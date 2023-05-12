Red Dead Redemption 2 The Widow of Willard’s Rest Stranger Mission Guide

In Red Dead Redemption 2, The Widow of Willard’s Rest is a Stranger Mission. This RDR2 stranger mission is given by Charlotte Balfour, who is a widow whom Arthur will encounter in Chapters 5 and 6. Arthur then offers her to teach her how to hunt and provide for herself by the end of the stranger mission.

This guide will help you start and complete the Widow of Willard’s Rest Stranger Mission in RDR2.

Red Dead Redemption 2 The Widow of Willard’s Rest

To get this RDR2 stranger mission, you will have to travel north of Annesburg, this will be just right of where the river meets the end of the map.

You will have to track down a rabbit for her if she doesn’t find one, then you will shoot it down and let Charlotte skin the rabbit. On your way back to Charlotte’s, you will be attacked by 2 wolves. You can take them down by using Dead Eye.

Once the wolves are dead, meet Charlotte again as she will have fled when the wolves attacked. Talk to Charlotte to return to her home.

After a few days, you can go meet Charlotte again, who will be trying to use a rifle. This is when Arthur will give her a few tips on how to operate the gun correctly. Charlotte will eventually hit a bottle and be pleased with her progress as now she can take better care of herself.

After this, you will be invited inside for food, which will basically be the rabbit you hunted earlier. Arthur will pass out before leaving due to his disease, and he will wake up on the bed.

You will be left with a letter, in which she will ask you to take some money as she won’t be needing it, and she will also have expressed her gratitude for teaching her how to survive.

You can meet Charlotte one more time at her house a few days later, and this time she will ask you to take anything from her house. This will be the last time you will meet Charlotte Balfour, and she will be dressed well this time. For completing this stranger mission, you can get $125.