GhostWire: Tokyo Has An “Interesting Parallel” With Doom Eternal, Says Pete Hines

Pete Hines, the Vice President of Bethesda Softworks’ public relations had something to say about GhostWire: Tokyo in a recent YouTube show. According to him, the game has an “Interesting Parallel” with DOOM Eternal.

In the recent episode of Kinda Funny “We Have Cool Friends” interview show, Hines was asked about GhostWire: Tokyo and how the game will look like. This is what he had to say:

I am really excited for you to see the game itself. I won’t say anything now but it does have an interesting parallel to DOOM Eternal that i’ll talk to you about once we show GhostWire that i am curious if you picked up or noticed.

The Bethesda Softworks’ public relations Vice President said this when talking about the impending release date of DOOM Eternal. Bethesda showed the trailer for GhostWire: Tokyo last year at E3. The trailer showed a game that blended supernatural elements with the samurai/ninja heritage of Japan. The game felt like it belonged to a completely new genre.

The parallels that Pete Hines is talking about could be related to the premise of both games. In the DOOM series, the protagonist tears through hordes of monsters and demons with ease. The main character could be considered as a purifier cleansing the world of demons.

If we look at the trailer for GhostWire: Tokyo, it does look like the protagonist of the game will rid the world of evil ghosts. So in a sense, the protagonists of both games can be considered a one-man army. This could be the parallel that Pete Hines is talking about. However, the parallels could also be something related to the themes in both games.

At this point, we don’t know much about GhostWire: Tokyo. This is the first time we have heard of the game since last year’s E3. The statement by Hines does mildly confirm that they will be showing the game at E3 2020. Hopefully, we will know more about what Hines was talking about once both games are released.

Bethesda Softworks and id Software is prepping for the release of DOOM Eternal. Bethesda intends to release the game on March 20 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.