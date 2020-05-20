CD Projekt RED Is Now Europe’s Most Valuable Game Company, Over Ubisoft

Polish developer CD Projekt RED has recently surpassed Ubisoft to become the most valuable video game company in Europe, though this doesn’t mean that the company actually makes more money than Ubisoft does. However, considering Ubisoft’s lineup for this year, CD Projekt Red’s victory may be short-lived at this moment.

Not that the company doesn’t have anything to actually gloat about. The developer, and the group that it represents, are responsible for a number of great achievements, such as the hugely popular Witcher series and the gaming store and client Good Old Games.

The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt’s fifth birthday is today as well, marking the final adventure of Geralt of Rivia through the series. The game has proven to have a lifespan far beyond most games of its type, being ported to multiple new platforms despite its age.

However, at the same time, Ubisoft has, as we said, a large number of games coming out this year. These games include Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods and Monsters, Rainbow Six: Quarantine, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, and an unnamed fifth title that some speculate to be a new Far Cry.

CD Projekt RED on the other hand, only has Cyberpunk 2077 to look forward to this year, though that game is highly anticipated especially since it’s been in development for seven years. The company also finally ported their Gwent game to Steam today.

But, even if the company being the most valuable video game company in Europe is only temporary, it’s still the biggest company in its native Poland, after the country’s largest bank chain has experienced a downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Of course, if CD Projekt Red is able to make Cyberpunk 2077 as successful as The Witcher 3 was, not just with the base game but also the post-launch DLC, it may stay on top of Ubisoft for a good while longer.