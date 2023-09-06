Starfield Best Controls and Keyboard Settings

Starfield does not have the best control and keyboard settings by default. Therefore, you will invest much of your initial time by adjusting your controls and keyboard settings. Without proper Controls and Keyboard Settings, you cannot complete certain missions such as High Price To Pay with ease.

Figuring out the best settings for both controls and the keyboard in Starfield is a challenge. Therefore, we have taken the job for you by preparing and arranging the best Controls and Keyboard Settings in Starfield.

Best controller and keyboard settings for Starfield

Having the best settings in Starfield is a priority when completing missions and visiting different galaxies. Your controller and keyboard settings define how you can perform various tasks. Also, they add to your gameplay’s environment by giving it an extra layer of detail. Therefore, below, we have arranged the best controller and keyboard settings in Starfield:

Best Gameplay Settings

Your gameplay settings in Starfield will determine how you will use attacks and your movement. Additionally, you will apply these settings to use Starmap, without which you cannot fast-travel to your destinations. However, do note that each setting must be set accordingly. Here are the best Gameplay Settings in Starfield.

Action Settings Forward Set W for PC and Left thumbstick for Xbox. Back Set A for PC and Left thumbstick for Xbox. Strafe Left Set S for PC and Left thumbstick for Xbox. Strafe Right Set D for PC and Left thumbstick for Xbox. Primary Attack Use Mourse1 for PC and RT for Xbox. Secondary Attack Use Mourse2 for PC and LT for Xbox Melee Set V for PC and RS for Xbox Throw Grenade Set G for PC and RB for Xbox. Activate Use E for PC and A for Xbox Reload Set R for PC and Xbox Button for Xbox. Power Set Z for PC and LB|RB for Xbox. Flashlight Set F for PC and LB|RB for Xbox Data Menu Set Tab for PC and Menu for Xbox Toggle POV Use Mouse3 for PC and Share for Xbox Camera Zoom In Use MouseWheelUp for PC and Y for Xbox. Camer Zoom Out Use MouseWheelDown for PC and LS for Xbox. Jump Use Space for PC and B for Xbox Sprint Use LShift for PC and LS for Xbox Sneak Use LCTRL for PC and B for Xbox Toggle Always Set CapsLock for PC Auto-Move Set NumLock for PC Open Quick Set X for PC Quick-Key 1 Set 1 for PC Quick-Key 2 Set 2 for PC Quick-Key 3 Set 3 for PC Quick-Key 4 Set 4 for PC Quick-Key 5 Set 5 for PC Quick-Key 6 Set 6 for PC Quick-Key 7 Set 7 for PC Quick-Key 8 Set 8 for PC Quick-Key 9 Set 9 for PC Quick-Key 10 Set 10 for PC Quick-Key 11 Set 11 for PC Quick-Key 12 Set 12 for PC Quick-Key 13 Set 13 for PC Quick-Key Up Set D-Pad Up for Xbox Quick-Key Down Set D-Pad Down for Xbox Quick-Key Left Set D-Pad Left for Xbox Quick-Key Right Set D-Pad Right for Xbox Quick-Save Use F5 for PC Quick-Load Use F9 for PC Pause Use ESC for PC and Menu for Xbox Quick-Skills Use P for PC Quick-Inventory Use I for PC Quick-Mission Use L for PC Quick-Map Use M for PC Quick-Ship Use H for PC Quick-Powers Use K for PC Best gameplay keybindings in Starfield

Best Spaceship Settings

Having the best Spaceship Settings will help you manage your Spaceship manually. You will be able to Zoom in and out of your ship. Furthermore, you can also open your menu from your ship, giving you enough tasks to perform within your territory. In addition to that, you can easily use your ship as a weapon to attack your enemies. Here are the best Spaceship Settings in Starfield.

Actions Settings Rotate Set Mouse2 for PC and Right thumbstick for Xbox Pan Set Mouse3 for PC and Left thumbstick for Xbox Pan Up Set W for PC and Left thumbstick for Xbox. Pan Left Set A for PC and Left thumbstick for Xbox. Pan Right Set S for PC and Left thumbstick for Xbox. Pan Right Set D for PC and Left thumbstick for Xbox. Floor Up Set R for PC and D-Pad Up for Xbox Floor Down Set F for PC and D-Pad Down for Xbox Zoom In Use MouseWheelUp for PC and RT for Xbox. Zoom Out Use MouseWheelDown for PC and LT for Xbox. Options Set LCTRL for PC and Menu for Xbox Fire Boosters Set LShift for PC and LS for Xbox Switch Flight Modes Set Space for PC and RB for Xbox Toggle POV Set Q for PC and Share for Xbox Fire Weapon 0 Set Mouse1 for PC and RT for Xbox Fire Weapon 1 Set Mouse2 for PC and LT for Xbox Fire Weapon 2 Set G for PC and Y for Xbox Ship Action 1 Set R for PC and X for Xbox Select Target Set E for PC and A for Xbox Increase System Power Set Up for PC and D-Pad Up for Xbox Decrease System Power Set Down for PC and D-Pad Down for Xbox Previous System Set Left for PC and D-Pad Left for Xbox Next System Set Right for PC and D-Pad Right for Xbox Open Scanner Set F for PC and LB for Xbox Repair Set O for PC and RS for Xbox Ship Alternate Control Hold Set LALT for PC Cancel Set ESC for PC and B for Xbox Undock Set Space for PC and Y for Xbox Exit Set X for PC and Xbox button for Xbox Get Up Set E for PC and B for Xbox Best Flight keybindings in Starfield

Best Control Settings

Lastly, we have the control settings for Starfield. The best Control Settings in Starfield will allow you to adjust your control sensitivity. Some prefer a higher level of sensitivity. On the other hand, some would rather choose a lower sensitivity as per your demand. Additionally, setting your controller vibration can add realism to your mission as it will help create a virtual battlefield on your screen.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...