Is your island still deserted? Do you feel like you are not progressing well and not attracting villagers to stay in your island and help you make a community? Do not worry as these Animal Crossing New Horizons Tips and Tricks focus on stuff you must know in order to make sure that you make the most out of your game!

Animal Crossing New Horizons Tips and Tricks

The game has to offer a lot of exciting features that if you avail in the right way, could result in favorable result and establishment of a healthy community. In the following text, I have summarized some of the much-needed tips and tricks every Animal Crossing player would be looking for.

No need to Rush

The game actually works on a time basis and that is the reason that the progress might be slow at the start. You would notice the game telling you the exact date and time too. So you must know that your progress depends on real-life days. That is the reason you shouldn’t be disappointed to early.

Learn the recipe to craft it

Animal crossing’s main feature is crafting materials that you can then use for different purposes. When you find a recipe of are given by villagers, go to inventory and learn to craft it before you wish to craft it.

Building the community

The villagers will be attracted to your island based on how it looks like and what facilities you can provide. That is why in the start you might not be expecting a lot of community building progress.

You should decorate your area and also be looking forward to spending lots of bells so that Timmy and Nook can upgrade their shops and resident services in tents.

Be affectionate towards villagers.

You should keep healthy communication with the villagers to keep them happy. Chat with them or send them mails along with gifts. You can find villagers on mystery islands and invite them to stay at your island too. Help the villagers out and get favors in return.

Resource Allocation

You must manage your resources very keenly. The island is filled with trees, bushes, rocks and weed which you can craft into recipes and increase their sale value.

Every day Timmy and Nook will also buy from you a crafted item, paying 2 times the base price if you help them build the Nook’s cranny. In case you fall short of the supplies you can buy tickets from Nook miles to travel to mystery islands and get the stuff from there.

Catch the Island Predators

For this, you will have to be quick! You will find some wasps, tentacle and even deadly scorpions on your island ready to attack you but if you act accordingly you will be able to contain them!

First of all, maintain your distance from them and then take your net out and finally when you feel like you can catch them through your net on the predator! You could now sell them for precious bells or give them to Blathers.

Important Visitors

You will not be notified about a new visitor so you have to look around for them as they could be of great use. Usually, they need some tasks done and in return they provide you benefit!

Mabel comes to sell her ware when Nook’s cranny has been built but she may ask you to let her open a shop permanently if you spend bells on her clothes.

Similarly, Blather’s Sister visit usually during meteor showers and she will show you how to make a magic wand from the fragments of the shooting stars. You can make a wish and find the prize on the shore next day.

Fishing and Catching Bugs

Bugs appear seasonally as well as if certain conditions are met like leaving fallen fruits on the ground or shaking the trees etc. You should always be looking out for them so you can catch them.

Similarly, you should also look for rare fish based on their shadow as they are more valuable as compared to rare bugs. Over time you will become familiar about the time of appearance of rare bugs on your island so you could stop and catch them.

Flick and CJ will pay a good price for these and they may appear on your island randomly so keep an eye out for them.

Some General Tips

Clear the weeds out of areas like rocks and trees as such weeds will limit the resources that fall out of such resources. Keep a workbench in your inventory if you are mining for resources so that you could re build your broken tools. In the start you might face with the problem of limited storage but don’t worry as you could just keep your stuff outside.