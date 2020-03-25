Warframe Update 27.3.0 Is Live, Operation Scarlet Spear

Warframe has received some important updates in the form of Update 27.3.0. You will see that Warframe Update 27.3.0 brings Operation Scarlet Spear to life. This is a brand new event where the fight against the Sentient Threat has reached new heights and the Tenno will be using the new OpLink. They will connect ground teams and Space teams using OpLink by working together to stop the Sentients. This patch is now available only on PC and is currently in development for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

This is a science fiction shooter that is oriented to the cooperative and competitive game style. This game features a free to play model that has turned Warframe into an attractive phenomenon that has a long life behind it. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Warframe Update 27.3.0.

OpLink: A device used to manage coordination and resources during Operation Link missions.

Basmu Blueprint: This Sentient war instrument can either barrage targets with explosive bolts, or draw on its regenerative battery to create twin plasma beams that chain through targets. When fully drained, Health is leached from nearby foes for a short period.

Ceti Lacera Blueprint: Forged for veterans of the Scarlet Spear conflict, this Lacera has been modified to enhance nimbleness and lethality.

Warframe Arcanes (Unranked)

Phased Clan Sigil

Glyphed Clan Sigil

Gilded Clan Sigil

Scarlet Spear Hologram Decorations: Murex Console – A Sentient Murex projection for the Orbiter / Earth Console – A planet Earth projection for the Orbiter.

Scarlet Spear Hologram Decorations: Murex Console – A Sentient Murex projection for the Orbiter / Earth Console – A planet Earth projection for the Orbiter.
The Ballroom Simulacrum: A new arena for the Simulacrum. Who will you invite to dance in Warframe Operation Scarlet Spear?

Stance Forma: Modifies a Stance slot on a Melee weapon to be compatible with any Mod Polarity.

Breach Adrenaline: Increase Shield Regen during a Breach

Sentient Fortitude: Decrease Shield Damage from Sentients.

Revo Reducer: Omni Revolite consumption reduced.

Sentient Scalpel: Increased Gunnery Damage vs Sentients.

Hardened Casing: Reduce Breach Chance.

Overloader: Increase Maximum Ordnance Munitions.

Here you will find the complete list of Warframe Update 27.3.0 patch notes. Take note that Digital Extremes’ Warframe released on March 25, 2013 for PC; November 15, 2013 for PlayStation 4; September 2, 2014 for Xbox One; and on November 20, 2018 for Nintendo Switch.