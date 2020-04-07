Crytek Playstation 5 Interview Pulled After Praise Given To Sony’s Console

A recent interview given by Crytek employee Ali Salehi praising the Playstation 5 as the more powerful console between the Xbox One and Playstation 5 has been pulled from the studio’s website for some reason. The Crytek Playstation 5 interview only has “personal reasons” as an explanation, so Salehi may have struck a nerve.

Many developers have been singing the praises of the Playstation 5 and how easy it is to develop for, even though the Xbox Series X has been shown to be more powerful overall when the two’s specs are compared. Salehi actually went into detail on his reasoning, as well.

According to Salehi, the Playstation 5 is the easiest console that Crytek has ever had to develop for to get the console to run at its peak, and is also extremely simple, with a lot of features that make developers feel free. These issues are why he said the Playstation 5 was better.

Despite the now-retracted Crytek Playstation 5 interview, both consoles have a large number of different features that could draw gamers one way or the other, and we won’t really know which one turn out to be more successful until the games actually release at the end of this year.

While we’ve gotten all of the specifications from both consoles, we don’t have any real idea of what games will be launching alongside them aside from a scant few like Halo Infinite, which in itself won’t be an Xbox Series X-exclusive title and will still be available on other Xbox consoles too.

So, even if the Crytek Playstation 5 interview believed that the Playstation 5 is the better console out of the two of them, the Xbox Series X may yet prove them wrong should it outperform the PS5 on release. Either way, there’s still a long time to wait until they both come out at the end of this year.