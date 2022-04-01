In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Rune Switches, once activated, give players a challenge to reach all the Runes that are scattered around the area in a limited time. This guide will tell you the solution to the Rune Switch puzzle in Tangledrift by letting you know how to reach all of them within the time limit in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Tangledrift Rune Puzzle Solution

In Tangledrift there is only one Rune Switch. Once you activate it all three Runes will be moved to different areas in Tangledrift. These Rune Switches are really important for 100% completion of a region.

Below we will tell you how to activate the Rune Switch in Tangledrift and how to reach all of them separately with map images.

Go to the location shown on the map above and interact with the Rune Switch to activate it. Once it is activated you have to reach all three Runes in Tangledrift to complete this challenge.

Tangledrift Rune #1

To reach the first Rune jump down the path behind the Rune Switch and go all the way across the wooden bridge. From there you have to jump up to reach the area shown on the map above. Here you will find the first Rune.

Tangledrift Rune #2

From the first Rune continues to move forward and reach the edge shown on the map above. There you will find the Rune tangled in a vine.

Tangledrift Rune #3

Head back from the second Rune to the area where you find the first Rune and go to the location shown on the map above. Once you reach the edge you have to drop down to enter the cave down there. You will find the third and the final Rune right at the entrance of the cave.

This will complete the Tangledrift Rune Switch Challenge for you.