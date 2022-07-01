Fire Emblem: Three Houses Character and Class Growth Rates Guide

In Fire Emblem Three Houses leveling up your characters and their class growth rates is essential to your progress. Stat boosts are gained randomly for all characters as they level up.
Each stat has specific growth rates, depending on the character and their class. The following guide will dive into FE: Three Houses Character and Class growth rates.
Fire Emblem: Three Houses Character Growth Rates
As characters level up, their stats receive a certain buff. The stats that receive an increase are random, but certain stats are more likely to get boosted for each character. Characters have a natural affinity towards certain stats, which can impact which stats get a boost.
Knowing the stats a character is more likely to level up is essential to determine their role. We will now see each character and their growth rates.
|Name
|HP
|Str
|Mag
|Dex
|Spd
|Lck
|Def
|Res
|Cha
|Byleth
|45
|45
|35
|45
|45
|45
|35
|30
|45
|Sothis (NPC)
|35
|30
|65
|40
|40
|65
|30
|60
|70
Byleth, the Protagonist of the game, has a well-balanced stat coverage. He has a 45% chance to gain a boost in all stats except Magic and Resistance.
Black Eagles
|Name
|HP
|Str
|Mag
|Dex
|Spd
|Lck
|Def
|Res
|Cha
|Edelgard
|40
|55
|45
|45
|40
|30
|35
|35
|60
|Hubert
|35
|30
|55
|45
|45
|35
|25
|40
|35
|Dorothea
|40
|20
|40
|45
|40
|35
|15
|35
|40
|Ferdinand
|50
|45
|20
|40
|50
|40
|35
|20
|40
|Bernadetta
|35
|35
|20
|55
|50
|25
|20
|30
|35
|Caspar
|55
|45
|25
|45
|45
|40
|30
|20
|25
|Petra
|45
|40
|25
|50
|60
|45
|30
|15
|35
|Linhardt
|30
|30
|45
|40
|40
|45
|30
|45
|20
Edelgard, the leader of the Black Eagles, receives a well-balanced spread of stat increases; her highest is in Charm with 60%. While some characters have an unbalanced stat spread, Petra has a 60% chance of increasing speed while only 15% in Resistance.
You can also determine the character classes by checking their growth rates; Hubert receives a 55% increase in Magic, making him a suitable Mage.
Blue Lions
|Name
|HP
|Str
|Mag
|Dex
|Spd
|Lck
|Def
|Res
|Cha
|Dimitri
|55
|60
|20
|50
|50
|25
|40
|20
|55
|Dedue
|60
|50
|15
|30
|20
|25
|50
|10
|30
|Felix
|45
|55
|30
|45
|55
|40
|30
|20
|30
|Mercedes
|30
|25
|50
|45
|40
|30
|25
|45
|40
|Ashe
|35
|35
|25
|55
|50
|40
|20
|35
|25
|Annette
|25
|30
|50
|50
|35
|35
|20
|30
|35
|Sylvain
|55
|45
|30
|35
|50
|35
|40
|25
|40
|Ingrid
|40
|35
|35
|40
|60
|45
|30
|40
|45
Dimitri, the leader of Blue Lions, has a good all-around stat boost. He has only 20% in Magic and Resistance, making him unsuitable to be a Mage. Ingrid and Sylvian have 60% and 50% in speed, which is essential to dodge enemy attacks.
Golden Deer
|Name
|HP
|Str
|Mag
|Dex
|Spd
|Lck
|Def
|Res
|Cha
|Claude
|35
|40
|25
|60
|55
|45
|30
|25
|55
|Lorenz
|55
|40
|40
|45
|40
|25
|30
|40
|35
|Hilda
|50
|45
|25
|30
|50
|35
|35
|20
|50
|Raphael
|65
|50
|15
|35
|15
|35
|45
|10
|25
|Lysithea
|20
|15
|60
|60
|50
|15
|10
|25
|25
|Ignatz
|35
|35
|30
|50
|50
|55
|25
|35
|25
|Marianne
|35
|20
|50
|40
|40
|35
|15
|45
|40
|Leonie
|40
|40
|20
|55
|60
|40
|40
|15
|40
Claude, the leader of Golden Deer, has a high probability of boosting Dexterity and speed with a 60% and 50% chance, respectively. Lysithea has a 60% chance to level up Magic, making her a suitable option to be a mage. Leonie can also receive a high buff in speed with a 60% growth rate, giving her the potential to be a high mobility unit.
Church of Seiros
|Name
|HP
|Str
|Mag
|Dex
|Spd
|Lck
|Def
|Res
|Cha
|Jeralt (NPC)
|50
|45
|20
|45
|40
|25
|35
|35
|35
|Catherine
|50
|50
|25
|40
|55
|30
|30
|20
|25
|Alois
|45
|45
|20
|35
|40
|30
|40
|20
|40
|Gilbert
|55
|45
|20
|45
|30
|15
|45
|10
|35
|Shamir
|35
|40
|20
|55
|40
|55
|20
|15
|30
The stat spread of all the Church of Serios characters shows they can receive a high strength, Dexterity, and speed buff while leveling up. Overall, they receive less boost in Magic and Resistance, making them unsuitable for receiving and delivering magic attacks.
DLC Exclusive
|Name
|HP
|Str
|Mag
|Dex
|Spd
|Lck
|Def
|Res
|Cha
|Yuri
|30
|40
|35
|40
|65
|45
|30
|35
|50
|Balthus
|50
|50
|30
|25
|30
|20
|45
|30
|30
|Constance
|20
|20
|60
|30
|35
|15
|15
|30
|25
|Hapi
|35
|35
|45
|45
|40
|20
|15
|45
|25
|Jeritza
|50
|50
|35
|35
|60
|30
|40
|25
|25
|Anna
|35
|35
|35
|45
|55
|45
|30
|40
|50
The stat upgrade spread for DLC exclusive characters can be used to determine their respective classes and their role in your team. Yuri and Jeritza have a high probability of leveling up their speed with a 65% and 60% chance, respectively. Jertiza and Balthus also receive high strength boosts, increasing damage from their physical attacks.
Class Growth Rates
The class chosen for a character heavily influences their growth rates in Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Growth rates are affected only at the instant of leveling up. So, the class in which the character is in at the moment of leveling up impacts their growth rates.
The higher you progress up the ranks, the greater your growth rates. Classes that involve sword-wielding affect the strength and dexterity stats, while stats focusing on Magic affect the Magic stat. Certain trends may also be seen wherein classes that are mounted or armored see a decrease in their Speed growth, Casters a decrease in their Defense, and fighters to their Resistance.
Unique
|Name
|HP
|Str
|Mag
|Dex
|Spd
|Lck
|Def
|Res
|Cha
|Noble
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Commoner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dancer
|20
|-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-5
|-5
|10
The Commoner and Noble classes effectively have no impact on the growth rates, with Nobles only having a 5% charm growth rate. The Dancer class decreases strength defense and resilience rates while increasing Charm.
Beginner
|Name
|HP
|Str
|Mag
|Dex
|Spd
|Lck
|Def
|Res
|Cha
|Myrmidon
|10
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|-5
|5
|Soldier
|10
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|-5
|5
|Fighter
|10
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-5
|5
|Monk
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5
All the beginner classes increase the charm rate by 5%. The Myrmidon, Solider, and Fighter classes decrease the Resistance growth rate by 5.
Intermediate
|Name
|HP
|Str
|Mag
|Dex
|Spd
|Lck
|Def
|Res
|Cha
|Lord
|20
|0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Mercenary
|20
|5
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|-5
|5
|Thief
|20
|0
|0
|10
|10
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Armored Knight
|20
|0
|0
|0
|-10
|0
|10
|-5
|5
|Cavalier
|20
|5
|0
|5
|-10
|0
|5
|0
|5
|Brigand
|30
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-5
|5
|Archer
|5
|0
|0
|10
|0
|5
|0
|0
|5
|Brawler
|30
|0
|-10
|10
|10
|0
|0
|-10
|5
|Mage
|5
|-5
|10
|5
|0
|0
|-5
|5
|5
|Dark Mage
|5
|-5
|10
|5
|0
|0
|-5
|5
|Priest
|5
|-5
|5
|5
|0
|0
|-5
|10
|10
|Pegasus Knight
|15
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|5
|10
The intermediate class growth rates spread in Fire Emblem: Three Houses are shown above. The Lord class increases the growth rate of Dexterity and Charm by 10. Mercenary increases strength, Charm, and speed by 5 while decreasing Resistance.
Armoured Knight and Cavalier receive a decrease in speed and an increase in Defense. And Mages, Priests, and Dark Mages all receive an increase in Magic and a decrease in their strength and defense growth rates.
Pegasus Knights see a boost in their speed, Resistance, and charm growth rates.
Advanced
|Name
|HP
|Str
|Mag
|Dex
|Spd
|Lck
|Def
|Res
|Cha
|Hero
|30
|10
|0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|-5
|5
|Swordmaster
|25
|10
|0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|-5
|5
|Assassin
|20
|0
|0
|20
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fortress Knight
|30
|10
|0
|0
|-10
|0
|15
|0
|5
|Paladin
|30
|10
|0
|5
|-10
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Wyvern Rider
|30
|10
|-5
|0
|0
|0
|5
|-5
|5
|Warrior
|40
|15
|-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Sniper
|10
|5
|0
|20
|0
|10
|0
|0
|5
|Grappler
|40
|10
|0
|10
|10
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Warlock
|10
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|-5
|5
|5
|Dark Bishop
|10
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|-5
|5
|0
|Bishop
|10
|0
|10
|0
|0
|10
|-5
|5
|10
Advanced classes in Fire Emblem: Three Houses provide a greater increase in growth rates. All classes see a steady increase in HP growth rates. The Magic classes Warlock, Dark Bishop, and Bishop increase Magic and Resistance by 10% and 5%, respectively, but also decrease Defense by 5%.
All classes apart from the assassin and the 3 magic classes receive a boost in Strength rate. Heroes, Swordmasters, Assassins, and grapplers boost speed growth rates.
Master
|Name
|HP
|Str
|Mag
|Dex
|Spd
|Lck
|Def
|Res
|Cha
|Falcon Knight
|30
|10
|0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|5
|10
|Wyvern Lord
|30
|15
|-5
|0
|10
|0
|5
|0
|5
|Mortal Savant
|20
|10
|10
|0
|-10
|10
|0
|0
|5
|Great Knight
|30
|10
|0
|0
|-10
|0
|5
|-5
|5
|Bow Knight
|10
|0
|0
|0
|-5
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Dark Knight
|10
|5
|10
|0
|-5
|0
|5
|10
|5
|Holy Knight
|10
|0
|10
|0
|-5
|10
|5
|10
|10
|War Master
|40
|15
|0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Gremory
|10
|0
|10
|10
|0
|0
|0
|5
|10
|Falcon Knight
|30
|10
|0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|5
|10
|Wyvern Lord
|30
|15
|-5
|0
|10
|0
|5
|0
|5
|Mortal Savant
|20
|10
|10
|0
|-10
|10
|0
|0
|5
All Master Classes receive a steady boost in HP and Charm stats. Mortal Savant, Great Knight, Bow Knight, Dark Knight, and Holy Knight classes decrease their speed growth rates.
All master classes receive an increase in their strength stat growth rate except for Gremory, Holy Knight, and Bow Knight. The only classes getting an increase in Magic are the Dark Knight, Holy Knight, and Gremory, who also get a decent resistance boost.
DLC Exclusive
|Name
|HP
|Str
|Mag
|Dex
|Spd
|Lck
|Def
|Res
|Cha
|Trickster
|20
|0
|0
|15
|20
|10
|0
|5
|0
|War Monk/Cleric
|40
|10
|5
|10
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5
|Dark Flier
|20
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|10
|10
|Valkyrie
|5
|0
|5
|0
|-5
|5
|5
|10
|10
|Death Knight
|30
|10
|10
|0
|-5
|0
|5
|5
|0
The stat growth spread of DLC included classes can be seen above. Trickster and Death Knight are the only classes not to get an increase in Charm.
HP boost of Valkyrie is significantly less than the other classes, and it also sees an increase in luck, Magic, Defense, and Resistance. Strength, Magic, Defence, and Resistance of the Dark Knight get buff while its speed gets a penalty.
Best Character Growth Rates
Adding up all the stat rates of the characters gives us their overall stat growth rate. This helps determine the most useful characters for your squad and compares them well. You will find the stat spread of the top 10 equal growth rate characters below.
|Faction
|Name
|HP
|Str
|Mag
|Dex
|Spd
|Lck
|Def
|Res
|Cha
|Ovl
|Black Eagles
|Edelgard
|40
|55
|45
|45
|40
|30
|35
|35
|60
|385
|Blue Lions
|Dimitiri
|55
|60
|20
|50
|50
|25
|40
|20
|55
|375
|None
|Byleth
|45
|45
|35
|45
|45
|45
|35
|30
|45
|370
|Blue Lions
|Ingrid
|40
|35
|35
|40
|60
|45
|30
|25
|55
|370
|Golden Deer
|Claude
|35
|40
|25
|60
|55
|45
|30
|25
|55
|370
|Church of Serios
|Manuela
|50
|35
|35
|40
|60
|35
|30
|25
|50
|360
|Blue Lions
|Sylvian
|55
|45
|30
|35
|50
|35
|40
|25
|40
|355
|Church of Serios
|Seteth
|50
|45
|35
|50
|50
|25
|30
|25
|45
|355
|Blue Lions
|Felix
|45
|55
|30
|45
|55
|40
|30
|20
|30
|350
|Golden Deer
|Lorenz
|55
|40
|40
|45
|45
|40
|25
|30
|40
|350
|Golden Deer
|Leonie
|40
|40
|20
|55
|60
|40
|40
|15
|40
|350
Eldegard has the highest stat growth rate in the game; she receives high strength and charisma. Dimitri is a close second and receives a good buff to his strength and charisma. Byleth, Ingrid, and Claude are tied for third, each with 370.
Byleth’s stat spread is well-rounded, Claude has very high Dexterity, and Ingrid has great speed growth rates. Lorenz and Leonie have quite similar growth rates except for Magic and Resistance.
Best Class Growth Rates
Adding up the growth rates for each class in Fire Emblem: Three Houses gives us their overall growth rate. Stat boosts are connected with the types of classes, so this helps determine the best class for each character. You will find the stat spread of the top 10 equal growth rate classes below.
|Type
|Name
|HP
|Str
|Mag
|Dex
|Spd
|Lck
|Def
|Res
|Cha
|Ovl
|Advanced
|Grappler
|40
|10
|0
|10
|10
|0
|0
|0
|5
|75
|Master
|Falcon Knight
|30
|10
|0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|5
|10
|75
|Master
|Emperor
|30
|10
|10
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5
|10
|70
|Master
|Barbarossa
|30
|15
|0
|0
|10
|0
|5
|0
|10
|70
|Master
|War Master
|40
|15
|0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|5
|70
|Master
|Great Lord
|30
|10
|0
|10
|0
|0
|5
|0
|10
|65
|Advanced
|Assassin
|20
|0
|0
|20
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Master
|Wyvern Lord
|30
|15
|-5
|0
|10
|0
|5
|0
|5
|60
|Advanced
|Sword Master
|25
|10
|0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|-5
|5
|55
|Advanced
|Paladin
|30
|10
|0
|5
|-10
|5
|5
|5
|5
|55
|Advanced
|Warrior
|40
|15
|-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|55
The Grappler and Falcon Knight classes are tied with 75% each for first. Both increase the strength, speed, and charm stats. Emperor, Barbarossa, and War Master are tied for second with 70.
How to Get the Best Character Growth Rate
Stat growth percentage is dependent on the character’s aptitude as well as their class. Not considering this percentage will result in your character missing out on precious stats, which would help them dominate in their respective classes.
The following things should be considered to ensure you get the maximum potential out of your characters by getting the best growth rates in Fire Emblem: Three Houses.
Higher ranks allow you to gain better growth rates for your characters. Advanced classes give you better percentages and stat boosts compared to beginner classes and so on.
You can choose to go in battle with any class; however, it will result in you losing out on stat growths. Therefore, you should advance to the higher classes whenever they become available.
Changing classes midway through can also affect stat growth. Characters with certain classes are more likely to gain certain stats, and changing midway through will affect their stat growth. So even if the character naturally had the potential for a certain class, they won’t have their stats carry over.
Finally, you can also manipulate your stat gain by reversing time and repeating the battle differently. So, if you beat an enemy archer, level up, and gain certain stats, reversing time and attacking a warrior next time would result in a recalculation of the stats.