Advancing through the Dustbound Archives leads you to a new location, an area surrounded by forest called the Cankerwood. In this Borderlands 3 Cankerwood Crew Challenges Guide, we’ve given the exact locations where you can find these challenges for 100% zone completion.

While you’re in the Cankerwood, you’re assigned to by Hammerlock to hunt down a Wendigo. Apart from hunting the Wendigo, there are three Crew Challenges in this section of Borderlands 3 Guns, Love and Tentacles DLC that you might want to complete.

Borderlands 3 Cankerwood Crew Challenges

To progress in the main storyline, you must cross the large area known as the Cankerwood. In this area you’ll have to collect three Crew Challenges; Mancubus Eldritch Statues, Hammerlock’s Occult Hunt, and Gaige’s Gifts.

Completing these Borderlands 3 crew challenges will grant you some really good loot and XP to progress towards the new level cap of 57.

Mancubus Eldritch Statues: Fugue’s Shelter

The first Crew challenge, Mancubus Eldritch statue is found southeast of the drawbridge. Simply shoot at the statue and collect it after it’s destroyed.

Hammerlock’s Occult Hunt: Gmork

Head to the Sweetfruit village and find the second Crew Challenge, Gmork in the south side of the location. Once it comes out from its burrow, defeat it and complete the challenge.

Gaige’s Gifts: Near Where Your Defend Claptrap

The third and the last Crew Challenge is Gaige’s Gift. This challenge is located in Claptrap; the area you secure. Find the Gift in the southeast side, on a ledge. Climb the path that leads to the Gift and complete the challenge.