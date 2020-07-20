Ghost of Tsushima Sly Cooper Legendary Thief Outfit Guide

In our Ghost of Tsushima Legendary Thief Outfit, we will tell you all about the Legendary Thief Outfit and what you have to do in order to get your hands on this outfit, and what items you need to get to receive the Cooper Clan Cosplayer Trophy to experience the Sly Cooper easter egg.

Ghost of Tsushima Legendary Thief Outfit

Getting the Legendary Thief Outfit is not a piece of cake. You have to wait until act 3 to get the complete Legendary Thief Outfit. You also need some other items as well. These items are:

Helmet: Crooked Kama Headband

Crooked Kama Headband Mark: Thief’s Wrap

Thief’s Wrap Armor: Gosaku’s Armor

Gosaku’s Armor Sword: Sly Tanuki

Sly Tanuki Dye: Ocean’s Guardian

Set your target wind target to “Wind of Vanity” on the map screen will help you a great deal in finding these items. Follow the wind and you will get these items without any difficulty.

Once you have collected all of these items, put on these items and you will get the Cooper Clan Cosplayer Trophy.

Crooked Kama Headband

You can find Crooked Kama Headband on the top of Jogaku Temple in Kamiagata. Go to the top of the tallest temple by grappling and collect the Crooked Kama Headband.

Thief’s Wrap

You can get the Thief’s Wrap from Gift Altars as a gift. In order to get it, you must progress in the story.

You can either get the Thief’s wrap at the end of the story or during the story, it’s totally up to you. The Gift Altar will be at the Golden Temple in the Izuhara Region.

Gosaku’s Armor

You can get Gosaku’s Armor in Toyotama Region from the mythic tale “The Unbreakable Gosaku”. In order to complete “The Unbreakable Gosaku” mythical tale, you must liberate Aoi, Iijima, Kuta, Koshimizu, Ohama, and Yagata farms that are occupied by Mongols.

By liberating each farm, you will get a key and after collecting all six keys, you just have to eliminate some enemies and climb to finish the tale and get Gosaku’s Armor as a quest reward.

Sly Tanuki

You can get Sly Tanuki Sword Kit in Kamiagata from a Pillar of Honor.

Guardian’s Dye

Unlock the Gosaku’s Armor then you can buy Guardian’s Dye from any merchant.