Skyrim Best Destruction Spells [Top 15]

Destruction magic is arguably the most powerful form of magic in Skyrim, as it primarily focuses on dealing damage with elements like Fire, Frost, Air, and Shock. These spells, however, can be tricky to learn and require more Magicka than other forms of magic (Restoration, Conjuration), but being an offensive form of magic, it is understandable why the cost is relatively high.

Like other Skills in Skyrim, Destruction Skill Tree also offers some valuable perks that players can use to enhance the potency of Destruction Spells. Some Destruction Spells will also require a specific skill if you want to use them. Once the required skill level is met, you can learn these spells from Mage Trainers in Skyrim. While you can also get the tomes for these spells as loot, learning it from mages is a surefire way to get these Destruction spells. Faralda in Winterhold, for instance, can teach you a lot of spells.

In this article, we will look into the top 15 spells that come under the Destruction magic, along with their cost and what level of Destruction skill is required to unlock them.

15. Blizzard

Cost : 656 Magicka

: 656 Magicka Requirement : Level 100 Destruction

: Level 100 Destruction Effect: 20 points of damage per second for 10 seconds

Starting with Blizzard, which is a master-level spell. The reason this spell is, in the beginning, is because of its delayed time in activation and damage. It deals a little bit of damage followed by damage over time for 10 seconds. It is useable for a large group of enemies but you will still get significant damage while trying to cast the spell. It also hinders the sight causing blurred imagery until the casting is finished.

14. Frostbite

Cost : 16 Magicka per second.

: 16 Magicka per second. Requirement : Level 0 Destruction.

: Level 0 Destruction. Effect: 8 points of damage per second to health and stamina.

A Frost spell that is good to have early on in your Mage build. This spell does a good job of dealing damage to enemies while also slowing down their movement. This damage is not good enough later on in the game however hence making it a good spell for beginners.

13. Sparks

Cost : 19 Magicka per second.

: 19 Magicka per second. Requirement : Level 0 Destruction.

: Level 0 Destruction. Effect: 8 points of damage per second to health and Magicka.

Shocks is another beginner-level spell of the Shock element. It does a basic amount of damage. It is a good spell against mages as it drains their Magicka as well. But this spell cannot be considered in your arsenal later on in the game.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

12. Wall of Frost

Cost : 137 Magicka per second.

: 137 Magicka per second. Requirement : Level 75 Destruction.

: Level 75 Destruction. Effect: 50 points of frost damage per second.

Wall of Frost is a useful magic spell that causes damage as long as enemies are in the area. The frost spikes cover a portion of the floor and last for some seconds. The downside of this spell is that it does not hold the enemies back, rather they can walk out of it. This is a good spell for close enemies and melee enemies. It becomes completely useless when being hit by enemies from afar.

11. Wall of Flames

Cost : 118 Magicka per second.

: 118 Magicka per second. Requirement : Level 75 Destruction.

: Level 75 Destruction. Effect: 50 points of fire damage per second.

A more effective version of the Wall of Frost. Wall of Flames utilizes fire in place of frost, which is more effective on enemies as there are more frost-resistant enemies than fire-resistant ones. This spell is slightly less costly than Wall of Flame but has the same issues. Not effective against long-range enemies and does not hold the enemies back.

10. Flames

Cost: 14 Magicka per second.

14 Magicka per second. Requirement: Level 0 Destruction.

Level 0 Destruction. Effect: 8 points of fire damage per second.

The best early spell for Mages. Flames is a baseline spell but is very effective against enemies at the start of Skyrim. This spell also has a damage over time effect but as long as the enemy remains on fire. But like any other level 0 spell, this spell does not make it as the choice of spell later on in the game.

9. Icy Spear

Cost : 320 Magicka.

: 320 Magicka. Requirement: Level 75 Destruction.

Level 75 Destruction. Effect: Each Spear does 60 to 90 points of damage to health and stamina.

A more advanced version of the Ice Spikes, the Ice Speak is a heavy-hitting spell. Each spike has its damage amount along with the chance to stagger the enemy. The downside to this spell is its cost, which is very heavy on the player unless you have enchantments and potions to back you up.

8. Incinerate

Cost : 298 Magicka.

: 298 Magicka. Requirement: Level 75 Destruction.

Level 75 Destruction. Effect: 60 to 90 points of fire damage.

A Fire version of the Icy Spear, the Incinerate spell puts enemies on fire. The projectile is similar to a fireball but it does not explode, rather it engulfs the enemy in flames. Hitting an enemy on fire deals additional damage. There are better options to pick than spells when it comes to Magicka cost-friendly and damaging spells like the Fireball spell.

7. Thunderbolt

Cost: 343 Magicka.

343 Magicka. Requirement: Level 75 Destruction.

Level 75 Destruction. Effect: 60 to 90 points of shock damage to health and magicka.

Thunderbolt is a swift and heavy-hitting spell. It instantly reaches the enemy and deals damage to both the health and magicka of the enemy. This spell also has a staggering effect that can be useful at times. The downside to this spell is that it consumes a good amount of magicka and even with magicka-regenerating enchantments in use, you might have to dodge a few hits before being able to use this spell again.

6. Wall of Storms

Cost : 145 Magicka per second.

: 145 Magicka per second. Requirement: Level 75 Destruction.

Level 75 Destruction. Effect: 50 points of shock damage per second.

Fill a potion of the floor with an electric current that does shock damage to enemies as long as they stand in it. This spell makes it to the top as it is the most effective among the ‘wall of’ spells and it even has a chance to stagger the enemy.

5. Flame Cloak

Cost : 289 Magicka.

: 289 Magicka. Requirement : Level 50 Destruction.

: Level 50 Destruction. Effect: 8 points of fire damage per second.

A cloak made out of flames covers the player for 60 seconds and puts the enemies on fire. This spell can come in handy when jumping into battle against a group of enemies. The magicka consumed is a decent amount. But until you need to use it again, the magicka replenishes. This spell itself is not stand-alone as the damage is too less so be sure to use weapons along with it.

4. Fireball

Cost : 133 Magicka.

: 133 Magicka. Requirement : Level 50 Destruction

: Level 50 Destruction Effect: Fireball that deals 40 points of fire damage over a 15 ft. radius.

The fan-favorite spell of Skyrim. Fireball is no exception when it comes to devastating effects. This spell does decent damage over a wide range and if players have the Augmented Flames perk unlocked, the damage and area of effect are increased by a good amount.

3. Chain Lightning

Cost : 156 Magicka.

: 156 Magicka. Requirement : Level 50 Destruction.

: Level 50 Destruction. Effect: 40 points of damage to health and 20 points of damage to Magicka.

A chain of lightning attacks that hit multiple enemies. This spell is handy in a tight situation and does a fair amount of damage to not only health but Magicka as well. If the player unlocks the Augmented Shock perk, the damage dealt by this spell is doubled along with an increase in the amount of enemies this spell can hit at once.

2. Lightning Storm

Cost : 138 Magicka per second.

: 138 Magicka per second. Requirement : Level 100 Destruction.

: Level 100 Destruction. Effect: 75 points of shock damage to enemy health and 35 to Magicka per second.

Lightning Storm is a repetitive lightning attack on enemies. Holding down the attack button will keep the stream of lightning alive. This spell does a serious amount of damage to enemies and even has a chance to stagger. A definite spell to have in your arsenal. The downside of this electric spell is it’s time to charge up. Enemies may hit you a few times but is it worth it? Definitely.

1.Fire Storm

Cost : 846 Magicka.

: 846 Magicka. Requirement : Level 100 Destruction.

: Level 100 Destruction. Effect: 100 points of damage to enemies closer to the caster. Damage decreases the farther the enemy stands at the time of casting.

The most powerful attack of fire in Destruction spells. This spell is like an explosion with the player being the centre. It is a go-to spell in case you get surrounded by a group of enemies as it leaves enemies on fire as well. The downside is the time it takes to charge the spell. You will have to endure some damage to cause an explosion.