Fortnite fans among you may have seen a specific comic book character appearing to a great extent all through the Chapter 2 Season 2 trailer. Deadpool could be seen concealed out of sight a bunch of times, and the promotional material for the new season confirms this new skin. Here’s How to Get The Deadpool Skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2.

How to Get The Deadpool Skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2

To get the Deadpool skin in Fortnite, you’ll first need to purchase the Season 2 Battle Pass. This basically opens the ability for you to get the skin, however, there’s still work to be finished.

On the screen where you buy the Battle Pass, it’s uncovered that Deadpool is “the secret Battle Pass skin.” It would seem like, based on one of the challenges that can be found at the challenge table, that we’ll have to ‘Search Deadpool’s Letter to Epic Games’ so as to unlock him.

The letter is very simple to find. From the lobby screen, search for the vent in the wall that you can interact with. We’ve featured it in the picture beneath.

From that point, you’ll have the option to interact with a computer, which will show you the Deadpool challenges, also something on the floor by the urinal.

You’ll find it’s Deadpool’s letter by interacting with this. At that point, if you check your computer, you’ll have your next challenge, which is ‘not thank the Bus Driver.’

Not Thanking the Bus Driver

This is very straightforward, simply don’t thank the bus driver as you ordinarily would in a game of Fortnite. Toward the finish of the game, you’ll have completed the challenge.

For the present, that is the entirety of the Deadpool Challenges in Fortnite that you’ll have to complete.