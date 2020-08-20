Our Microsoft Flight Simulator Keybinds guide comprehensively lists all the key bindings and shortcuts that you need to have a knowledge of before you jump in yourself to try out this, probably the best-known flight simulator program on the market.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Keybinds and Shortcuts

The MS Flight Simulator Keybinds listed in this guide can usually be accessed through the options menu.

However, opening up the options menu over and over will really frustrate you, right?

Therefore, we have curated this guide so that whenever you need a specific keybind for carrying out a particular move, all you have to do is just glance at this guide opened on another one of your gadgets.

Miscellaneous

Actions Keybinds Toggle Fuel Pump Alt + P Toggle Marker Sound Ctrl + 3 MINUS Ctrl + Num Sub Plus Ctrl + Num Plus Toggle Pushback Shift + p Request Fuel Shift + f Display Navlog n Display Map V Sim Rate r Skip RTC Backspace New UI Window Mode Right Alt Toggle Delegate Control to Copilot Ctrl + Alt + X

Instruments and Systems

Actions Keybinds Toggle Anti Ice H Toggle Pitot Heat Shift + h Toggle Master Alternator Alt + a Toggle Master Battery Alt + b Toggle Master Battery and Alternator Shift + m Decrease Cowl Flap Shift + Ctrl + c Select Engine E Auto Start Engine Ctrl + e Engine Auto Shop Shift + Ctrl + e Increase Cowl Fap Shift + Ctrl + v Magneto M Magnetos both Shift + Alt + F Magnetos left Shift + Alt + s Magnetos off Shift + Alt + q Magnetos right Shift + Alt + d Magnetos start Shift + Alt + g Toggle Master Ignition Switch Alt + i

Flight Instruments

Actions Keybinds Select Airspeed Bug Shift + Ctrl + r Select Altitude Bug Shift + Ctrl + z Toggle Autorudder Shift + Ctrl + u Set Altimeter B Decrease Heading Bug Ctrl + Del Increase Heading Bug Ctrl + Insert Select Heading Bug Shift + Ctrl + h Set Heading Indicator D Toggle Alternate Static Alt + s

Fuel

Actions Keybinds Toggle Fuel Dump Shift + Ctrl + d Fuel Selector 1 all Alt + w Fuel Selector 1 off Ctrl + Alt + w Toggle All Fuel Valve Alt + v

Camera – Slew Mode

Actions Keybinds Slew Translate Up (Slow) F3 Slew Translate Up (Fast) F4 Slew Translate Backwards Num 2 Slew Translate Forward Num 8 Slew Translate Down (Fast) F1 Slew Translate Down (Slow) A Slew Y Axis Translation Freeze F2 Slew Roll Left Num 7 Slew Roll Right Num 9 Slew X Axis Translation Freeze Num 5 Slew Yaw Left Num 1 Slew Yaw Right Num 3 Slew Translate Left Num 4 Slew Pitch Down (Fast) F8 Slew Pitch Freeze F6 Slew Pitch Down Num 0 Slew Pitch Up 9 Slew Pitch Up (Fast) F5 Slew Pitch Up (Slow) F7 Slew Translate Right Num 6 Toggle Slew Mode Y

Camera Mode Switches

Actions Keybinds Cockpit/External View Mode End Toggle Drone Insert

Cockpit Camera

Actions Keybinds Load Custom Camera 0 Alt + 0 Load Custom Camera 1 Alt + 1 Load Custom Camera 2 Alt + 2 Load Custom Camera 3 Alt + 3 Load Custom Camera 4 Alt + 4 Load Custom Camera 5 Alt + 5 Load Custom Camera 6 Alt + 6 Load Custom Camera 7 Alt + 7 Load Custom Camera 8 Alt + 8 Load Custom Camera 9 Alt + 9 Load Next Custom Camera K Load Previous Custom Camera Shift + k Save Custom Camera 0 Ctrl + Alt + 0 Save Custom Camera 1 Ctrl + Alt + 1 Save Custom Camera 2 Ctrl + Alt + 2 Save Custom Camera 3 Ctrl + Alt + 3 Save Custom Camera 4 Ctrl + Alt + 4 Save Custom Camera 5 Ctrl + Alt + 5 Save Custom Camera 6 Ctrl + Alt + 6 Save Custom Camera 7 Ctrl + Alt + 7 Save Custom Camera 8 Ctrl + Alt + 8 Save Custom Camera 9 Ctrl + Alt + 9 Decrease Cockpit View Height Down Increase Cockpit View Height Up Translate Cockpit View Backward Right Alt + Down Translate Cockpit View Forward Right Alt + Up Translate Cockpit View Left Left Translate Cockpit View Right Right Cockpit Look Down Shift + Down Cockpit Look Left Shift + Left Cockpit Look Right Shift + Right Cockpit Look Up Shift + Up Cockpit Quickview Up Ctrl + Up Cockpit Quickview Rear Ctrl + Down Cockpit Quickview Right Ctrl + Right Cockpit Quickview Left Ctrl + Left Cockpit Quickview Cycle Q Reset Cockpit View Ctrl + Space Cockpit View Upper Space Unzoom Cockpit View – Toggle Smart Camera S Zoom Cockpit View =

Drone Camera

Actions Keybinds Toggle Drone Depth of Field F1 Toggle Foreground Blur F5 Drone Top Down View Ctrl + Space Attach Drone to Next Target Ctrl + Page Up Attach Drone to Previous Target Ctrl + Page Down Toggle Drone Auto Exposure Ctrl + F4 Toggle Drone Auto Focus F4 Decrease Drone Rotation Speed F3 Decrease Drone Translation Speed F1 Decrease Drone Depth of Field F2 Increase Drone Depth of Field F3 Decrease Drone Exposure Ctrl + F2 Increase Drone Exposure Ctrl + F3 Increase Drone Rotation Speed F4 Increase Drone Translation Speed F2 Lock Drone to Next Target T Lock Drone to Previous Target Shift + t Translate Drone Backward S Translate Drone Down F Translate Drone Forward W Translate Drone Left A Translate Drone Right D Translate Drone Up R Reset Drone Roll Space Reset Drone Target offset Num 5 Pitch Drone Down Num 2 Roll Drone Right Num 9 Pitch Drone Up Num 8 Yaw Drone Left Num 4 Yaw Drone Right Num 6 Roll Drone Left Num 7 Toggle Drone Follow Mode Tab Toggle Drone Lock Mode Ctrl + Tab Increase Drone Zoom Num Plus Decrease Drone Zoom Num Sub Toggle Plane Controls C

External Camera

Actions Keybinds Reset External View Ctrl + Space External Quickview Left Ctrl + Left External Quickview Rear Ctrl + Down External Quickview Right Ctrl + Right External Quickview Top Ctrl + Up Unzoom External View – Zoom External View =

Fixed Camera

Actions Keybinds Toggle Fixed Camera 10 Ctrl + Shift + 0 Toggle Fixed Camera 1 Ctrl + Shift + 1 Toggle Fixed Camera 2 Ctrl + Shift + 2 Toggle Fixed Camera 3 Ctrl + Shift + 3 Toggle Fixed Camera 4 Ctrl + Shift + 4 Toggle Fixed Camera 5 Ctrl + Shift + 5 Toggle Fixed Camera 6 Ctrl + Shift + 6 Toggle Fixed Camera 7 Ctrl + Shift + 7 Toggle Fixed Camera 8 Ctrl + Shift + 8 Toggle Fixed Camera 9 Ctrl + Shift + 9 Reset Fixed Camera F Previous Fixed Camera Shift + a Next Fixed Camera A

Instrument Views

Actions Keybinds Previous Instrument View Shift + a Next Instrument View A Toggle Instrument View 10 Ctrl + 0 Toggle Instrument View 1 Ctrl + 1 Toggle Instrument View 2 Ctrl + 2 Toggle Instrument View 3 Ctrl + 3 Toggle Instrument View 4 Ctrl + 4 Toggle Instrument View 5 Ctrl + 5 Toggle Instrument View 6 Ctrl + 6 Toggle Instrument View 7 Ctrl + 7 Toggle Instrument View 8 Ctrl + 8 Toggle Instrument View 9 Ctrl + 9 Select Next POI Page Up Reset Smartcam Ctrl + F Set Custom Smartcam Target T Next Smartcam Target PageUp + Ctrl Camera AI Player Home + Ctrl Previous Smartcam Target PageDown + Ctrl Toggle Follow SmartCam Target PageDown Unset Custom Smartcam Target Shift + t

Autopilot

Actions Keybinds Autopilot Airspeed Hold Alt + r Decrease Autopilot Reference Altitude Ctrl + Pgdown Increase Autopilot Reference Altitude Ctrl + Pgup Toggle Autopilot Approach Hold Ctrl + a Toggle Autopilot Altitude Hold Ctrl + t Toggle Autopilot Localizer Hold Ctrl + o Toggle Autopilot Mach Hold Ctrl + m Toggle Autopilot Master Z Autopilot N1 Hold Ctrl + S Decrease Autopilot N1 Reference Ctrl + End Increase Autopilot N1 Reference Ctrl + Home Autopilot Nav1Hold Ctrl + N Decrease Autopilot Reference Airspeed Shift + Ctrl + Del Increase Autopilot Reference Airspeed Shift + Ctrl + Insert Decrease Autopilot Reference vs Ctrl + End Increase Autopilot Reference vs Ctrl + Home Toggle Autopilot Wing Leveler Ctrl + V Autopilot Off Shift + Alt + Z Autopilot On Alt + Z Arm Auto Throttle Shift + r Auto Throttle to GA Shift + Ctrl + g Toggle Avionics Master Pgup Toggle Flight Director Ctrl + F Toggle Yaw Damper Ctrl + d

Brakes

Actions Keybinds Brakes Num Decimal Left Brake Nummult Right Brake Num Sub Toggle Parking Brakes Ctrl + Num Decimal

Flight Control Surfaces

Actions Keybinds Aileron left (roll left) Num 4 Aileron right (roll right) Num 6 Center Ailer Rudder Num 5 Elevator Down (Pitch Down) Num 8 Elevator Up (Pitch Up) Num 2 Toggle Water Rudder Ctrl + W Rudder Left (Yaw left) Num 0 Rudder Right (Yaw Right) Enter

Secondary Control Surfaces

Actions Keybinds Decrease Flaps F6 Extend Flaps F8 Increase Flaps F7 Retract Flaps F5 Toggle Spoilers Num Divide

Control Trimming Surfaces

Actions Keybinds Aileron Trim Left Ctrl + Num 4 Aileron Trim Right Ctrl + Num 6 Rudder Trim Left Ctrl + Num 0 Rudder Trim Right Ctrl + Enter Elevator Trin Down (Nose Down) Num 7 Elevator Trim Up (Nose Up) Num Divide

Landing Gear

Actions Keybinds Toggle Landing Gear G Gear Down Ctrl, g Toggle Tail Wheel Lock Shift + g

Exterior Lights

Actions Keybinds Toggle Landing Lights Ctrl, I Landing Lights Down Shift + Ctrl + Num 2 Landing Lights Home Shift + Ctrl + Num 5 Landing Lights Left Shift + Ctrl + Num 4 Landing Lights Right Shift + Ctrl + Num 6 Landing Lights Up Shift + Ctrl + Num 8 Toggle Strobes O Toggle Beacon light Alt + h Toggle Nav Light Alt + n Toggle Taxi Lights Alt + J

Interior Lights

Actions Keybinds Toggle Flashlight Alt + I Toggle Lights I

Menu

Actions Keybinds Toggle Active Pause Pause Toggle Basic Control Panel Ctrl + c Clear Search Del Toggle Pause Esc Select 1 Alt + F1 Select 2 Alt + F2 Select 3 Alt + F3 Select 4 Alt + F4 Display Checklist Shift + c Next Toolbar Panel . Previous Toolbar Panel / Back to Main Menu End Close Menu Backspace Fly Enter Change Aircraft F11 Liveries F12 See Specification F10 Help Menu Tab Restart Free Flight Home Restart Activity Home

Power Management Mixture

Actions Keybinds Decrease Mixture Shift + Ctrl + F2 Increase Mixture Shift + Ctrl + F3 Set Mixture Lean Shift + Ctrl + F1 Set Mixture Rich Shift + Ctrl + F4

Power Management Propeller

Actions Keybinds Decrease Propeller Pitch Ctrl + F2 Propeller Pitch Hi Ctrl + F4 Increase Propeller Pitch Ctrl + F3 Propeller Pitch Lo Ctrl + F1

Throttle

Actions Keybinds Throttle Cut F1 Decrease Throttle F2 Increase Throttle F3

Radio