List of Game Studios Working on Games for the Xbox Series X

For the past several years, Microsoft has been on something of an acquisition spree, buying up a large number of studios to develop games under the Microsoft and Xbox label. Now, someone on Reddit has managed to compile a very large list of studios that will be making games for the Xbox Series X.

At the same time, even if some of the developers are your favorites, you shouldn’t worry. Even though many of these may be “Microsoft” game studios, it doesn’t necessarily mean that they’ll now only develop Xbox-exclusive games, as most of them are multi-platform developers and are only developing games for the console, not necessarily Microsoft-owned.

These multiplatform developers include, among the many others, Respawn Entertainment, Square Enix, Gearbox, Deep Silver, and more. So, while studios working on games for the Xbox Series X may be a thing, that doesn’t necessarily mean that they can’t be developing games for other consoles either.

With all of these different studios developing games for the Xbox’s newest console, the Xbox Series X seems like it’s going to have quite the lineup coming for it, though exactly how many of these games are going to actually be exclusives is another thing entirely.

Many of the games shown at today’s Xbox event were “Optimized For Series X” games, which means that they’ll be running best on Microsoft’s own console. Some of them, however, are also PC games, such as Bright Memory: Infinite, which is an updated re-release of the game already on Steam.

We’ll just have to wait and see just how many truly exclusive games that the Xbox Series X is going to have on it to find out for ourselves. In the meantime, you can see all of the studios working on games for Xbox Series X by following this link to see the picture for yourself.

The Xbox Series X will be coming out at the end of this year, though a lot of the games we saw today don’t have concrete release dates yet themselves.