The Division 2: Warlords of New York has brought with it a brand new system for leveling up during endgame. This system replaces the Field Proficiency Caches introduced at level 40 with SHD levels. In this guide, we will tell you How To Earn SHD Levels in The Division 2 Warlords of New York and explain this new system in detail.

This new SHD leveling system allows you to keep growing more powerful long after that cap and isn’t too hard to figure out. You can earn SHD levels by just playing the game. To make this system a little bit easier to understand, this guide will explain how exactly you can earn SHD levels in Warlords of New York.

How To Earn SHD Levels in The Division 2 Warlords of New York

To state it plainly; you need to have Warlords of New York and hit the level 40 cap to unlock the SHD level system, after completing the campaign of the expansion. You will be able to earn SHD levels by playing but you can increase the amount you get through a few different ways.

You need to participate in the in-game activities in order to achieve this. Attempting Seasonal activities, daily and weekly Projects, Global Events, and Leagues will earn you quite a lot of experience.

The new Directives grant you the biggest XP boost when attempting these missions. When running around the map, they provide you with 125% experience gains if you enable all five of them. Sounds good right?

However, there is a catch. These end up spiking the game’s difficulty quite a lot as a result so we strongly recommend you do not keep them enabled until you’ve gotten a handle on things first.

What Do SHD Levels Entail

Unlocking SHD Levels allows you to place it within one of the disciplines that you can access from the tree in the menu. There are multiple different categories that you can place them in. These are Offensive, Defensive, Utility, Handling, and Scavenging.

200 points is the cap for every discipline and 50 points caps off the categories. Every character can take advantage of the SHD Levels across your account as long as they are at level 40.

If they meet this criterion then they can keep leveling up their power long after they’ve reached the Level 40 cap.