Rainbow Six Siege Update 1.86 Is Out, Console Clash Exploit Hotfix

Rainbow Six Siege has received some important updates in the form of Update 1.86. This hotfix is now only available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You will see that Rainbow Six Siege Update 1.86 is quite a small hotfix, as there is only one confirmed patch note and no new content. Take note that the developers only released a hotfix for the Clash exploit on consoles. Below you will find the complete list of all Rainbow Six Siege Update 1.86 patch notes.

Hotfix deployed for the Clash exploit on consoles.

Recently, the devs released another important patch. You will find that Rainbow Six Siege Patch Y5S1.2 (1.85) has various balancing adjustments to Buck, Goyo, Jäger, Mozzie, Ying, M12 (Caveira), and TCSG12 (Kaid, Goyo). Something else is that they made minor menu/shop visual and cosmetic fixes in the game.

In other news, Rainbow Six Siege is already making preparations to welcome the 2nd season of Year 5, so Ubisoft has shared the details of the content that players can expect. Operation Steel Wave is tasked with adding agents to the game. Ace, a new Norwegian attacker, and Melusi, South Africa’s new defender, as well as the redesign of the House map and a lot of gameplay changes.

There are also other modifications throughout the map thanks to Operation Steel Wave, all with the intention of making the gameplay evolve. In addition, additional updates have taken place in the game, such as: A unified MMR, improvements in Amaru, the proximity alarm, and the Elite Echo Set.

I remind you that Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege released on December 1, 2015 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.