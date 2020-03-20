If you’ve committed a mistake with one of your buildings, or you have wanted the layout of your island to be changed then you without a doubt need to know how to move buildings and houses in the game. We have prepared a guide to show you How to Move Your House in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

It isn’t excessively difficult of a process, but, it will cost you a lot of bells to do it so before you get started, make sure you are completely sure about where you want to move and why before spending the money to move.

How to Move Your House in Animal Crossing New Horizons

After you upgrade Resident Services from a tent to a building, you will have the option to move buildings on the island by selecting the “Let’s talk infrastructure” option while you are chatting with Tom Nook.

Well, you can move nearly everything on the island, yet you won’t get the option to move Resident Services.

Right now, it is ideal to consider Resident Services the very heart of your island and plan the remainder of it around that.

That way, you can ideally put the vast majority of your buildings and decorations without the need to move such a large number of them later, as that can get costly.

Cost to Move Buildings

You’ll have to pay a fee to move any building on your island. For moving buildings that aren’t yours, you’ll have to pay 50,000 Bells. To move your own home, it’ll cost you 30,000 Bells.

How to Move your House?

If you want to move your home in New Horizons you need to go to the Resident Services building and talk to Tom Nook. Select ‘About my home’. You would then be able to decide to move your home. This will cost you 30,000 Bells and you’ll have to pick a spot to move it to.