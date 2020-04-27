If you find yourself in a sticky situation during your playthrough of XCOM: Chimera Squad and you feel like you need some help to progress further in the game, you can help yourself out by using the following XCOM Chimera Squad Console Commands and Cheats.
In this guide, we’ll show you how you can enable the console in XCOM: Chimera Squad. Once it is activated, you can use the console commands, as well as come cheats through the trainers.
XCOM Chimera Squad Console Commands and Cheats
How to Enable Console
Enabling the console is a very simple process. All you need to do is add this as a command-line parameter to the game:
“binaries/win64/xcom.exe -allowconsole” -allowconsole”
To do this, press right-click on the XCOM: Chimera Squad shortcut on your desktop, click on ‘Properties’ and then copy/paste that at the end of the Target field. If you do this properly, it will now look like this:
“C:\Games\XCOM: Chimera\Binaries\Win64\XCom.exe” -allowconsole
If you’re playing the game on Steam, this will be even easier as you just have to right-click the game in your Steam library, click on ‘Set Launch Options’ and paste “-allowconsole” in there.
Now that you’ve enabled the console, you can open it in the game by pressing the ~ (tilde) key.
Console Commands
- GiveResource elerium 100
- GiveResource intel 100
- GiveResource credits 100
- GiveItem Medikit 10
- GiveItem APRounds 10
- GiveItem VenomRounds 10
- GiveItem ClipsizeUpgrade_Sup 10 (Ext. Magazine)
- GiveItem MissDamageUpgrade_Sup 10 (Stock)
- GiveItem AimUpgrade_Sup 10 (Scope)
Not only can you use console commands in XCOM: Chimera Squad, you can even download some trainers which allow you to use some OP cheats in the game.
Cheats Trainer #1
The Trainer can be download from Cheat Evolution. It adds the following 8 cheats to the game:
- Activate Trainer
- Unlimited Health
- Unlimited Aim
- Unlimited Mobility
- Unlimited Will
- Unlimited Dodge
- Unlimited Psy
- Unlimited Critical Chance
To use the cheats, enable it from the Trainer and then select the unit you want to use it on. After you’re done, disable the cheat. Do note that you might need to end a turn for the cheat to kick in.
Cheats Trainer #2
This trainer can be download from MegaDev.info. It adds the following 8 cheats to the game:
- Prepare
- Team: Super Movement
- Team: Super Hacking
- Team: Super Accuracy
- Team: Super Willpower
- Team: Super Health
- Team: Super Dodge
- Team: Super Psy
The downside of this Trainer is that only the first two cheats can be used for free. The rest of them are only for premium members. If you want to use them, you’ll have to get a membership.
XCOM Chimera Squad Trainer #3
This final Trainer can be download from Cheat Happens and it gives a whopping 37 cheats to play with.
- Unlimited Team Combat Health
- Super Team Combat Mobility
- Weak Enemy Combat Health
- Game Speed
- Edit: Credits
- Edit: Intel
- Edit: Elerium
- Edit: Research Time (turns)
- Edit: Research Cost (Elerium)
- Edit: Health
- Edit: Health 2
- Edit: Health 3
- Edit: Mobility
- Edit: Mobility 2
- Edit: Mobility 3
- Edit: Aim
- Edit: Aim 2
- Edit: Aim 3
- Edit: Armor
- Edit: Armor 2
- Edit: Armor 3
- Edit: Dodge
- Edit: Dodge 2
- Edit: Dodge 3
- Edit: Crit
- Edit: Crit 2
- Edit: Crit 3
- Edit: Psy
- Edit: Psy 2
- Edit: Psy 3
- Edit: Will
- Edit: Will 2
- Edit: Will 3
- Edit: Hack
- Edit: Hack 2
- Edit: Hack 3
- Edit: Promote (5 is max promotion)
Like with the previous XCOM Chimera Squad cheats trainer, this one also requires you to have a membership to use it.