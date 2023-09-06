Starfield Best Controls and Keyboard Settings

Majority of your initial time will be invested in adjusting your control settings in Starfield to help you get used to the environment

Starfield does not have the best control and keyboard settings by default. Therefore, you will invest much of your initial time by adjusting your controls and keyboard settings. Without proper Controls and Keyboard Settings, you cannot complete certain missions such as High Price To Pay with ease.

Figuring out the best settings for both controls and the keyboard in Starfield is a challenge. Therefore, we have taken the job for you by preparing and arranging the best Controls and Keyboard Settings in Starfield.

Best controller and keyboard settings for Starfield

Having the best settings in Starfield is a priority when completing missions and visiting different galaxies. Your controller and keyboard settings define how you can perform various tasks. Also, they add to your gameplay’s environment by giving it an extra layer of detail. Therefore, below, we have arranged the best controller and keyboard settings in Starfield:

Best Gameplay Settings

Your gameplay settings in Starfield will determine how you will use attacks and your movement. Additionally, you will apply these settings to use Starmap, without which you cannot fast-travel to your destinations. However, do note that each setting must be set accordingly. Here are the best Gameplay Settings in Starfield.

ActionSettings
ForwardSet W for PC and Left thumbstick for Xbox.
BackSet A for PC and Left thumbstick for Xbox.
Strafe LeftSet S for PC and Left thumbstick for Xbox.
Strafe RightSet D for PC and Left thumbstick for Xbox.
Primary AttackUse Mourse1 for PC and RT for Xbox.
Secondary AttackUse Mourse2 for PC and LT for Xbox
MeleeSet V for PC and RS for Xbox
Throw GrenadeSet G for PC and RB for Xbox.
ActivateUse E for PC and A for Xbox
ReloadSet R for PC and Xbox Button for Xbox.
PowerSet Z for PC and LB|RB for Xbox.
FlashlightSet F for PC and LB|RB for Xbox
Data MenuSet Tab for PC and Menu for Xbox
Toggle POVUse Mouse3 for PC and Share for Xbox
Camera Zoom InUse MouseWheelUp for PC and Y for Xbox.
Camer Zoom OutUse MouseWheelDown for PC and LS for Xbox.
JumpUse Space for PC and B for Xbox
SprintUse LShift for PC and LS for Xbox
SneakUse LCTRL for PC and B for Xbox 
Toggle AlwaysSet CapsLock for PC
Auto-MoveSet NumLock for PC
Open QuickSet X for PC
Quick-Key 1Set 1 for PC
Quick-Key 2Set 2 for PC
Quick-Key 3Set 3 for PC
Quick-Key 4Set 4 for PC
Quick-Key 5Set 5 for PC
Quick-Key 6Set 6 for PC
Quick-Key 7Set 7 for PC
Quick-Key 8Set 8 for PC
Quick-Key 9Set 9 for PC
Quick-Key 10Set 10 for PC
Quick-Key 11Set 11 for PC
Quick-Key 12Set 12 for PC
Quick-Key 13Set 13 for PC
Quick-Key UpSet D-Pad Up for Xbox
Quick-Key DownSet D-Pad Down for Xbox
Quick-Key LeftSet D-Pad Left for Xbox
Quick-Key RightSet D-Pad Right for Xbox
Quick-SaveUse F5 for PC
Quick-LoadUse F9 for PC
PauseUse ESC for PC and Menu for Xbox
Quick-SkillsUse P for PC
Quick-InventoryUse I for PC
Quick-MissionUse L for PC
Quick-MapUse M for PC
Quick-ShipUse H for PC
Quick-PowersUse K for PC
Best gameplay keybindings in Starfield

Best Spaceship Settings

Having the best Spaceship Settings will help you manage your Spaceship manually. You will be able to Zoom in and out of your ship. Furthermore, you can also open your menu from your ship, giving you enough tasks to perform within your territory. In addition to that, you can easily use your ship as a weapon to attack your enemies. Here are the best Spaceship Settings in Starfield.

ActionsSettings
RotateSet Mouse2 for PC and Right thumbstick for Xbox
PanSet Mouse3 for PC and Left thumbstick for Xbox
Pan UpSet W for PC and Left thumbstick for Xbox.
Pan LeftSet A for PC and Left thumbstick for Xbox.
Pan RightSet S for PC and Left thumbstick for Xbox.
Pan RightSet D for PC and Left thumbstick for Xbox.
Floor UpSet R for PC and D-Pad Up for Xbox
Floor DownSet F for PC and D-Pad Down for Xbox
Zoom InUse MouseWheelUp for PC and RT for Xbox.
Zoom OutUse MouseWheelDown for PC and LT for Xbox.
OptionsSet LCTRL for PC and Menu for Xbox
Fire BoostersSet LShift for PC and LS for Xbox
Switch Flight ModesSet Space for PC and RB for Xbox
Toggle POVSet Q for PC and Share for Xbox
Fire Weapon 0Set Mouse1 for PC and RT for Xbox
Fire Weapon 1Set Mouse2 for PC and LT for Xbox
Fire Weapon 2Set G for PC and Y for Xbox
Ship Action 1Set R for PC and X for Xbox
Select TargetSet E for PC and A for Xbox
Increase System PowerSet Up for PC and D-Pad Up for Xbox
Decrease System PowerSet Down for PC and D-Pad Down for Xbox
Previous SystemSet Left for PC and D-Pad Left for Xbox
Next SystemSet Right for PC and D-Pad Right for Xbox
Open ScannerSet F for PC and LB for Xbox
RepairSet O for PC and RS for Xbox
Ship Alternate Control HoldSet LALT for PC
CancelSet ESC for PC and B for Xbox
UndockSet Space for PC and Y for Xbox
Exit Set X for PC and Xbox button for Xbox
Get UpSet E for PC and B for Xbox
Best Flight keybindings in Starfield

Best Control Settings

Lastly, we have the control settings for Starfield. The best Control Settings in Starfield will allow you to adjust your control sensitivity. Some prefer a higher level of sensitivity. On the other hand, some would rather choose a lower sensitivity as per your demand. Additionally, setting your controller vibration can add realism to your mission as it will help create a virtual battlefield on your screen.

ActionsSettings
Invert YOFF
Invert Flight YOFF
Invert Menu Camera XOFF
Invert Menu Camera YOFF
Flight Stick SwapOFF
Roll DominantOFF
Look Sensitivity V50%
Look Sensitivity H50%
Aim Sensitivity V50%
Aim Sensitivity H50%
Controller Look Sensitivity25%
Controller Cursor Sensitivity25%
Mouse Look Sensitivity40%
Ship Reticle Sensitivity60%
Controller VibrationON
Controller HotswapON
Outpost Item Rotation Speed40%
Outpost FlyCam Translation Speed35%
Outpost FlyCam Rotation Speed25%
Outpost FlyCam Distance Speed15%
Outpost FlyCam Starting Pitch80%
Best Control Settings for Starfield

