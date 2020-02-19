Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Patch 2.2 Released, Blood In The Darkness

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 has received Patch 2.2. You can now download this update on PC (Steam). You will find that Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Patch 2.2 has some new features, and a few general and levels bug fixes. Something that stands out in this patch is that they added Blood in the Darkness. Take note that this is the second mission in the Curse of Drachenfels adventure.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 uses the fantastic universe of Warhammer and the miniatures of Games Workshop to present a role and action title with touches of cooperative in a brutal world with magic, unimaginable weapons and multiple enemies. Through a dark setting, the game has larger and more open scenarios, improved skill trees and more features. Below you will find the complete list of Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Patch 2.2 patch notes.

From today you can play the second chapter of The Curse of Drachenfels update, Blood in Darkness, on PC. This update is part of Season 2 and is free for all owners of Warhammer: Vermintide 2, and consists of 3 new missions in total. The final chapter is aimed to be released in March.

Features: Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Blood in the Darkness – the second mission in the Curse of Drachenfels adventure.

Features: More cosmetics added to Lohner’s Emporium

Levels: Old Haunts – Increased difficulty on events (Champion and above).

Levels: Old Haunts – Fixed some stuck locations.

Levels: Old Haunts – Fixed some respawn issues.

Levels: Skippergate – Fixed another one.

Levels: Weaves – Fixed crashes for clients when joining a session.

General: It’s no longer possible to switch map whilst a vote is in progress.

General: Fixed a crash caused by interacting with chat/friend list buttons whilst purchasing a store item.

General: Fixed crash caused when player gets healed while leaving the game (mainly death mutator in Weaves but was possible outside of that, albeit rare).

General: Fixed a crash that could occur on metal mutators when you finish the arena with buff still applied from the mutator as the host

General: Fixed quest timer in Okri’s Challenges being drawn under the quest descriptions.

General: Fixed an issue where Kerillian’s Spear and Shield illusion “Princess’s Glamour-Shield” awarded from the Point Well-Made challenge displayed a placeholder name in Warhammer: Vermintide 2.

General: Fixed the Quick Play bonus not being awarded when joining into a keep.

General: Bogenhafen cosmetic counts should now tally appropriately when considering items purchased from the Emporium.

I remind you that Fatshark’s Warhammer: Vermintide 2 released in March 2018 for PC; July 2018 for Xbox One; and December 2018 for PlayStation 4.