stick mechanics. The Pro Stick was essentially the shoot system in NBA 2K, and has always done its job.
Now however it’s also been attached to dribbling to offer much greater control. The full list of changes can be found below:
- Hold RS down = jump shot
- Hold RS left or right = escape dribble moves
- Hold RS up = signature size-ups
- Tap the RS = quick 1-to-1 dribble moves
- Tap the RS with Sprint held = quick momentum dribble moves
Changes to Shooting
Shot Stick Aiming makes a surprise return. A greater focus on Shot Stick Aiming, and a more visual system will help dig the rejected system out of the grave.
The shooting system now uses a better shooting bar which is clear and easier to use rather than a red swoosh that flashes green.
The bar is now more dynamic depending on the distance from the rim, ability and the player’s surrounding.
Button shooting is still available, but offers limited control.
There’s less risk of missing, but also less chance of pulling off the toughest shots on button only play.
Pick and Roll Maneuver
The pick and roll is a popular move used in basketball which allows players to free up space for a play. Once you get to a preferred area of the court hold L1.
Doing this will call your teammate for the setup. The player setting the pick will have a small pop-up options menu appear. They’ll move up to give a pick on the defender near the ballhandler.
Wait for the player to setting the pick to roll. The player who set the pick will move towards the basket. Press X button to quickly pass to the moving teammate.
If done correctly, you will easily pass the ball to a player in the open lane for an easy layup or shot.
In addition, you can call for a pick and fade rather than a pick and roll. To do this, you’ll want to do the following:
- Hold down the L1 to call for the pick.
- Your teammate will move into a position to set the screen. While still holding L1, hold R1.
If done correctly, your teammate won’t roll towards the lane and the basket. Instead, they’ll fade back a bit off the pick for an open shot.
Changing Screen Location
It’s possible to switch which side your teammate will set a pick for you on.
This is helpful if you notice a weak side on the court in terms of defensive set up.
To change which side the screen/pick is set on:
- Hold L1 while handling the ball to call for a pick.
- Press in the Left Stick on your controller. This adjusts the pick to be set on either the right or the left side of the opponent defending the ballhandler.
Offensive Moves
Let us go ahead and take a look at some of the best moves that you can perform while in the opponent’s half of the court.
We will be looking at shooting controls, post-shooting controls, and the dribbling controls so that you have a good idea of what to do no matter the situation.
Shooting Controls
|Euro Step Layup
|Double tap square while driving & hold LS towards the off hand
|Dominant Dunk
|R2 + move & hold RS up, left or right in close range
|Flashy Dunk
|R2 + move & hold RS down when driving, release to finish dunk
|Free Throw
|Press & hold square then release when at the line
|Hop Gather
|Tap Square while dribbling with L deflected.
|Jump Shot
|Press & hold Square then release
|Normal Layup
|Move & hold RS up when driving
|Pump Fake
|Tap Square
|Reverse Layup
|Move & hold the RS right while driving along the baseline
|Runner/Floater
|Move & hold RS down while driving.
|Spin Shot
|Hold R2 + double tap Square
|Half Spin Gather
|Rotate RS in a quarter-circle from right to up then hold while driving with ball in right hand
|Two-Hand Dunk
|R2 + move & hold RS up while driving to basket
|Step Through
|Near basket, pump fake, then press & hold square
|Putback
|Press square when attempting an offensive rebound
Dribbling Controls
|Behind the Back
|Move RS down left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand
|Momentum Behind the Back
|R2 + move RS down left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand
|Behind the Back Escape
|When dribbling with right hand, move & hold RS down left
|Between Legs Cross
|Move RS left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand
|Crossover
|When dribbling with the right hand. Move RS up left then quickly release
|Momentum Crossover
|R2 + move RS up left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand
|Crossover Escape
|When dribbling with right hand move & hold RS up left
|Hard Stop
|Tap L2 while driving for a quick change of speed
|Hold off Defenders
|Hold L2
|In and Out
|Move RS right then quickly release while dribbling with right hand.
|Signature Size-Up Combo
|Move & hold RS stick up from a standing dribble
|Spin
|Rotate the RS clockwise then quickly & release when dribbling with right hand
|Half Spin
|Rotate RS in a quarter-circle from right to up then quickly release when dribbling with right hand
|Hesitation
|Move the RS then quickly release when dribbling with right hand
|Momentum Hesitation
|R2 + move RS right then quickly release when dribbling with right hand
|Hesitation Escape
|Move and hold RS right when dribbling with right hand
|Stepback
|Move RS down then quickly release
|Momentum Stepback
|R2 + move RS down then quickly release
Passing Controls
|Alley-Oop Pass
|Double tap Triangle
|Alley-Oop to Self
|Double tap triangle + move LS to the hoop
|Bounce Pass
|Press O
|Fake Pass
|Triangle + O while standing or driving to the basket
|Flashy Pass
|Double tap O
|Give and Go
|Press & hold X until the receiver catches the ball. Hold X & use LS to move the initial passer. Release X to get the ball back
|Icon Pass
|Press R1 then press the icon button of the desired receiver
|Jump Pass
|Square + X while standing or driving to the basket
|Lead to Basket Pass
|Press & hold triangle to make the selected receiver cut to the basket. Then Release to pass
|Normal Pass
|Press X
|Rolling Inbound
|Press triangle during baseline inbounds
|Skip Pass
|Hold X to target a receiver further away
|Touch Pass
|Press X before the first receiver gets the ball. Use LS to select the second receiver
|Pro Stick Pass
|Press & hold R1 + move RS in the desired pass direction
|Full Receiver Control
|Press & hold O to freely move the selected receiver with LS. Release O to pass.
Post Offense Controls
|Dropstep
|Hold LS to the left or right toward hoop, then tap Square
|Spin or Drive
|Rotate RS to either shoulder
|Post Fade
|Move & hold RS left or right away from the hoop
|Post Shimmy Fade
|With LS neutral, hold R2 + move & hold RS down left or down right
|Post Hook
|With LS on neutral, move & hold RS up left or up right
|Post Shimmy Hook
|With LS neutral, hold R2 + move & hold RS up left or up right
|Post Hop
|Move & hold LS left, right or down then tap square
|Up and Under
|Use RS to pump fake, then let go of L2 and quickly move & hold RS again before the pump fake ends
|Spin or Drive
|Rotate RS to either shoulder
|Straight Stepback
|Hold R2 & move RS down then quickly release
|Jab Stepback
|Hold R2 & move RS up then quickly release
|Dunk Attempt
|Hold R2 & move LS + RS up