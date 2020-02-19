Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Gameplay Kept Bugs For Holiday Release

The Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order gameplay is a unique blend of different games like Dark Souls and the Uncharted series. Respawn Entertainment has had huge success with its games this past year. Although Fallen Order received positive reviews, it still didn’t come without its bugs and glitches. It looks like Respawn Entertainment chose to keep those bugs in order to target the intended release date.

Respawn CEO Vince Zampella recently spoke to US gamer at the Dice Awards. He was asked if the studio considered delaying the game in order to sort out the bugs. He replied:

Yeah, it was a conversation that we had and we decided that we wanted the game out there, we wanted to get it, you know, being out for the holiday

Vince went on to say:

It’s a game that really fits that timeframe.

The timeframe refers to the release of the Disney+ show The Mandolorian and the release of the film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. That period in 2019 was officially Star Wars season thus Respawn had to get the game out any way possible. It seems like the move paid off as Fallen Order become Respawn’s best selling game.

The bugs in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order gameplay ranged from textures popping out to frame rate drops and glitched opponents. These bugs became a nuisance during gameplay but they didn’t ruin the overall gaming experience. Nevertheless, these glitches were unexpected as Respawn Entertainment is known for putting out polished games like Apex Legends and Titanfall 2.

At the end of the day, Respawn’s decision to release the game with bugs proved to be the right one. If they had not released it when they did, the game wouldn’t be as successful as it is today. The mixture of different gameplay elements gave Fallen Order an identity of its own. A gripping narrative coupled with engaging gameplay made Fallen Order a memorable game.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.