Nioh 2 adds new special types of weapons for players to craft that can deal some crazy damage and have special properties. This Nioh 2 Blessed and Yokai Weapons guide will go over these new weapons and give an insight into how to craft and use them.

Yokai weapons as the name suggests are corrupted weapons while Blessed ones are ‘clean’ weapons. Both types of weapons have their own unique properties and depending on the situation, one of them can be handier than the other.

Yokai Weapons

When you eliminate Yokai enemies in Nioh 2, you will obtain a special type of weapon called a ‘Yokai Weapon’. These weapons are much more powerful than regular weapons and they possess some interesting abilities.

What makes the Yokai weapons different than your usual weapons is that they are ‘corrupted’. This gives them the ability to inflict extra Ki damage and the Corruption Status Effect on the target.

This Corruption Status effect will further increase your damage by making the target weaker against Yokai Force and Ki damage.

Sentience Gauge

A very useful mechanic of the Yokai Weapons is the ‘Sentience Gauge’. You build up this gauge by dealing damage to enemies.

When it’s filled up to the brim, you go into an Awakened State, which makes your Yokai weapon even more powerful.

Yokai Weapons List

Name Type Effects Crafting Recipe Tokagemaru Sword Inflicts +10 Corruption on the target 4 Tamahagane

1 Wood

2 Lacquer

1 Bladed Horn Demon’s Axe Axe Inflicts +10 Corruption on the target – Ippon-Datara’s Hammer Axe Inflicts Corruption on the target 4 Ingot

1 Wood

1 Leather Cord

1 Ippon-Datara Fang Weathered Bone & Bleached Twig Dual Swords Inflicts +10 Corruption on the target 2 Ingot

2 Tamahagane

2 Wood

2 Warped Jawbone Yamanba’s Knives Dual Swords Inflicts +10 Corruption on the target increases Melee Damage by 4.5% when facing Unscathed Enemies 2 Ingot

2 Tamahagane

2 Wood

2 Lock of Grey Hair Bonepile Spear Spear Inflicts Corruption on the target Increases Enemy Paralyzed Accumulation by 25% – Seething Dragon Switchglaive Inflicts Corruption on the target – Hunter’s Switchglaive Switchglaive Inflicts Corruption on the target Increases High Attack Damage by 4.8% 3 Ingot

1 Tamahagane

2 Wood

1 Lacquer Bloodspider Blade Odachi Inflicts +10 Corruption on the target – Ippon-Datara’s Odachi Odachi Inflicts Corruption on the target 2 Ingot

2 Wood

3 Tamahagane

1 Ippon-Datara Fang Barbarian’s Hatchets Hatchets Inflicts Corruption on the target Increases Enemy Poisoned Accumulation by 25% 3 Leather Cord

3 Wood

1 Poison Pearl

1 Bladed Horn Rotten Rope Cutter Kusarigama Inflicts +10 Corruption on the target – White Bone Spirit Tonfa Tonfa Inflicts +10 Corruption on the target –

Blessed Weapons

Just like Yokai weapons, blessed weapons also have special properties and are especially useful against Yokai enemies.

Blessed Weapons are imbued with purity. You can recover a portion of the Ki lost from guarding with this weapon by performing a Ki Pulse. Also inflicting additional Ki damage based on your enemy’s Purity resistance.