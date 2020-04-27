If you find yourself in a sticky situation during your playthrough of XCOM: Chimera Squad and you feel like you need some help to progress further in the game, you can help yourself out by using the following XCOM Chimera Squad Console Commands and Cheats.

In this guide, we’ll show you how you can enable the console in XCOM: Chimera Squad. Once it is activated, you can use the console commands, as well as come cheats through the trainers.

XCOM Chimera Squad Console Commands and Cheats

How to Enable Console

Enabling the console is a very simple process. All you need to do is add this as a command-line parameter to the game:

“binaries/win64/xcom.exe -allowconsole” -allowconsole”

To do this, press right-click on the XCOM: Chimera Squad shortcut on your desktop, click on ‘Properties’ and then copy/paste that at the end of the Target field. If you do this properly, it will now look like this:

“C:\Games\XCOM: Chimera\Binaries\Win64\XCom.exe” -allowconsole

If you’re playing the game on Steam, this will be even easier as you just have to right-click the game in your Steam library, click on ‘Set Launch Options’ and paste “-allowconsole” in there.

Now that you’ve enabled the console, you can open it in the game by pressing the ~ (tilde) key.

Console Commands

GiveResource elerium 100

GiveResource intel 100

GiveResource credits 100

GiveItem Medikit 10

GiveItem APRounds 10

GiveItem VenomRounds 10

GiveItem ClipsizeUpgrade_Sup 10 (Ext. Magazine)

GiveItem MissDamageUpgrade_Sup 10 (Stock)

GiveItem AimUpgrade_Sup 10 (Scope)

Not only can you use console commands in XCOM: Chimera Squad, you can even download some trainers which allow you to use some OP cheats in the game.

Cheats Trainer #1

The Trainer can be download from Cheat Evolution. It adds the following 8 cheats to the game:

Activate Trainer

Unlimited Health

Unlimited Aim

Unlimited Mobility

Unlimited Will

Unlimited Dodge

Unlimited Psy

Unlimited Critical Chance

To use the cheats, enable it from the Trainer and then select the unit you want to use it on. After you’re done, disable the cheat. Do note that you might need to end a turn for the cheat to kick in.

Cheats Trainer #2

This trainer can be download from MegaDev.info. It adds the following 8 cheats to the game:

Prepare

Team: Super Movement

Team: Super Hacking

Team: Super Accuracy

Team: Super Willpower

Team: Super Health

Team: Super Dodge

Team: Super Psy

The downside of this Trainer is that only the first two cheats can be used for free. The rest of them are only for premium members. If you want to use them, you’ll have to get a membership.

XCOM Chimera Squad Trainer #3

This final Trainer can be download from Cheat Happens and it gives a whopping 37 cheats to play with.

Unlimited Team Combat Health

Super Team Combat Mobility

Weak Enemy Combat Health

Game Speed

Edit: Credits

Edit: Intel

Edit: Elerium

Edit: Research Time (turns)

Edit: Research Cost (Elerium)

Edit: Health

Edit: Health 2

Edit: Health 3

Edit: Mobility

Edit: Mobility 2

Edit: Mobility 3

Edit: Aim

Edit: Aim 2

Edit: Aim 3

Edit: Armor

Edit: Armor 2

Edit: Armor 3

Edit: Dodge

Edit: Dodge 2

Edit: Dodge 3

Edit: Crit

Edit: Crit 2

Edit: Crit 3

Edit: Psy

Edit: Psy 2

Edit: Psy 3

Edit: Will

Edit: Will 2

Edit: Will 3

Edit: Hack

Edit: Hack 2

Edit: Hack 3

Edit: Promote (5 is max promotion)

Like with the previous XCOM Chimera Squad cheats trainer, this one also requires you to have a membership to use it.