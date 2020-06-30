ParkerVision Hits Intel With Another Patent Infringement Lawsuit

ParkerVision has filed a new class-action lawsuit against Intel for patent infringement — the third one to follow after similar lawsuits in February and May.

According to the obtained court documents, defendant Intel has been directly infringing on patented technology for its “Intel Chips” that belong to plaintiff ParkerVision, or more specifically to its hundred-plus member family. The asserted patents are mostly related to “filtering and down-converting” higher-frequency electromagnetic signals to lower-frequency based on “energy sampling” rather than voltage sampling.

ParkerVision has been damaged by the direct infringement of Intel and is suffering and will continue to suffer irreparable harm and damages as a result of this infringement.

ParkerVision has been battling Qualcomm on similar grounds for a good part of the decade. The crux being that Qualcomm began using technology “strikingly similar” to the technology ParkerVision disclosed to Qualcomm years earlier. The same technology was basically reverse engineered for Qualcomm chips, according to ParkerVision. The success of Qualcomm saw Intel shift to the same ParkerVision-patented technology later on.

ParkerVision’s technology helped make today’s mobile devices, such as smart phones and tablets, a reality by enabling RF chips used in these devices to be smaller, cheaper, and more efficient, and with higher performance.

ParkerVision has put in a request for a trial by jury and should Intel be found guilty of patent infringement, be awarded with damages as well as supplemental damages for any continued post-verdict infringement. ParkerVision has also requested to have its attorney fees covered, in addition to being awarded with other costs (and further relief) as the Court determines “to be just and equitable.” The complete lawsuite can be found here.