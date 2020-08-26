In this guide for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Liveries, we’ll be showing you how you can begin installing these skins on your favorite planes, as well as pointing out some of the better Liveries that we’ve seen so far in MSFS 2020.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Liveries

These liveries for MS Flight Simulator don’t do anything besides just applying a paint job on your planes.

However, for those looking for an immersive experience, these MSFS liveries can make your plane look like one from the real world so that’s a plus.

How to install Mods for MSFS 2020 (Custom Liveries)

We’re going to have to locate the Community folder first, which can be found in the following place,

In your navigation bar on the top, type in %AppData%, and go into the Local folder, and afterward click on Packages.

This should bring you to C:\Users\[Your User Name]\AppData\Local\Packages\

Microsoft.FlightDashboard_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalCache\Packages\

If you got the game from Microsoft’s Store, then the location should look something like this; C:\Users\[Your User Name]\AppData\Local\Packages\ Microsoft.FlightSimulator_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalCache\Packages\

Now, most of the leg work’s done for us, and all we need to do is install our favorite mods.

Simply download the mods from Nexus Mods, or from MSFSaddons.org; there are a number of them available for free.

We have a few recommendations that you might like to use in order to spice up your flight experience in MSFS.

MSFS 2020’s Liveries

MSFS offers its users highly-accurate aircraft from the inside out.

The game not only gives you the option to select different variants of aircraft from within the game but also allows you to pick one of many community-made Liveries from a third-party website.

You can change the appearance of your aircraft however you like, by adding a unique identity to the 30 available air crafts.

If you feel like things have gotten too boring for you with the Liveries already installed, then you can head onto the community website to select out custom-made Liveries by the community.

Nexus Mods has a number of MSFS 2020 addons for you to explore over at Nexusmods.

You can also head on to MSFS Addons to explore more community-made mods.

Selecting a new Livery

Head to your Hangar which is in the profile section of the main menu. Right at the bottom, you should be able to see an option for liveries.

Select this, and you will be able to change to an alternate look for your aircraft if you have one available.

You can also change Liveries when you select your aircraft during the flight plan on the World Map screen.

There are a number of community-made Liveries you can find.

Daher TBM 930 Livery Pack

Adds 14 unique Liveries for the Daher TBM 930 Aircraft. You have 5 color variations, country flag variations, and a FedEx skin! Mod made by Liquidpinky.

AI Traffic Liveries

Make your AI more life-like by providing them with their own real Liveries using this mod made by TheReaperr.

Pitts Special S2S Liveries

Try out these 8 unique Liveries made by Hawker917 known as C5GalaxyStudios on YouTube.

DA62, Beechcraft Bonanza G36, and Cessna 208b Livery Pack

Try out new Liveries for three aircraft made by Guilherme Farias.