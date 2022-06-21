Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Destroyer Build, Best Skills

To take advantage of the strengths of the different classes in Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds and to overcome their weaknesses, you need to construct the perfect builds for these classes. In this guide, we’ll be showing you the skills and familiars you need to create the perfect build for the Destroyer class in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds.

Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds Destroyer Build

The Destroyer is the tank class of Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds. It is designed to be a self-sufficient beast that does not need to rely on its teammates for support. Not only is the class extremely tanky, but it also has the potential to dish out great DPS if you create the right build for it.

To help you out with that, below we have prepared the best build for the Destroyer class in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds.

Best Skills for Destroyer in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds

Passive Skills

Avenging Fury

Attack Aura

Parry

When you take a single hit from an enemy which decreases more than 10% of your Max HP, Avenging Fury will increase your movement speed and defense by 20% and attack speed by 10% for 10 seconds. This is easily the best passive for the Destroyer class.

Attack Aura will give a raw damage boost to the entire party. Since the Destroyer class is mostly defense-based, you need a skill like this to increase your raw damage output.

And finally, Parry will help make you even more of a tank by giving the Destroyer a 25% chance to reduce the amount of damage taken by 10% for 7 seconds.

Special Skills

Frenzy Charge

Ignore Pain

Seismic Power

Frenzy Charge buffs the party with dark lightning, which increases their basic attack damage by 15% for 10 damage and increase the Destroyer’s attack speed by 5%.

It then casts lightning continuously around the Destroyer, which deals 56% of the attack as Darkness Damage and stuns the affected enemies for 1 second. This will serve as your main attack skill in this Destroyer build.

Ignore Pain will help further improve your tank status by decreasing damage taken by 15% for 8 seconds. This will help out a lot during boss fights.

And finally, Seismic Power is an AoE attack that deals 271% of attack as Earth Damage and pulls in enemies, decreasing their movement speed by 15% for 3 seconds. This synergizes well with Frenzy Charge.

Best Familiars for Destroyer in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds

Flutterby

Suiryu

Oroboros

Flutterby is the best and most important Familiar for this Destroyer build. As the Destroyer is a tank, the movement speed of this class is naturally very slow. Flutterby will help overcome this weakness by providing a 20% boost to your movement speed.

Suiryu will offer a flat incoming damage decrease buff to the Destroyer, enhancing his tank ability.

Oroboros will inflict Poison on enemies and deal damage over time to them. This will give your Destroyer another source of passive damage, improving your overall damage output.