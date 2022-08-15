Tower of Fantasy Cooking Guide

A wise man once said, “food is life and life is food”. We don’t know which wise man said it but that sure is true. Food sometimes needs to be cooked and that is also true for Tower of Fantasy. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about cooking in Tower of Fantasy.

How to Cook in Tower of Fantasy

Cooking is an essential skill in Tower of Fantasy, and it can be a lifesaver sometimes when you are in a sticky situation. When you are exploring the vast and unknown world of Tower of Fantasy, you will come across some enemies and sometimes they will leave you on the brink of death.

When you are extremely low on HP and don’t have many heals, this is where the cooking comes into play. Cooking and consuming food will keep will raise your HP and Satiety.

Cooking in TOF is rather simple. All you must do to cook food is find a Cooking Pot that are spread all over the map. Once you approach the Cooking Pot, the game will give you a prompt to cook.

Once you interact with the Cooking Pot, the cooking menu will open, and you will be able to cook food. There are two ways you can cook food, first is by using recipes that you have unlocked and if you haven’t unlocked a recipe, you can go to the creation tab and start adding ingredients.

The success rate of the food depends upon the quantity of each ingredient you put into the food. The more the merrier. If you have the recipe unlocked, then the success rate will be 100%.

Cooking Pot Locations

Cooking Pots in the Tower of Fantasy are strange-looking machines wandering around the map with a smiley face sticker on the front of the pot. Whenever you get close to a cooking pot, there will be a cooking pot marker on your mini-map.

Cooking Pots can be found all over the map and mostly, they are found wandering around settlements and in most dungeons. You have a better chance of finding a cooking pot if you look around where there are lots of people.

ToF Cooking Recipes

Food in TOF has a quality level known as the grade of the food and there are all sorts of graded food with Purple being the highest-grade food and the white grade being the lowest quality food.

Below we have mentioned all the recipes starting from the lowest quality, white grade, all the way up to the highest quality food, the purple grade.

White Grade Food

Dish Name Ingredients Effect Crispy Grilled Fish Silver Bass x1 Restore 10 Satiety Fried Egg Poultry Egg x2 Restore satiety by 5 and 1500+10% HP Fried Mushroom Mushroom x2 Restore satiety by 5 and 1500+10% HP Lettuce Salad Lettuce x2, Salad Dressing x1 Restore satiety by 5 and 1500+10% HP Sizzling Meat Game Meat x2 Restore 10 Satiety Wholegrain Bread Homi Grain x2 Restore 10 Satiety

Green Grade Food

Dish Name Ingredients Effect Black Moss Soup Black Moss x2, Lettuce x2 Restore satiety by 8 and 10,000+13% HP Breakfast Cereal Homi Grain x2, Milk x1 Restore 14 Satiety Crispy Chicken Burger Homi Grain x1, Poultry Meat x1, Lettuce x1 Restore satiety by 7 and 3,300+12% HP Dandelion Mushroom Soup Dandelion Seed x1, Mushroom x2 Restore satiety by 8 and 10,000+13% HP Egg Fried Rice Rice x2, Poultry Egg x1 Restore 14 Satiety Firecap Mushroom Soup Firecap x2, Lettuce x2 Restore Stamina by 400 and 10,000+13% HP Fried Chicken Poultry Meat x2, Homi Grain x1 Restore satiety by 7 and 3,300+12% HP Honeyed Fruit Juice Fallen Fruit x2, Honey x1, Carbonated Water x1 Restore Stamina by 300 and 3,300+12% HP Iced Orchid Surprise Ghost Mushroom x2, Milk x1, Carbonated Water x1 Restore Stamina by 300 and 3,300+12% HP Meat and Potato Stew Potato x1, Game Meat x1 Restore 14 Satiety Meat Bun Homi Grain x2, Game Meat x1 Restore 14 Satiety Mushroom Soup Mushroom x2, lettuce x2 Restore satiety by 7 and 3,300+12% HP Read Wheat Bread Brown Rice x2 Restore 16 Satiety Seaweed and Egg Soup Laver x2, Poultry Egg x1 Restore satiety by 7 and 3,300+12% HP Sliced Fish with Mushroom Mushroom x2, Silver Bass x1 Restore satiety by 7 and 3,300+12% HP Steamed Conch Conch x2, Lettuce x1 Restore satiety by 7 and 3,300+12% HP Stir-Fried Broccoli Broccoli x2 Restore 14 Satiety Surf and Turf Darby’s Sturgeon x1, Poultry Egg x2 Restore satiety by 8 and 10,000+13% HP Vegetable Salad Fallen Fruit x1, Thornmato x1, Lettuce x1, Salad Dressing x1 Restore satiety by 7 and 3,300+12% HP

Blue Grade Foods

Dish Name Ingredients Effects Balloon Fruit Salad Balloon Fruit x2, Thornmato x2, Salad Dressing x1 Restore Satiety by 10 and 34,000+16% HP Barnacle Seafood Pizza Barnacle x1, Brown Rice x2, Onion x1 Restore Satiety by 10 and 34,000+16% HP Boiled Stew Scallop x2, Lettuce x3 Restore Satiety by 10 and 34,000+16% HP Caivar Potato Balls Caviar x1, Potato x2 Restore Satiety by 10, +1% Physical Damage, +80 Physical Damage, Duration 900 Seconds Caviar Sushi Caviar x1, Rice x2, Laver x2 Restore Satiety by 10 and 34,000+16% HP Chocolate Bread Cocoa Beans x2, Brown Rice x2 Restore Satiety by 10 and 34,000+16% HP Cocoa Milk Cocoa Bean x2, Honey x2, Milk x1 Restore Satiety by 10, +10% Ice Resistance, +290 Ice Resistance, Duration 900 Sec Eel and Mushroom Soup Electric Eel x1, Firecap x2 Restore Satiety by 10, +1% Volt Damage, +80 Volt Damage, Duration 900 Seconds Fiddlehead Pie Fiddlehead x2, Brown Rice x2 Restore Satiety by 10 and 34,000+16% HP Fruit Cake Strawberry x2, Home Grain x1, Fallen Fruit x1, Poultry Egg x1 Restore Satiety by 10 and 20,000+15% HP Iced Strawberry Soda Strawberry x2, Honey x1, Carbonated Water x1 Restore Satiety by 10, +10% Flame Resistance, +170 Flame Resistance, Duration 900 Seconds Jam on Toast Small Blueberry jar x1, Strawberry x1, Homi Grain x3 Restore Satiety by 10, +1% Volt Damage, +45 Volt Damage, Duration 900 Seconds Pine Cocoa Pinecone x1, Cocoa Beans x1, Milk x2 Restore Satiety by 10 and 34,000+16% HP Roast Rump Rear Hock x2 Restore Stamina by 500, +15% +20,000 HP Sea Crab Soup Hermit Crab x2, Mushroom x4 Restore Satiety by 10, +10% Flame Resistance, +290 Flame Resistance, Duration 900 Seconds Seafood Soup Conch x3, Scallop x2, Lettuce x1 Restore Satiety by 10, +1% Ice Damage, +45 Ice Damage, Duration 900 Seconds Simple Power Salad Broccoli x1, Thornmato x1, Lettuce x1, Poultry Egg x1, Salad Dressing x1 Restore Satiety by 10, +10% Physical Resistance, +170 Physical Resistance, Duration 900 Seconds Snow Azalea Tea Snow Azalea x1, Milk x1, Honey x1 Restore Satiety by 10, +1% Ice Damage, +45 Ice Damage, Duration 900 Seconds Spicy Burger Homi Grain x3, Rear Hock x2, Lettuce x1 Restore Satiety by 10, +10% Physical Resistance, +170 Physical Resistance, Duration 900 Seconds Spicy Eel Electric Eel x1 Restore Satiety by 10, +10% Volt Resistance, +290 Volt Resistance, Duration 900 Seconds Steamed Crab Portunid x2, Lettuce x2 Restore Satiety by 10 and 20,000+15% HP Steamed Egg with Sea Urchin Sea Urchin x2, Poultry Egg x2 Restore Satiety by 10 and 20,000+15% HP Sweet Pomegranate Juice Phosphogranate x2, Honey x2, Carbonated Water x1 Restore Stamina by 600, +16% + 34,000 HP Thundercloud Blueberry Soda Small Blueberry Jar x1, Honey x2, Carbonated Water x1 Restore Satiety by 10, +10% Volt Damage, +170 Volt Damage, Duration 900 Seconds Tomato and Fried Egg Pasta Thornmato x4, Homi Grain x3, Poultry Egg x1 Restore Satiety by 10, +1% Flame Damage, +45 Flame Damage, Duration 900 Seconds

Purple Grade Food