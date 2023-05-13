This Splatoon 2 Octo Samurai Boss Battle Guide will help you learn everything you need to know about defeating the 2nd boss in the singleplayer campaign of Nintendo’s Splatoon 2.

While not incredibly difficult, Octo Samurai in Splatoon 2 can prove a little frustrating, especially if you don’t keep a cool head.

Splatoon 2 Octo Samurai Boss

In order to unlock the 2nd Boss Battle against Octo Samurai, you must collect six Zapfish. However, before you head into the Boss Battle in order to initiate the battle, try to check your abilities, upgrades, & other things.

Round #1

Once the fight starts, continue to strafe the boss. As long as you’re taking advantage of the ink near your character, you should have no difficulty circling the boss or even refilling your tank.

After sustaining a little bit of damage, its large Ink Roller will transform into an Octocycle that it will use to charge at you. Needless to say, you need to avoid getting hit and try to get behind it.

After successfully managing to do that, deal some damage and move away before it transforms the Octocycle into Ink Roller.

Stick to this simple strategy i.e. circle around the Octo Samurai, dealing damage whenever you can until it’s completely immersed in ink.

At this point, you should see a visible tentacle that you must attack in order to complete the 1st round of the battle.

Round #2

During the 2nd round of the battle, the Octo Samurai will become increasingly aggressive, will leap into the air, and come downward with a devastating attack.

You basically need to spread your own ink in such a way that you easily manage to avoid these attacks since they deal an incredible amount of damage.

Whenever you see it leap into the air, head behind it and deal some quick damage before backing off. In addition to this, the boss will sometimes raise its weapon and begin spinning in a 360-degrees circle following a loud noise.

Whenever you hear this sound, back off immediately. Lastly, the boss will also use the Octocycle some more. Make sure to avoid all these attacks and deal damage at the same time to expose another tentacle and attack it in order to complete the 2nd round.

Round #3