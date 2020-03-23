Isabelle is one of the most iconic characters in Animal Crossing, right up there with the musician KK Slider. Although you don’t yet have her at the start in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but it will be of relief to know that she’ll join your town soon. This guide will show you How to Unlock Isabelle in Animal Crossing New Horizons and walk you through the whole process of getting Isabelle to come to town.

How to Unlock Isabelle in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Isabelle joining your Resident Services Staff will be huge convenience as she will assist you in a number of tasks and allow you to perform tasks you could not otherwise i.e. change the island’s flag, change the island’s theme, discuss residents that you might have issues with.

To get Isabelle to join your team, you have to upgrade and develop your town to a certain level, building certain utilities such as bridge and houses and upgrading the Resident Service Center.

How to Get Isabelle?

To get Isabelle you must perform the following tasks. These will be undertaken over the course of a week or so. Let just get on with it;