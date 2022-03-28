There is a game mechanic in Rune Factory 5 which allows you to tame enemy bosses. This Boss taming mechanic was introduced in Rune Factory 4. In this guide, we will tell you how to tame and ride the Nine-Tailed Fox boss in Rune Factory 5. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

How to Tame Bosses in Rune Factory 5

Taming Enemy bosses is just like taming pets in Rune Factory 5. One general way to tame the Enemy bosses is by giving them their favorite items. Although, the chance of taming an enemy boss is extremely low even if you have your inventory loaded with items but you can still try your luck if you are in the end game.

Save scumming is the best strategy to tame Enemy bosses in RF5. Save Scumming means saving before the encounter and restarting the game if something goes wrong.

Although the Nine-Tailed Fox is the first boss that you will encounter while playing Rune Factory 5, it is pretty hard to tame and will take a lot of your time. Below we will explain how to tame and eventually ride the Nine-Tailed Fox in RF5.

How to Tame and Ride Nine-Tailed Fox in Rune Factory 5

To get to the Nine-Tailed Fox, we recommend you clear Whispering Woods dungeon and face it at the end. Before facing it, if you intend to tame the Nine-Tailed fox, you’ll have to come prepared with its favorite items and a brush for good measure.

The Nine-Tailed Fox’s favorite items are Nine-Tailed Fox bell, Tempura, Tempura Udon, and Starfall Strawberries. If you defeat the Nine-Tailed Fox, you’ll receive the Nine-Tailed Fox bell and a Fur(M) as drops.

So, as you might have noticed, one of the items the Nine-Tailed Fox drops is one of its favorite items. So, this means you can farm that item by defeating the Nine-Tailed Fox. Don’t worry as defeating the Nine-Tailed doesn’t mean you won’t be able to tame it. Simply return the next day and it will respawn.

So, the strategy is that you’ll need to defeat the boss a couple of times to stock up on the Nine-Tailed Fox Bells. Around 6-8 bells should do it but go for more bells so that you don’t have to farm for more in case the amount you have doesn’t result in a successful tame.

Once you have the Nine-Tailed Fox Bells, here is how you tame it:

Save your progress.

Equip Brush and brush the Nine-Tailed Fox 15 times (Not more than 15 times).

Give Nine-Tailed Fox its bells. Don’t stop until you see a screen asking you to enter a name for the Nine-Tailed Boss.

Congratulations, you have successfully tamed the Nine-Tailed Fox in Rune Factory 5 and can now ride it! Remember If it doesn’t work out the first time, simply reload your save and try again.