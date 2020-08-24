China Bans Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Trailer For Showing Tiananmen Square Protests

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War recently received a teaser trailer to set the tone for a full-blown reveal in the coming days. The footage used was not from the game but rather a collage of real-world events that took place during the Cold War era, one of which was not appreciated by China.

The teaser trailer of Black Ops Cold War showed protestors and troopers clashing against each other in the Tiananmen Square in Beijing. The events led on to the Tiananmen Square massacre of 1989 where the Chinese military fired live rounds on the protestors for a death toll in the several thousands. Despite the teaser trailer (via CBR) showing only mere seconds of the Tiananmen Square protests, Chinese authorities quickly moved to ban the trailer altogether.

The same teaser trailer was re-released once the aforementioned Tiananmen Square clip was replaced with a blank screen but with the same audio. China has, at the time of writing, not confirmed if Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be banned in the country. Though it does appear that the game will be censored. This becomes evident when knowing that the game takes inspiration from real-world events for its single-player narrative. Several worldwide conflicts during the Cold War era are expected to play a part. China will hence make sure that the new Call of Duty 2020 releases in the country without any missions taking place in the Tiananmen Square in Beijing.

Black Ops Cold War will be the sixth mainline installment in the branching Black Ops universe and is being co-developed by Treyarch and Raven Software. The game remains without any official details for now but that will change later in the week. Even though the announcement is coming rather late in the year, Black Ops Cold War has been confirmed by Activision to see to a 2020 release. Hence, expect the game to see the light of day around November just as the next-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles get launched.