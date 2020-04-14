DICE is Gearing Up for Next Battlefield Game

DICE is gearing up its ranks for the development of the Battlefield 2021. At least, that’s what their job listings indicate. In a recent job offer, DICE pretty much confirmed their next project being military-centered, thus screaming Battlefield.

The listing is for a Lead Character Artist, who will be responsible for the creation, 3D mapping and sculpting of in-game characters. The work tasks are pretty much straight forward. Where the listing shines though is the extra skills the team is looking for. The perfect applicant will have “Military gear & hardware knowledge” as well as basic knowledge of photogrammetry.

We know for a fact that DICE is working on a new Battlefield game for a long time now. According to Electronic Arts, Battlefield 6 will not be releasing this year. The release date of the next game in the franchise is still unknown but it will come out between April 2021 and March 2022. The sequel to Battlefield 5 will be available on the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X. In an investors’ call, EA confirmed that Battlefield 6 will not be released in the fiscal year 2021. This fiscal year range from April 2020 to March 2021. However, we can expect the new Battlefield game to release in Fall 2021.

A leak back in 2019, explained how Battlefield 2021 will be set in a modern era. A near-future era to be precise. Players will have robots, drones and AI in their disposal as well as all the latest weapons that could fit its universe. Its story will be, according to the leaker, closer to what Battlefield 3 or 4 was before the franchise took on the “war theme”. Everything points to the next Battlefield game being closer to what the franchise used to be before the introduction of Battlefield 5 and Battlefield 1.

When DICE and Electronic Arts are eager to share more news about the project we can talk about a solid project and not just speculations.