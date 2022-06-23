In 2019, the Island Living expansion was released in the Sims 4, which allowed the players to become a mermaid. Playing the game as this fantasy aquatic creature is an epic experience with numerous perks and bonuses. This is the perfect guide for you if you want to know what Mermaids are in Sims 4, how to become one, and how to return to a normal human.

What are Mermaids in The Sims 4

Mermaid is a life state which gives a Sim fictional appearances and abilities. In water, male mermaids have a tail and fins, while female ones wear a seashell bikini top and have tails. On land, the tail changes into a scaly pair of legs. The abilities include underwater breathing, faster swimming capabilities, and superior scuba diving skills from a young age.

However, the mermaid life state needs hydration, which needs to be replenished to use the special powers. A bathtub is an apartment that can keep a mermaid Sim hydrated. Sulani, the tropical location included in the Island living expansion pack, is a natural paradise for the Sims in this regard. The mermaids are released from artificial bounds and can swim freely with full zest.

How to Become a Mermaid in The Sims 4

Consuming the Mermaid Kelp

The Mermaid Kelp is a unique edible that miraculously transforms a Sim into a mermaid. You can find the kelp while diving and exploring the caves. After consuming one, the players get a buff about the strange sensations of entering a large body of water. Upon entering a water body, the Sim transforms into a mermaid. There are two ways to obtain this magical food item.

Satisfaction points can be utilized to obtain mermadic kelp from the rewards store. This miraculous potion comes at 500 satisfaction points. The player can easily farm these points within one to two days keeping in mind the whims and goals of their Sims.

Exploring is another means of acquiring the kelp. Search the cave near the Admiral’s Wreckage in Mua Pel’am neighborhood, fishing spots on Sulani’s shoreline or deep-sea diving from a red-topped orange buoy are means of acquiring the special edible.

Befriending a dolphin in the world of Sulhani is another possible means of getting the kelp, as dolphins fetch items from the seabed for their friends. If lucky, the fetched item might be the Mermaid kelp.

Creating a Mermaid Sim

The player can create a Sim by starting a new game or creating a new household within an already saved game file. To create a mermaid, click the ‘Add Character’ icon on the lower-left corner of the screen showing the player’s portrait. A popup menu will show up; select the ‘Add Occult Sim > Add Mermaid’ option to live your aquatic fantasy of a mermaid.

Using Cheats to become a Mermaid

The following are the cheats to becoming a mermaid:

Traits.Equip_Trait Trait_OccultMermaid

You can reverse this cheat if it’s causing any errors or issues.

Traits.Remove_Trait Trait_OccultMermaid

You need to turn on the testingcheats console command to use the cheats. You can turn this console command by pressing the CTRL + SHIFT + C keys on windows, COMMAND + SHIFT + C keys on Mac, and All Trigger Buttons on the consoles.

How to Become Human Again

We all have heard that “Excess of everything is bad” well, this rule applies to Mermadic kelp. Eating one kelp is extremely beneficial for a mermaid Sim as it satisfies the hunger needs by 50%.

However, eating two Mermadic Kelp in a row turns a mermaid back into a human. Some players might do this cure to get rid of the mermaid trait.