How To Get The Travel Medallion In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Travel Medallion returns to Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom from Breath of the Wild as a way to fast travel between locations on the map.

All you will need to do is simply place the Travel Medallion in an area and it will be highlighted on your map. Link can then go to any area and teleport back to the medallion location using the fast travel point on your map.

Similarly, you can also pick up the medallion from the same location you placed it in and reuse it for further fast travel in Zelda: Totk. Moreover, you can also add it back to your inventory.

Here is how you can get this fairly important item in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Travel Medallion in Tears of the Kingdom

In order to get the Travel Medallion in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, all you have to do is follow the Robbie questline.

To do that you will need to go through a series of main game quests which will involve the initial depth investigation for yet another character who goes by Josha.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

After following certain mission objectives you will be able to complete the Hateno Village Research Lab side adventure which will prove to be very resourceful.

As you can also get the opportunity to unlock the Shiekah Pad’s Shrine Sensor ability as well from this particular lab in Zelda: Totk.

Josha is also an important character because through him you will get to meet Robbie at the Lookout Landing area. Once you glide down you will meet other characters such as Purah as well. She will direct you to Robbie’s location.

Once you find him you will learn that he is a researcher himself and after evaluating your purah pad, he will mention upgrading it. Accept his offer and choose “Travel Medallion” from your choice of options.

You now need to make your way to the northeastern part of the map to reach the Akkala Ancient Tech Lab. Here, you will find that Robbie had been working on a Travel Medallion Prototypes so your job will be to get those.

After that the Presenting: The Travel Medallion! side adventure will be made available for you in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

After you finally get to the Akkala Ancient Tech Lab you will be facing enemies from the Yiga Clan. After dealing with them you can enter the lab and there you will find another character.

He goes by the name of Konba and after interacting with him you will end up receiving the Yiga Armor. This armor will be added to your inventory in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Once Konba leaves the area, you can take your time to go through the lab and find a chest there as well next to a green board. This chest will hold the Travel Medallion for you to acquire in Zelda: Totk.

However, to unlock the first travel medallion you will need to undergo the side quest mentioned earlier which goes by Presenting: The Travel Medallion! side adventure.

Lastly, in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom you will come across two more of these travel medallions. This signifies that you can get your hands on more than one travel medallion in the game as well.

However, you will have to fulfill certain conditions which include mapping a certain number of regions in order to unlock them.

Like if you want to acquire the Second Travel medallion, then this will require Link to discover a minimum of 10 regions in the game on the surface world.

Similarly, to get the Third Travel Medallion you will have to go through the requirement of discovering at least 15 regions which will take some time in Zelda: TotK.