Fire Emblem: Three Houses Character and Class Growth Rates Guide

In Fire Emblem Three Houses leveling up your characters and their class growth rates is essential to your progress. Stat boosts are gained randomly for all characters as they level up.

Each stat has specific growth rates, depending on the character and their class. The following guide will dive into FE: Three Houses Character and Class growth rates.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses Character Growth Rates

As characters level up, their stats receive a certain buff. The stats that receive an increase are random, but certain stats are more likely to get boosted for each character. Characters have a natural affinity towards certain stats, which can impact which stats get a boost.

Knowing the stats a character is more likely to level up is essential to determine their role. We will now see each character and their growth rates.

Name HP Str Mag Dex Spd Lck Def Res Cha Byleth 45 45 35 45 45 45 35 30 45 Sothis (NPC) 35 30 65 40 40 65 30 60 70

Byleth, the Protagonist of the game, has a well-balanced stat coverage. He has a 45% chance to gain a boost in all stats except Magic and Resistance.

Black Eagles

Name HP Str Mag Dex Spd Lck Def Res Cha Edelgard 40 55 45 45 40 30 35 35 60 Hubert 35 30 55 45 45 35 25 40 35 Dorothea 40 20 40 45 40 35 15 35 40 Ferdinand 50 45 20 40 50 40 35 20 40 Bernadetta 35 35 20 55 50 25 20 30 35 Caspar 55 45 25 45 45 40 30 20 25 Petra 45 40 25 50 60 45 30 15 35 Linhardt 30 30 45 40 40 45 30 45 20

Edelgard, the leader of the Black Eagles, receives a well-balanced spread of stat increases; her highest is in Charm with 60%. While some characters have an unbalanced stat spread, Petra has a 60% chance of increasing speed while only 15% in Resistance.

You can also determine the character classes by checking their growth rates; Hubert receives a 55% increase in Magic, making him a suitable Mage.

Blue Lions

Name HP Str Mag Dex Spd Lck Def Res Cha Dimitri 55 60 20 50 50 25 40 20 55 Dedue 60 50 15 30 20 25 50 10 30 Felix 45 55 30 45 55 40 30 20 30 Mercedes 30 25 50 45 40 30 25 45 40 Ashe 35 35 25 55 50 40 20 35 25 Annette 25 30 50 50 35 35 20 30 35 Sylvain 55 45 30 35 50 35 40 25 40 Ingrid 40 35 35 40 60 45 30 40 45

Dimitri, the leader of Blue Lions, has a good all-around stat boost. He has only 20% in Magic and Resistance, making him unsuitable to be a Mage. Ingrid and Sylvian have 60% and 50% in speed, which is essential to dodge enemy attacks.

Golden Deer

Name HP Str Mag Dex Spd Lck Def Res Cha Claude 35 40 25 60 55 45 30 25 55 Lorenz 55 40 40 45 40 25 30 40 35 Hilda 50 45 25 30 50 35 35 20 50 Raphael 65 50 15 35 15 35 45 10 25 Lysithea 20 15 60 60 50 15 10 25 25 Ignatz 35 35 30 50 50 55 25 35 25 Marianne 35 20 50 40 40 35 15 45 40 Leonie 40 40 20 55 60 40 40 15 40

Claude, the leader of Golden Deer, has a high probability of boosting Dexterity and speed with a 60% and 50% chance, respectively. Lysithea has a 60% chance to level up Magic, making her a suitable option to be a mage. Leonie can also receive a high buff in speed with a 60% growth rate, giving her the potential to be a high mobility unit.

Church of Seiros

Name HP Str Mag Dex Spd Lck Def Res Cha Jeralt (NPC) 50 45 20 45 40 25 35 35 35 Catherine 50 50 25 40 55 30 30 20 25 Alois 45 45 20 35 40 30 40 20 40 Gilbert 55 45 20 45 30 15 45 10 35 Shamir 35 40 20 55 40 55 20 15 30

The stat spread of all the Church of Serios characters shows they can receive a high strength, Dexterity, and speed buff while leveling up. Overall, they receive less boost in Magic and Resistance, making them unsuitable for receiving and delivering magic attacks.

DLC Exclusive

Name HP Str Mag Dex Spd Lck Def Res Cha Yuri 30 40 35 40 65 45 30 35 50 Balthus 50 50 30 25 30 20 45 30 30 Constance 20 20 60 30 35 15 15 30 25 Hapi 35 35 45 45 40 20 15 45 25 Jeritza 50 50 35 35 60 30 40 25 25 Anna 35 35 35 45 55 45 30 40 50

The stat upgrade spread for DLC exclusive characters can be used to determine their respective classes and their role in your team. Yuri and Jeritza have a high probability of leveling up their speed with a 65% and 60% chance, respectively. Jertiza and Balthus also receive high strength boosts, increasing damage from their physical attacks.

Class Growth Rates

The class chosen for a character heavily influences their growth rates in Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Growth rates are affected only at the instant of leveling up. So, the class in which the character is in at the moment of leveling up impacts their growth rates.

The higher you progress up the ranks, the greater your growth rates. Classes that involve sword-wielding affect the strength and dexterity stats, while stats focusing on Magic affect the Magic stat. Certain trends may also be seen wherein classes that are mounted or armored see a decrease in their Speed growth, Casters a decrease in their Defense, and fighters to their Resistance.

Unique

Name HP Str Mag Dex Spd Lck Def Res Cha Noble 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Commoner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dancer 20 -5 0 0 0 0 -5 -5 10

The Commoner and Noble classes effectively have no impact on the growth rates, with Nobles only having a 5% charm growth rate. The Dancer class decreases strength defense and resilience rates while increasing Charm.

Beginner

Name HP Str Mag Dex Spd Lck Def Res Cha Myrmidon 10 0 0 0 5 0 0 -5 5 Soldier 10 0 0 5 0 0 0 -5 5 Fighter 10 5 0 0 0 0 0 -5 5 Monk 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 5

All the beginner classes increase the charm rate by 5%. The Myrmidon, Solider, and Fighter classes decrease the Resistance growth rate by 5.

Intermediate

Name HP Str Mag Dex Spd Lck Def Res Cha Lord 20 0 0 10 0 0 0 0 10 Mercenary 20 5 0 0 5 0 0 -5 5 Thief 20 0 0 10 10 0 0 0 5 Armored Knight 20 0 0 0 -10 0 10 -5 5 Cavalier 20 5 0 5 -10 0 5 0 5 Brigand 30 10 0 0 0 0 0 -5 5 Archer 5 0 0 10 0 5 0 0 5 Brawler 30 0 -10 10 10 0 0 -10 5 Mage 5 -5 10 5 0 0 -5 5 5 Dark Mage 5 -5 10 5 0 0 -5 5 Priest 5 -5 5 5 0 0 -5 10 10 Pegasus Knight 15 0 0 0 10 0 0 5 10

The intermediate class growth rates spread in Fire Emblem: Three Houses are shown above. The Lord class increases the growth rate of Dexterity and Charm by 10. Mercenary increases strength, Charm, and speed by 5 while decreasing Resistance.

Armoured Knight and Cavalier receive a decrease in speed and an increase in Defense. And Mages, Priests, and Dark Mages all receive an increase in Magic and a decrease in their strength and defense growth rates.

Pegasus Knights see a boost in their speed, Resistance, and charm growth rates.

Advanced

Name HP Str Mag Dex Spd Lck Def Res Cha Hero 30 10 0 0 10 0 0 -5 5 Swordmaster 25 10 0 0 20 0 0 -5 5 Assassin 20 0 0 20 20 0 0 0 0 Fortress Knight 30 10 0 0 -10 0 15 0 5 Paladin 30 10 0 5 -10 5 5 5 5 Wyvern Rider 30 10 -5 0 0 0 5 -5 5 Warrior 40 15 -5 0 0 0 0 0 5 Sniper 10 5 0 20 0 10 0 0 5 Grappler 40 10 0 10 10 0 0 0 5 Warlock 10 0 10 0 0 0 -5 5 5 Dark Bishop 10 0 10 0 0 0 -5 5 0 Bishop 10 0 10 0 0 10 -5 5 10

Advanced classes in Fire Emblem: Three Houses provide a greater increase in growth rates. All classes see a steady increase in HP growth rates. The Magic classes Warlock, Dark Bishop, and Bishop increase Magic and Resistance by 10% and 5%, respectively, but also decrease Defense by 5%.

All classes apart from the assassin and the 3 magic classes receive a boost in Strength rate. Heroes, Swordmasters, Assassins, and grapplers boost speed growth rates.

Master

Name HP Str Mag Dex Spd Lck Def Res Cha Falcon Knight 30 10 0 0 20 0 0 5 10 Wyvern Lord 30 15 -5 0 10 0 5 0 5 Mortal Savant 20 10 10 0 -10 10 0 0 5 Great Knight 30 10 0 0 -10 0 5 -5 5 Bow Knight 10 0 0 0 -5 0 0 0 5 Dark Knight 10 5 10 0 -5 0 5 10 5 Holy Knight 10 0 10 0 -5 10 5 10 10 War Master 40 15 0 0 10 0 0 0 5 Gremory 10 0 10 10 0 0 0 5 10

All Master Classes receive a steady boost in HP and Charm stats. Mortal Savant, Great Knight, Bow Knight, Dark Knight, and Holy Knight classes decrease their speed growth rates.

All master classes receive an increase in their strength stat growth rate except for Gremory, Holy Knight, and Bow Knight. The only classes getting an increase in Magic are the Dark Knight, Holy Knight, and Gremory, who also get a decent resistance boost.

DLC Exclusive

Name HP Str Mag Dex Spd Lck Def Res Cha Trickster 20 0 0 15 20 10 0 5 0 War Monk/Cleric 40 10 5 10 0 0 0 5 5 Dark Flier 20 0 0 0 10 0 0 10 10 Valkyrie 5 0 5 0 -5 5 5 10 10 Death Knight 30 10 10 0 -5 0 5 5 0

The stat growth spread of DLC included classes can be seen above. Trickster and Death Knight are the only classes not to get an increase in Charm.

HP boost of Valkyrie is significantly less than the other classes, and it also sees an increase in luck, Magic, Defense, and Resistance. Strength, Magic, Defence, and Resistance of the Dark Knight get buff while its speed gets a penalty.

Best Character Growth Rates

Adding up all the stat rates of the characters gives us their overall stat growth rate. This helps determine the most useful characters for your squad and compares them well. You will find the stat spread of the top 10 equal growth rate characters below.

Faction Name HP Str Mag Dex Spd Lck Def Res Cha Ovl Black Eagles Edelgard 40 55 45 45 40 30 35 35 60 385 Blue Lions Dimitiri 55 60 20 50 50 25 40 20 55 375 None Byleth 45 45 35 45 45 45 35 30 45 370 Blue Lions Ingrid 40 35 35 40 60 45 30 25 55 370 Golden Deer Claude 35 40 25 60 55 45 30 25 55 370 Church of Serios Manuela 50 35 35 40 60 35 30 25 50 360 Blue Lions Sylvian 55 45 30 35 50 35 40 25 40 355 Church of Serios Seteth 50 45 35 50 50 25 30 25 45 355 Blue Lions Felix 45 55 30 45 55 40 30 20 30 350 Golden Deer Lorenz 55 40 40 45 45 40 25 30 40 350 Golden Deer Leonie 40 40 20 55 60 40 40 15 40 350

Eldegard has the highest stat growth rate in the game; she receives high strength and charisma. Dimitri is a close second and receives a good buff to his strength and charisma. Byleth, Ingrid, and Claude are tied for third, each with 370.

Byleth’s stat spread is well-rounded, Claude has very high Dexterity, and Ingrid has great speed growth rates. Lorenz and Leonie have quite similar growth rates except for Magic and Resistance.

Best Class Growth Rates

Adding up the growth rates for each class in Fire Emblem: Three Houses gives us their overall growth rate. Stat boosts are connected with the types of classes, so this helps determine the best class for each character. You will find the stat spread of the top 10 equal growth rate classes below.

Type Name HP Str Mag Dex Spd Lck Def Res Cha Ovl Advanced Grappler 40 10 0 10 10 0 0 0 5 75 Master Falcon Knight 30 10 0 0 20 0 0 5 10 75 Master Emperor 30 10 10 0 0 0 5 5 10 70 Master Barbarossa 30 15 0 0 10 0 5 0 10 70 Master War Master 40 15 0 0 10 0 0 0 5 70 Master Great Lord 30 10 0 10 0 0 5 0 10 65 Advanced Assassin 20 0 0 20 20 0 0 0 0 60 Master Wyvern Lord 30 15 -5 0 10 0 5 0 5 60 Advanced Sword Master 25 10 0 0 20 0 0 -5 5 55 Advanced Paladin 30 10 0 5 -10 5 5 5 5 55 Advanced Warrior 40 15 -5 0 0 0 0 0 5 55

The Grappler and Falcon Knight classes are tied with 75% each for first. Both increase the strength, speed, and charm stats. Emperor, Barbarossa, and War Master are tied for second with 70.

How to Get the Best Character Growth Rate

Stat growth percentage is dependent on the character’s aptitude as well as their class. Not considering this percentage will result in your character missing out on precious stats, which would help them dominate in their respective classes.

The following things should be considered to ensure you get the maximum potential out of your characters by getting the best growth rates in Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Higher ranks allow you to gain better growth rates for your characters. Advanced classes give you better percentages and stat boosts compared to beginner classes and so on.

You can choose to go in battle with any class; however, it will result in you losing out on stat growths. Therefore, you should advance to the higher classes whenever they become available.

Changing classes midway through can also affect stat growth. Characters with certain classes are more likely to gain certain stats, and changing midway through will affect their stat growth. So even if the character naturally had the potential for a certain class, they won’t have their stats carry over.

Finally, you can also manipulate your stat gain by reversing time and repeating the battle differently. So, if you beat an enemy archer, level up, and gain certain stats, reversing time and attacking a warrior next time would result in a recalculation of the stats.