Red Dead Redemption 2 Fishing Tips

After going through the long and harsh days of the old Wild West, a man needs some time for himself. Out of multiple side activities in Red Dead Redemption 2, fishing is one and the mechanic goes quite deep including different times of day for different fish, various types of baits as well as lures.

Fishing in Red Dead Redemption 2

With over 30 varieties of fish spread across several water bodies in the game, there’s a lot when it comes to the mechanic itself. This is just one of the many side-activities that RDR2 allows for players who wish to roam the beautiful yet dangerous Wild West.

In addition to being a decent source of food, you’ll be prompted in many missions and side activities to reel some fishes in the game. Furthermore, you can also farm up Honor Points by releasing small fish and alive ones back into the water after reeling them in.

Before you start this hobby of yours, it’s best to get acquainted with how bait/lures work and where you can obtain them.

To fish, you need to basically get to the mission A FISHER OF MEN in chapter 2 where you take Jake to fish. The mission is itself basically a tutorial about fishing. Completing it gives you the Fishing Rod that you obviously need.

After that, you’ll need to head to the Bait Shop. This can be found in the eastern part of Lagras in Lemoyne Region. The items can then be purchased from the merchant there. Pricing information is given below:

Baits and Lures

For acquiring one of these items, you’ll need to head to the Bait and Tackle shop. This can be found in the west shore of Lagras in Lemoyne Region. The items can then be purchased from the merchant there.

Pricing information along with the specific species that the lure/bait can attract is listed below. When we talk about species, we’ll be talking in terms of the size and habitat of the fish.

Predator Bait = $3

Herbivore Bait = $2.25

Live Crickets = $0.5 for medium-sized river fish

Live Worms = $0.5 for medium-sized lake fish

Crayfish = $0.25 for medium-sized swamp fish

Special Lake Lure = $20 for medium and large sized lake fish, along with legendary fish

Lake Lure $2.5 for medium and large sized lake fish

Special River Lure = $20 for medium and large sized river fish, along with legendary fish

River Lure = $2.5 for medium and large sized river fish

Special Swamp Lure = $20 for medium and large sized swamp fish, along with legendary fish

Swamp Lure = $2.5 for medium and large sized swamp fish

Some baits that are discovered as you roam around the map and loot corpses are:

Cheese Bait, for small sized lake fish.

Bread Bait, for small sized river fish.

Corn Bait, for small sized swamp fish.

Special Spinner, applicable on all large sized and legendary wish. Note, you receive this as a reward for completing ‘A Fisher of Fish’ mission.

Now that you’re all set regarding the basic requirements for fishing, head to any one of the water bodies: lakes, rivers, or swamps to catch yourself an aquatic being!

How Fishing Works?

Each lure corresponds to the water body that you’ll be fishing in. So it goes without saying, using a Lake Lure while you’re fishing in a river will yield no favorable results. Special Lures, as expensive as they are, increase the chances of catching the desired fish.

They will also make it possible for you to catch the bigger, legendary and rarer species of fish. Regarding the bait, you will know which one to use when you’ve equipped the fishing rod for a certain species of fish.

Lures, unlike baits, can be used more than once even when the fishing line breaks.

The fishing rod is equipped from the Weapon Wheel. After doing so, equip the bait with either of the LB/L1 or Y/Triangle buttons. Hold a firm grip on the rod by holding down the LT/L2 button. The reel is then sent out in the water with the RT/R2 button.

While the reel is in, the rod’s movement is controlled with the left stick and the reeling direction is altered with the right stick. You need to keep the lure or bait in constant motion as keeping them stationary will not attract the fish or yield any results.

There will be a slight vibration that will indicate a fish was successfully attracted to the bait. This will come in the form of a nibble, with each species taking different amounts of time and bites to do so.

Use the bait to hook the fish in with the RT/R2 button. Once done, reel in the fish with the right stick and you’ve caught yourself some fine salty meat. Do note that you can prevent fish from breaking the line, if they choose to do so, by holding the right stick for the reel in any direction.

That’s not all for fishing in Red Dead Redemption 2 though. There are certain times and weather conditions that favor your chances of catching one.

If the reel breaks or doesn’t go according to the plan, especially in the case of predator fishes, you can reset the line by cutting it loose with the Circle or B button.

After capturing a fish, you can keep the small ones in your satchel, but for the big and heavy ones, you need to move in close to your horse and place the species there.

Fishing Spots and Weather Conditions

As mentioned earlier, not all weather conditions will yield the best results. For example, when it’s all sunny and clear, there’s a fat chance of catching any fish.

However, the likelihood is much greater when the day is a little cloudy. For the best possible results, however, you might want to stick around the water body until it’s raining. That’s when those fishes hop in and out of the water, waiting for you to capture the nature’s gift.

Legendary Fish are harder to come by and will be specific to a certain time of day or weather condition. Moreover, they may also be exclusive to a certain geographical region when it comes to the nature of the water body.

Lastly, some lures work better for the specific fish than other ones. You can find some Legendary Fishes along with their requirements listed below:

Redfin Pickerel

In rivers located in the southern regions of the map. Bread bait works best.

Perch

Found in lakes and rivers in the northern regions of the map. Bread bait works best.

Bullhead Catfish

Located in the swampy regions of the map and best lured by Corn bait.

Chain Pickerel

Found in lakes of northern regions, rivers of south ones and swampy regions as well. The favorite lure is the Corn bait.

Rock Bass

Good chance of finding it in lakes of both north and south regions. Cheese bait works best to lure this specie out.

Bluegill

Plentiful in lakes and rivers of both north and south regions of the map. It can also be found in Swamps and is best attracted by Cheese Bait.

Muskie

Can only be found in lakes of northern regions, and the best time to fish for it is during sunny weather. Use a Lake lure for best results.

Lake Sturgeon

Look for it in lakes of southern regions and in the swamps during overcast weather conditions. Use a Lake lure for best results.

Northern Pike

Found in rivers of northern regions during sunny weather. Use a River lure for best results.

Sockeye Salmon

Found in rivers of northern regions during sunny weather. Use a River lure for best results.

Longnose Gar

Only exclusive to swampy regions in overcast weather conditions. Use a Swamp lure for best results.

Channel Catfish

Only exclusive to swampy regions in overcast weather conditions. Use a Swamp lure for best results.

Largemouth Bass

Apart from swampy regions, the specie also swims in the lakes and rivers of southern regions. The best weather condition is when it’s raining and to attract it use Crayfish bait.

Smallmouth Bass

Plentiful in rivers of both northern and southern regions, you’ll find them swimming in mostly rainy weather. Lure them in through the Crickets bait.

Steelhead Trout

Look for it in lakes and rivers of northern and southern regions in rainy climatic conditions. Use the Worms bait to attract it.

RDR2 Fishing Tips