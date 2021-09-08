Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Core of the Riddle Puzzle Guide

Puzzles, Love them or hate them, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is filled to the brim with puzzles and they are a thorn in anyone’s side when they can’t be completed quickly enough. In this guide, we’ll provide an easy and fast solution to Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous’ Core of the Riddle Puzzle, so let’s begin!

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Core of the Riddle Puzzle Solution

Slabs. Slabs and more Slabs. You need to gather these ‘magical runic rocks’ to solve the actual puzzle.

To start off, travel to Ravaged Long House that is conveniently below the Core of the Riddle Waypoint on the Map.

Once you reach there, head inside the broken-down house to find a hatch that leads to the basement. You may need to fight off a dozen or so of Unhallowed Bodaks till you can find an ornate chest in a spacious cavern. Open it and collect a number of Slabs with Blue Symbols.

Now with the slabs in hand, return to Core of the Riddle where the floor puzzle is located. Now, this is a bit tricky, you may find the order of this puzzle similar to the Conundrum Unsolved puzzle but don’t let this familiarity fool you.

To start off, fit the slabs on the upper right corner like this:

Then move on to the lone depression on the lower-left corner, don’t let the upper-right symbols guide you since they are there to throw you off. Fit the slab inside, to finally, face the meat of the grand puzzle. It is suggested that you start along the edges of the lower-left slab to make it easier for you.

Now continue filling the spaces in the central portion of the puzzle whilst paying attention to how the pattern doesn’t follow the upper-right slabs. The next image will display the final composition of the patterns that will unlock a secret door for you signifying that you have solved the puzzle.

Congratulations on completing the puzzle! Head to the secret room to collect the Elven notes for the old Storyteller and other useful treasures.