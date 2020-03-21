Tarantulas in Animal Crossing New Horizons are worth a really profitable amount. Therefore, catching them increases your bank balance. In this How to Catch Tarantulas in Animal Crossing New Horizons guide, we have given tips on how to catch this species and how to earn money from them after they’re caught.

How to Catch Tarantulas in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Usually, a Tarantula is found in dark, therefore, the best time to search for it is at night. Catching the Tarantula requires some tools such as the Bug Net. You can find such tools in your inventory by crafting it through DIY.

Once you’ve found it, the best strategy is to approach it by holding “A”. Keep approaching it until it raises its front legs. As soon as the net is near it, catch the Tarantula by releasing “A”.

The Tarantula has a really fast reflex therefore during the catching process if it jumps at you, you might want to run away as the Tarantula really likes to bite players who try to catch it.

If you’re caught before you trap it, then you’ll fade away and wake up next to your home. So, hold the A button and swing the net just before it catches you.

That was a random Tarantula found during the night. What about multiple of them found at once!? By using a Nook Miles Ticket, you’ll visit an island with thousands of these things.

Keep in mind that the ticket is really random and it’s not guaranteed whether you’ll end up on the Tarantula Island or not. So, buy multiple tickets and test your luck.

The thing which makes the Island so dangerous is that if you try to catch one Tarantula, several of them will come after you at once.

However, a good price comes out of this risky business, as Tarantulas are sold for 8,000 bells. If making money is your motto then the Island is the place you want to visit.

Apart from selling it, you can also use the Tarantula as your pet in your room or you can give it to Blathers who exhibits such species in his museum.