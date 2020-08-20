Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Keybinds and Shortcuts

By Editorial Team

Our Microsoft Flight Simulator Keybinds guide comprehensively lists all the key bindings and shortcuts that you need to have a knowledge of before you jump in yourself to try out this, probably the best-known flight simulator program on the market.

The MS Flight Simulator Keybinds listed in this guide can usually be accessed through the options menu.

However, opening up the options menu over and over will really frustrate you, right?

Therefore, we have curated this guide so that whenever you need a specific keybind for carrying out a particular move, all you have to do is just glance at this guide opened on another one of your gadgets.

Miscellaneous

Actions Keybinds
Toggle Fuel Pump Alt + P
Toggle Marker Sound Ctrl + 3
MINUS Ctrl + Num Sub
Plus Ctrl + Num Plus
Toggle Pushback Shift + p
Request Fuel Shift + f
Display Navlog n
Display Map V
Sim Rate r
Skip RTC Backspace
New UI Window Mode Right Alt
Toggle Delegate Control to Copilot Ctrl + Alt + X

 

Instruments and Systems

Actions Keybinds
Toggle Anti Ice H
Toggle Pitot Heat Shift + h
Toggle Master Alternator Alt + a
Toggle Master Battery Alt + b
Toggle Master Battery and Alternator Shift + m
Decrease Cowl Flap Shift + Ctrl + c
Select Engine E
Auto Start Engine Ctrl + e
Engine Auto Shop Shift + Ctrl + e
Increase Cowl Fap Shift + Ctrl + v
Magneto M
Magnetos both Shift + Alt + F
Magnetos left Shift + Alt + s
Magnetos off Shift + Alt + q
Magnetos right Shift + Alt + d
Magnetos start Shift + Alt + g
Toggle Master Ignition Switch Alt + i

 

Flight Instruments

Actions Keybinds
Select Airspeed Bug Shift + Ctrl + r
Select Altitude Bug Shift + Ctrl + z
Toggle Autorudder Shift + Ctrl + u
Set Altimeter B
Decrease Heading Bug Ctrl + Del
Increase Heading Bug Ctrl + Insert
Select Heading Bug Shift + Ctrl + h
Set Heading Indicator D
Toggle Alternate Static Alt + s

 

Fuel

Actions Keybinds
Toggle Fuel Dump Shift + Ctrl + d
Fuel Selector 1 all Alt + w
Fuel Selector 1 off Ctrl + Alt + w
Toggle All Fuel Valve Alt + v

 

Camera – Slew Mode

Actions Keybinds
Slew Translate Up (Slow) F3
Slew Translate Up (Fast) F4
Slew Translate Backwards Num 2
Slew Translate Forward Num 8
Slew Translate Down (Fast) F1
Slew Translate Down (Slow) A
Slew Y Axis Translation Freeze F2
Slew Roll Left Num 7
Slew Roll Right Num 9
Slew X Axis Translation Freeze Num 5
Slew Yaw Left Num 1
Slew Yaw Right Num 3
Slew Translate Left Num 4
Slew Pitch Down (Fast) F8
Slew Pitch Freeze F6
Slew Pitch Down Num 0
Slew Pitch Up 9
Slew Pitch Up (Fast) F5
Slew Pitch Up (Slow) F7
Slew Translate Right Num 6
Toggle Slew Mode Y

 

Camera Mode Switches

Actions

 

 Keybinds
Cockpit/External View Mode End
Toggle Drone Insert

 

Cockpit Camera

Actions Keybinds
Load Custom Camera 0 Alt + 0
Load Custom Camera 1 Alt + 1
Load Custom Camera 2 Alt + 2
Load Custom Camera 3 Alt + 3
Load Custom Camera 4 Alt + 4
Load Custom Camera 5 Alt + 5
Load Custom Camera 6 Alt + 6
Load Custom Camera 7 Alt + 7
Load Custom Camera 8 Alt + 8
Load Custom Camera 9 Alt + 9
Load Next Custom Camera K
Load Previous Custom Camera Shift + k
Save Custom Camera 0 Ctrl + Alt + 0
Save Custom Camera 1 Ctrl + Alt + 1
Save Custom Camera 2 Ctrl + Alt + 2
Save Custom Camera 3 Ctrl + Alt + 3
Save Custom Camera 4 Ctrl + Alt + 4
Save Custom Camera 5 Ctrl + Alt + 5
Save Custom Camera 6 Ctrl + Alt + 6
Save Custom Camera 7 Ctrl + Alt + 7
Save Custom Camera 8 Ctrl + Alt + 8
Save Custom Camera 9 Ctrl + Alt + 9
Decrease Cockpit View Height Down
Increase Cockpit View Height Up
Translate Cockpit View Backward Right Alt + Down
Translate Cockpit View Forward Right Alt + Up
Translate Cockpit View Left Left
Translate Cockpit View Right Right
Cockpit Look Down Shift + Down
Cockpit Look Left Shift + Left
Cockpit Look Right Shift + Right
Cockpit Look Up Shift + Up
Cockpit Quickview Up Ctrl + Up
Cockpit Quickview Rear Ctrl + Down
Cockpit Quickview Right Ctrl + Right
Cockpit Quickview Left Ctrl + Left
Cockpit Quickview Cycle Q
Reset Cockpit View Ctrl + Space
Cockpit View Upper Space
Unzoom Cockpit View
Toggle Smart Camera S
Zoom Cockpit View =

 

Drone Camera

Actions Keybinds
Toggle Drone Depth of Field F1
Toggle Foreground Blur F5
Drone Top Down View Ctrl + Space
Attach Drone to Next Target Ctrl + Page Up
Attach Drone to Previous Target Ctrl + Page Down
Toggle Drone Auto Exposure Ctrl + F4
Toggle Drone Auto Focus F4
Decrease Drone Rotation Speed F3
Decrease Drone Translation Speed F1
Decrease Drone Depth of Field F2
Increase Drone Depth of Field F3
Decrease Drone Exposure Ctrl + F2
Increase Drone Exposure Ctrl + F3
Increase Drone Rotation Speed F4
Increase Drone Translation Speed F2
Lock Drone to Next Target T
Lock Drone to Previous Target Shift + t
Translate Drone Backward S
Translate Drone Down F
Translate Drone Forward W
Translate Drone Left A
Translate Drone Right D
Translate Drone Up R
Reset Drone Roll Space
Reset Drone Target offset Num 5
Pitch Drone Down Num 2
Roll Drone Right Num 9
Pitch Drone Up Num 8
Yaw Drone Left Num 4
Yaw Drone Right Num 6
Roll Drone Left Num 7
Toggle Drone Follow Mode Tab
Toggle Drone Lock Mode Ctrl + Tab
Increase Drone Zoom Num Plus
Decrease Drone Zoom Num Sub
Toggle Plane Controls C

 

External Camera

Actions Keybinds
Reset External View Ctrl + Space
External Quickview Left Ctrl + Left
External Quickview Rear Ctrl + Down
External Quickview Right Ctrl + Right
External Quickview Top Ctrl + Up
Unzoom External View
Zoom External View =

 

Fixed Camera

Actions Keybinds
Toggle Fixed Camera 10 Ctrl + Shift + 0
Toggle Fixed Camera 1 Ctrl + Shift + 1
Toggle Fixed Camera 2 Ctrl + Shift + 2
Toggle Fixed Camera 3 Ctrl + Shift + 3
Toggle Fixed Camera 4 Ctrl + Shift + 4
Toggle Fixed Camera 5 Ctrl + Shift + 5
Toggle Fixed Camera 6 Ctrl + Shift + 6
Toggle Fixed Camera 7 Ctrl + Shift + 7
Toggle Fixed Camera 8 Ctrl + Shift + 8
Toggle Fixed Camera 9 Ctrl + Shift + 9
Reset Fixed Camera F
Previous Fixed Camera Shift + a
Next Fixed Camera A

 

Instrument Views

Actions Keybinds
Previous Instrument View Shift + a
Next Instrument View A
Toggle Instrument View 10 Ctrl + 0
Toggle Instrument View 1 Ctrl + 1
Toggle Instrument View 2 Ctrl + 2
Toggle Instrument View 3 Ctrl + 3
Toggle Instrument View 4 Ctrl + 4
Toggle Instrument View 5 Ctrl + 5
Toggle Instrument View 6 Ctrl + 6
Toggle Instrument View 7 Ctrl + 7
Toggle Instrument View 8 Ctrl + 8
Toggle Instrument View 9 Ctrl + 9
Select Next POI Page Up
Reset Smartcam Ctrl + F
Set Custom Smartcam Target T
Next Smartcam Target PageUp + Ctrl
Camera AI Player Home + Ctrl
Previous Smartcam Target PageDown + Ctrl
Toggle Follow SmartCam Target PageDown
Unset Custom Smartcam Target Shift + t

 

Autopilot

Actions Keybinds
Autopilot Airspeed Hold Alt + r
Decrease Autopilot Reference Altitude Ctrl + Pgdown
Increase Autopilot Reference Altitude Ctrl + Pgup
Toggle Autopilot Approach Hold Ctrl + a
Toggle Autopilot Altitude Hold Ctrl + t
Toggle Autopilot Localizer Hold Ctrl + o
Toggle Autopilot Mach Hold Ctrl + m
Toggle Autopilot Master Z
Autopilot N1 Hold Ctrl + S
Decrease Autopilot N1 Reference Ctrl + End
Increase Autopilot N1 Reference Ctrl + Home
Autopilot Nav1Hold Ctrl + N
Decrease Autopilot Reference Airspeed Shift + Ctrl + Del
Increase Autopilot Reference Airspeed Shift + Ctrl + Insert
Decrease Autopilot Reference vs Ctrl + End
Increase Autopilot Reference vs Ctrl + Home
Toggle Autopilot Wing Leveler Ctrl + V
Autopilot Off Shift + Alt + Z
Autopilot On Alt + Z
Arm Auto Throttle Shift + r
Auto Throttle to GA Shift + Ctrl + g
Toggle Avionics Master Pgup
Toggle Flight Director Ctrl + F
Toggle Yaw Damper Ctrl + d

 

Brakes

Actions Keybinds
Brakes Num Decimal
Left Brake Nummult
Right Brake Num Sub
Toggle Parking Brakes Ctrl + Num Decimal

 

Flight Control Surfaces

Actions Keybinds
Aileron left (roll left) Num 4
Aileron right (roll right) Num 6
Center Ailer Rudder Num 5
Elevator Down (Pitch Down) Num 8
Elevator Up (Pitch Up) Num 2
Toggle Water Rudder Ctrl + W
Rudder Left (Yaw left) Num 0
Rudder Right (Yaw Right) Enter

 

Secondary Control Surfaces

Actions Keybinds
Decrease Flaps F6
Extend Flaps F8
Increase Flaps F7
Retract Flaps F5
Toggle Spoilers Num Divide

 

Control Trimming Surfaces

Actions Keybinds
Aileron Trim Left Ctrl + Num 4
Aileron Trim Right Ctrl + Num 6
Rudder Trim Left Ctrl + Num 0
Rudder Trim Right Ctrl + Enter
Elevator Trin Down (Nose Down) Num 7
Elevator Trim Up (Nose Up) Num Divide

 

Landing Gear

Actions Keybinds
Toggle Landing Gear G
Gear Down Ctrl, g
Toggle Tail Wheel Lock Shift + g

 

Exterior Lights

Actions Keybinds
Toggle Landing Lights Ctrl, I
Landing Lights Down Shift + Ctrl + Num 2
Landing Lights Home Shift + Ctrl + Num 5
Landing Lights Left Shift + Ctrl + Num 4
Landing Lights Right Shift + Ctrl + Num 6
Landing Lights Up Shift + Ctrl + Num 8
Toggle Strobes O
Toggle Beacon light Alt + h
Toggle Nav Light Alt + n
Toggle Taxi Lights Alt + J

 

Interior Lights

Actions Keybinds
Toggle Flashlight Alt + I
Toggle Lights I

 

Menu

Actions Keybinds
Toggle Active Pause Pause
Toggle Basic Control Panel Ctrl + c
Clear Search Del
Toggle Pause Esc
Select 1 Alt + F1
Select 2 Alt + F2
Select 3 Alt + F3
Select 4 Alt + F4
Display Checklist Shift + c
Next Toolbar Panel .
Previous Toolbar Panel /
Back to Main Menu End
Close Menu Backspace
Fly Enter
Change Aircraft F11
Liveries F12
See Specification F10
Help Menu Tab
Restart Free Flight Home
Restart Activity Home

 

Power Management Mixture

Actions Keybinds
Decrease Mixture Shift + Ctrl + F2
Increase Mixture Shift + Ctrl + F3
Set Mixture Lean Shift + Ctrl + F1
Set Mixture Rich Shift + Ctrl + F4

 

Power Management Propeller

Actions Keybinds
Decrease Propeller Pitch Ctrl + F2
Propeller Pitch Hi Ctrl + F4
Increase Propeller Pitch Ctrl + F3
Propeller Pitch Lo Ctrl + F1

 

Throttle

Actions Keybinds
Throttle Cut F1
Decrease Throttle F2
Increase Throttle F3

 

Radio

Actions Keybinds
ADF Shift + Ctrl + a
Com Radio C
Set Com1 Standby Shift + Alt + X
Com1switch to Standby Alt + U
DME F
Decrease Nav1 Frequency Shift + Ctrl + Pgdown
Increase Nav1 Frequency Shift + Ctrl + Pgup
Nav1Swap Shift + Ctrl + n
Nav Radio N
Decrease Vor1 OBS Shift + Ctrl + End
Increase Vor1 OBS Shift + Ctrl + Home
VOR OBS Shift + v
Transponder T
Set Transponder Shift + Alt + w
Display Atc Scroll Lock
ATC Panel Choice 0 0
ATC Panel Choice 1 1
ATC Panel Choice 2 2
ATC Panel Choice 3 3
ATC Panel Choice 4 4
ATC Panel Choice 5 5
ATC Panel Choice 6 6
ATC Panel Choice 7 7
ATC Panel Choice 8 8
ATC Panel Choice 9 9
Frequency Swap X
Increas Wheel Speed Shift