Starfield Best Controls and Keyboard Settings

Starfield does not have the best control and keyboard settings by default. Therefore, you will invest much of your initial time by adjusting your controls and keyboard settings. Without proper Controls and Keyboard Settings, you cannot complete certain missions such as High Price To Pay with ease.
Figuring out the best settings for both controls and the keyboard in Starfield is a challenge. Therefore, we have taken the job for you by preparing and arranging the best Controls and Keyboard Settings in Starfield.
Best controller and keyboard settings for Starfield
Having the best settings in Starfield is a priority when completing missions and visiting different galaxies. Your controller and keyboard settings define how you can perform various tasks. Also, they add to your gameplay’s environment by giving it an extra layer of detail. Therefore, below, we have arranged the best controller and keyboard settings in Starfield:
Best Gameplay Settings
Your gameplay settings in Starfield will determine how you will use attacks and your movement. Additionally, you will apply these settings to use Starmap, without which you cannot fast-travel to your destinations. However, do note that each setting must be set accordingly. Here are the best Gameplay Settings in Starfield.
|Action
|Settings
|Forward
|Set W for PC and Left thumbstick for Xbox.
|Back
|Set A for PC and Left thumbstick for Xbox.
|Strafe Left
|Set S for PC and Left thumbstick for Xbox.
|Strafe Right
|Set D for PC and Left thumbstick for Xbox.
|Primary Attack
|Use Mourse1 for PC and RT for Xbox.
|Secondary Attack
|Use Mourse2 for PC and LT for Xbox
|Melee
|Set V for PC and RS for Xbox
|Throw Grenade
|Set G for PC and RB for Xbox.
|Activate
|Use E for PC and A for Xbox
|Reload
|Set R for PC and Xbox Button for Xbox.
|Power
|Set Z for PC and LB|RB for Xbox.
|Flashlight
|Set F for PC and LB|RB for Xbox
|Data Menu
|Set Tab for PC and Menu for Xbox
|Toggle POV
|Use Mouse3 for PC and Share for Xbox
|Camera Zoom In
|Use MouseWheelUp for PC and Y for Xbox.
|Camer Zoom Out
|Use MouseWheelDown for PC and LS for Xbox.
|Jump
|Use Space for PC and B for Xbox
|Sprint
|Use LShift for PC and LS for Xbox
|Sneak
|Use LCTRL for PC and B for Xbox
|Toggle Always
|Set CapsLock for PC
|Auto-Move
|Set NumLock for PC
|Open Quick
|Set X for PC
|Quick-Key 1
|Set 1 for PC
|Quick-Key 2
|Set 2 for PC
|Quick-Key 3
|Set 3 for PC
|Quick-Key 4
|Set 4 for PC
|Quick-Key 5
|Set 5 for PC
|Quick-Key 6
|Set 6 for PC
|Quick-Key 7
|Set 7 for PC
|Quick-Key 8
|Set 8 for PC
|Quick-Key 9
|Set 9 for PC
|Quick-Key 10
|Set 10 for PC
|Quick-Key 11
|Set 11 for PC
|Quick-Key 12
|Set 12 for PC
|Quick-Key 13
|Set 13 for PC
|Quick-Key Up
|Set D-Pad Up for Xbox
|Quick-Key Down
|Set D-Pad Down for Xbox
|Quick-Key Left
|Set D-Pad Left for Xbox
|Quick-Key Right
|Set D-Pad Right for Xbox
|Quick-Save
|Use F5 for PC
|Quick-Load
|Use F9 for PC
|Pause
|Use ESC for PC and Menu for Xbox
|Quick-Skills
|Use P for PC
|Quick-Inventory
|Use I for PC
|Quick-Mission
|Use L for PC
|Quick-Map
|Use M for PC
|Quick-Ship
|Use H for PC
|Quick-Powers
|Use K for PC
Best Spaceship Settings
Having the best Spaceship Settings will help you manage your Spaceship manually. You will be able to Zoom in and out of your ship. Furthermore, you can also open your menu from your ship, giving you enough tasks to perform within your territory. In addition to that, you can easily use your ship as a weapon to attack your enemies. Here are the best Spaceship Settings in Starfield.
|Actions
|Settings
|Rotate
|Set Mouse2 for PC and Right thumbstick for Xbox
|Pan
|Set Mouse3 for PC and Left thumbstick for Xbox
|Pan Up
|Set W for PC and Left thumbstick for Xbox.
|Pan Left
|Set A for PC and Left thumbstick for Xbox.
|Pan Right
|Set S for PC and Left thumbstick for Xbox.
|Pan Right
|Set D for PC and Left thumbstick for Xbox.
|Floor Up
|Set R for PC and D-Pad Up for Xbox
|Floor Down
|Set F for PC and D-Pad Down for Xbox
|Zoom In
|Use MouseWheelUp for PC and RT for Xbox.
|Zoom Out
|Use MouseWheelDown for PC and LT for Xbox.
|Options
|Set LCTRL for PC and Menu for Xbox
|Fire Boosters
|Set LShift for PC and LS for Xbox
|Switch Flight Modes
|Set Space for PC and RB for Xbox
|Toggle POV
|Set Q for PC and Share for Xbox
|Fire Weapon 0
|Set Mouse1 for PC and RT for Xbox
|Fire Weapon 1
|Set Mouse2 for PC and LT for Xbox
|Fire Weapon 2
|Set G for PC and Y for Xbox
|Ship Action 1
|Set R for PC and X for Xbox
|Select Target
|Set E for PC and A for Xbox
|Increase System Power
|Set Up for PC and D-Pad Up for Xbox
|Decrease System Power
|Set Down for PC and D-Pad Down for Xbox
|Previous System
|Set Left for PC and D-Pad Left for Xbox
|Next System
|Set Right for PC and D-Pad Right for Xbox
|Open Scanner
|Set F for PC and LB for Xbox
|Repair
|Set O for PC and RS for Xbox
|Ship Alternate Control Hold
|Set LALT for PC
|Cancel
|Set ESC for PC and B for Xbox
|Undock
|Set Space for PC and Y for Xbox
|Exit
|Set X for PC and Xbox button for Xbox
|Get Up
|Set E for PC and B for Xbox
Best Control Settings
Lastly, we have the control settings for Starfield. The best Control Settings in Starfield will allow you to adjust your control sensitivity. Some prefer a higher level of sensitivity. On the other hand, some would rather choose a lower sensitivity as per your demand. Additionally, setting your controller vibration can add realism to your mission as it will help create a virtual battlefield on your screen.
|Actions
|Settings
|Invert Y
|OFF
|Invert Flight Y
|OFF
|Invert Menu Camera X
|OFF
|Invert Menu Camera Y
|OFF
|Flight Stick Swap
|OFF
|Roll Dominant
|OFF
|Look Sensitivity V
|50%
|Look Sensitivity H
|50%
|Aim Sensitivity V
|50%
|Aim Sensitivity H
|50%
|Controller Look Sensitivity
|25%
|Controller Cursor Sensitivity
|25%
|Mouse Look Sensitivity
|40%
|Ship Reticle Sensitivity
|60%
|Controller Vibration
|ON
|Controller Hotswap
|ON
|Outpost Item Rotation Speed
|40%
|Outpost FlyCam Translation Speed
|35%
|Outpost FlyCam Rotation Speed
|25%
|Outpost FlyCam Distance Speed
|15%
|Outpost FlyCam Starting Pitch
|80%