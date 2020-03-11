Nioh 2 Village of the Cursed Blossoms Kodama Locations Guide

Kodamas make a return in Nioh 2, with every 5 Kodamas you collect granting you an elixir for that specific region. This guide will help you with all the Nioh 2 Village of the Cursed Blossoms Kodama Locations.
Nioh 2 Village of the Cursed Blossoms Kodama Locations
There are a total of 7 Kodamas scattered throughout Village of the Cursed Blossoms.
These Kodama locations are pretty straightforward but if you still end up missing some, you can always go back through the mission select menu and collect them.
The 7 locations where the Kodamas are located in Village of the Cursed Blossoms are listed below.
- After encountering the 2nd enemy in the mission, a huge monster similar to a bull, walk up the slope and to the right side of the monster. Next to a corpse with yellow item pickup sits the green little Kodama.
- After you encounter the 1st Enki, a big Yokai with a staff/spear that jumps out of Yokai fog, take the path on the left. Just before encountering the first human enemies in the mission.
- After reaching the village, stick to the left side until you find a slope leading up to a mountain. Behind the houses, just under the slope leading uphill is a well-hidden Kodama. You can see it from above when walking up the slope, just choose the path behind the houses to reach it.
- Halfway through the village when you go over the 2nd bridge, there is an enemy with an axe and multiple buildings with ladders inside or outside of them. Find the building that’s to your hard right after crossing the bridge, the one with a ladder on its outer wall. In that building is a very well hidden Kodama hiding in the corner. You need to destroy the baskets it is hiding behind.
- This is one is found at the end of the village, behind the second last house. Where you encounter another Yokai Realm enemy, a strong Yokai with a sword that comes from fog. It will be to the hard left where that enemy spawns. You again need to destroy the crates behind the house to get your hands on Kodama.
- After passing through the village you come to a point with an archer shooting at you and a guy with an axe guarding the area. On the right side of that area is a Kodama location.
- The 7th and the last Kodama Location is after clearing the Yokai Realm and using the Inner Shrine Key to open the door. The Kodama is just behind the door you unlocked with the Inner Shrine Key