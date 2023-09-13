NBA 2K24 Badge Unlock Requirements (Attributes, Height Restrictions)

Whether you are progressing through MyTeam or MyCareer, Badge requirements are always going to be the core gameplay mechanics of NBA 2K24.

Similar to the previous installments in the franchise though, the new annual installment also fails to properly explain how you can unlock Badges.

In NBA 2K24, you need to focus on a specific Attribute to unlock a Badge. This becomes more confusing when some Badges require multiple Attributes. Adding to that are height restrictions for each player.

To make it simpler and easier for new players, we have gone ahead to make a list of all available Badges in NBA 2K24 and their respective Attribute and Height requirements.

NBA 2K24 Badge requirements – Attribute and Height

The table below contains all Badges that you can unlock and equip in NBA 2K24. These mostly contain the previous NBA 2K23 Badges but there are also some new introductions in the new installment.

Something important to note here is that certain Badges in NBA 2K24 only require their respective Attribute to be equipped. These have been highlighted in the table with an “*” sign.

