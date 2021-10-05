New World Furnishing Leveling Guide

If you’re looking to learn more about the Furnishing Trade Skill in New World, then we’ve got you covered with this guide where we’ll be diving deep into all the information you need to know about Furnishing, and how you can level this skill up as quickly as possible.

New World Furnishing Leveling

Furnishing is one of the 7 Crafting Trade skills that you can advance in New World. If you don’t know already, Trade Skills are non-combat skills that you can invest experience in and master. There are three categories of Trade Skills: Crafting, Gathering and Refining.

Below, we’ve listed down all the information you need to know about Furnishing. This includes what items you can create with it, what resources you’ll need and how you can level this skill up as quickly as possible through power leveling.

Furnishing

The Furnishing Trade Skill gives you the ability to craft a wide variety of furniture, storage items and trophies for your house in New World.

The resources you’ll be using to create these items will mostly come from your Gathering and Refining skills.

Furnishing can be performed at any one of the Workshops in your settlement. Each of these Workshops have their own Tier level.

This mechanic is very important for Furnishing as all items have their own Tier level prerequisite. This means that you have to be at a Workshop that meets the Tier level requirement of the item to be able to craft it.

You can raise the Tier level of the Workshops by completing Town Projects. And if you don’t want to do that, you can also opt to just find another settlement that has a Workshop that meets the required Tier level.

Each item also has a Furnishing level prerequisite for the player. You need to be at the Furnishing level requirement of an item to be able to craft it.

Leveling up your Furnishing skill isn’t that difficult of a process. It levels up the more you craft Furnishing items. But to be able to level it up quickly, you need to find the perfect items to craft.

Such items would be ones that use readily available resources and give a reasonable amount of XP. The good news is; we’ve found these items for you and we’ll show you how to power level your Furnishing skill using them subsequently.

Materials and Other Relying Skills

The skills we’ve listed below are very important for Furnishing as the resources you need to craft the Furnishing items can only be obtained through these skills:

Cooking

Harvesting

Leatherworking

Logging

Mining

Smelting

Weaving

Woodworking

If you choose to invest in other skills and aren’t able to gather the necessary resources required to craft your Furnishing items, you can try trading for these items with other players in your server.

Benefits of Leveling Up Furnishing

At first glance, Furnishing may seem like an unimportant skill that’s just to be used to create items for aesthetic purposes. However, that’s not the case at all.

Of course, the furniture items that you can create don’t serve any real purpose and are just to be used for decoration, but the storage items and trophies are very important items.

Without storage items, you’ll have no place to store the extra resources and materials that you’ve accumulated. You’ll either have to just get rid of them or use them to craft things you don’t actually need.

If you level up your Furnishing skill and craft some storage items for yourself, you’ll be able to store all of your items in a secure place to use whenever you want.

Trophies are also very useful items. When you place them in your base, they’re actually quite beneficial to you. They give you all bonuses when you use other Trade Skills. Some of them also help you out in combat against specific enemy types.

The more you level up this skill, the better furniture, storage and trophies you’ll be able to craft.

How to Power Level Furnishing

To help you power level your Furnishing skill in New World, we’ve found the perfect items for you to craft continuously so you can level up as quickly as possible.

These items will help you get Furnishing to level 200 (max level). Once you reach this level, you’ll have every single Furnishing item available for you to craft.

Level 0-50

For the first 50 levels, you need to craft 156 Warm Iron Sconce – Bright. To do this, you’ll need the following raw materials:

9360 Green Wood

3120 Iron Ore

780 Oil

Level 50-100

For the next 50 levels, you need to craft 412 Skull Candleholders. To do this, you’ll need the raw materials:

4120 Beeswax

24720 Iron Ore

8240 Green Wood

2060 Sand flux

412 Ancient Skull

Level 100-150

For the next 50 levels, you need to craft 242 Bear Pelt Rugs. To do this, you’ll need the following raw materials:

50820 Thick Hide

271040 Rawhide

25410 Tannin

2420 Deathers

242 Pristine Bear Pelt

Level 150-200

For the final 50 levels, you need to craft 1067 Oval Cerulean Rugs. To do this, you’ll need the following raw materials: