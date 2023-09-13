NBA 2K24 Badge Unlock Requirements (Attributes, Height Restrictions)

Whether you are progressing through MyTeam or MyCareer, Badge requirements are always going to be the core gameplay mechanics of NBA 2K24.
Similar to the previous installments in the franchise though, the new annual installment also fails to properly explain how you can unlock Badges.
In NBA 2K24, you need to focus on a specific Attribute to unlock a Badge. This becomes more confusing when some Badges require multiple Attributes. Adding to that are height restrictions for each player.
To make it simpler and easier for new players, we have gone ahead to make a list of all available Badges in NBA 2K24 and their respective Attribute and Height requirements.
NBA 2K24 Badge requirements – Attribute and Height
The table below contains all Badges that you can unlock and equip in NBA 2K24. These mostly contain the previous NBA 2K23 Badges but there are also some new introductions in the new installment.
Something important to note here is that certain Badges in NBA 2K24 only require their respective Attribute to be equipped. These have been highlighted in the table with an “*” sign.
|Badge
|Attribute Requirement
|Bronze
|Silver
|Gold
|HoF
|Height Requirement
|94 Agent
|Acrobat
|Driving Layup
|64
|76
|84
|90
|5’7-6’11
|Aerial Wizard
|Vertical
|60
|67
|72
|84
|Agent 3*
|Three-Point
|76
|86
|94
|98
|5’7-6’11
|Anchor
|Ankle Braces
|Ankle Breaker
|Ball Handle
|62
|75
|85
|93
|5’7-6’9
|Backdown Punisher
|Post Control
|57
|67
|79
|89
|5’7-6’4
|Backdown Punisher
|Strength
|70
|79
|86
|95
|5’7-6’4
|Bail Out
|Big Driver
|Ball Handle
|55
|62
|65
|69
|5’7-6’10
|Big Driver
|Speed with Ball
|40
|48
|55
|65
|5’7-6’10
|Big Driver
|Acceleration
|40
|48
|55
|60
|5’7-6’10
|Blinders
|Three-Point
|70
|79
|90
|97
|5’7-7’3
|Blinders
|Mid-Range
|70
|83
|89
|97
|5’7-7’3
|Blow-By
|Ball Handle
|67
|84
|92
|97
|5’7-6’11
|Blow-By
|Speed with Ball
|62
|75
|83
|89
|5’7-6’11
|Blow-By
|Acceleration
|61
|73
|83
|90
|5’7-6’11
|Boxout Beast
|Break Starter
|Brick Wall
|Bulldozer
|Strength
|74
|84
|92
|96
|5’7-6’5
|Bunny
|Driving Layup
|62
|72
|84
|94
|Catch and Shoot
|Three-Point
|63
|74
|85
|95
|5’7-7’3
|Catch and Shoot
|Mid-Range
|60
|70
|82
|93
|5’7-7’3
|Challenger
|Chase Down Artist
|Clamps
|Claymore*
|Three-Point
|60
|70
|82
|92
|5’7-7’3
|Comeback Kid
|Three-Point
|56
|68
|79
|89
|5’7-7’3
|Comeback Kid
|Mid-Range
|53
|64
|75
|86
|5’7-7’3
|Corner Specialist*
|Three-Point
|65
|76
|85
|94
|5’7-7’3
|Deadeye
|Three-Point
|75
|84
|92
|99
|5’7-7’3
|Deadeye
|Mid-Range
|75
|84
|90
|98
|5’7-7’3
|Dimer
|Dream Shake
|Post Control
|63
|70
|59
|59
|Dream Shake
|Close Shot
|57
|64
|67
|67
|Dream Shake
|Mid-Range
|59
|67
|77
|77
|Dropstepper
|Post Control
|64
|75
|84
|84
|Fast Feet
|Fast Twitch
|Close Shot
|71
|81
|90
|98
|Fearless Finisher
|Strength
|55
|60
|65
|67
|Fearless Finisher
|Close Shot
|68
|77
|86
|95
|Fearless Finisher
|Driving Layup
|70
|80
|87
|96
|Float Game
|Driving Layup
|60
|68
|77
|88
|Free Points*
|Free Throw
|71
|80
|90
|99
|5’7-7’3
|Giant Slayer
|Close Shot
|55
|62
|75
|88
|5’7-7’0
|Giant Slayer
|Driving Layup
|59
|65
|74
|84
|5’7-7’0
|Glove
|Green Machine
|Three-Point
|64
|78
|89
|95
|5’7-7’3
|Green Machine
|Mid-Range
|61
|76
|88
|95
|5’7-7’3
|Guard Up
|Three-Point
|60
|74
|87
|94
|5’7-7’3
|Guard Up
|Mid-Range
|59
|71
|82
|91
|5’7-7’3
|Handles for Days
|Ball Handle
|69
|80
|91
|95
|5’7-7’0
|Handles for Days
|Stamina
|90
|93
|96
|99
|5’7-7’0
|Hook Specialist
|Close Shot
|60
|71
|83
|92
|Hook Specialist
|Post Control
|50
|62
|74
|86
|Hyperdrive
|Speed With Ball
|69
|75
|83
|91
|5’7-6’10
|Hyperdrive
|Speed
|72
|80
|82
|90
|5’7-6’10
|Immovable Enforcer
|Interceptor
|Killer Combos
|Ball Handle
|75
|87
|93
|98
|5’7-6’10
|Limitless Range*
|Three-Point
|85
|92
|96
|99
|5’7-7’3
|Masher
|Close Shot
|68
|77
|84
|94
|Middy Magician*
|Mid-Range
|59
|72
|84
|92
|5’7-7’3
|Needle Threader
|Off-Ball Pest
|Open Looks
|Three-Point
|58
|75
|88
|93
|5’7-7’3
|Open Looks
|Mid-Range
|54
|72
|86
|90
|5’7-7’3
|Physical Handles
|Ball Handle
|60
|66
|73
|80
|5’7-6’10
|Physical Handles
|Strength
|60
|63
|73
|83
|5’7-6’10
|Pick Dodger
|Pogo Stick
|Post Fade Phenom*
|Post Control
|59
|65
|75
|85
|5’7-7’3
|Post Fade Phenom
|Close Shot
|65
|77
|86
|93
|5’7-7’3
|Post Fade Phenom
|Mid-Range
|61
|71
|79
|86
|5’7-7’3
|Post Lockdown
|Post Playmaker
|Post Spin Technician
|Post Control
|60
|72
|81
|90
|Precision Dunker
|Driving Dunk
|71
|83
|90
|97
|Precision Dunker
|Standing Dunk
|71
|81
|90
|96
|Pro Touch
|Close Shot
|51
|60
|70
|80
|Pro Touch
|Driving Layup
|51
|60
|70
|80
|Rebound Chaser
|Relay Passer
|Right Stick Ripper
|Rise Up
|Driving Dunk
|71
|83
|90
|97
|5’7-6’4
|Rise Up
|Vertical
|60
|63
|67
|70
|5’7-6’4
|Scooper
|Driving Layup
|61
|68
|77
|88
|Slippery Off Ball*
|Acceleration
|57
|71
|84
|92
|5’7-6’9
|Slithery
|Driving Layup
|62
|80
|91
|97
|Space Creator
|Three-Point
|65
|78
|87
|94
|5’7-6’11
|Space Creator
|Mid-Range
|64
|76
|88
|96
|5’7-6’11
|Special Delivery
|Speed Booster
|Ball Handle
|60
|81
|92
|95
|5’7-6’9
|Speed Booster
|Speed With Ball
|72
|75
|83
|91
|5’7-6’9
|Speed Booster
|Speed
|75
|81
|86
|92
|5’7-6’9
|Speed Booster
|Acceleration
|79
|83
|87
|93
|5’7-6’9
|Spin Cycle
|Driving Layup
|55
|64
|70
|82
|Spot Finder*
|Acceleration
|45
|68
|80
|93
|5’7-7’3
|Spot Finder
|Close Shot
|55
|70
|80
|91
|5’7-7’3
|Spot Finder
|Three-point
|60
|75
|86
|93
|5’7-7’3
|Spot Finder
|Mid-Range
|55
|69
|79
|90
|5’7-7’3
|Touch Passer
|Triple Strike
|Ball Handle
|57
|68
|80
|90
|5’7-6’11
|Triple Strike
|Speed With Ball
|41
|66
|77
|89
|5’7-6’11
|Triple Strike
|Acceleration
|42
|65
|75
|85
|5’7-6’11
|Two Step
|Driving Dunk
|56
|69
|75
|85
|Unpluckable
|Post Control
|57
|68
|80
|Unpluckable
|Ball Handle
|70
|80
|92
|98
|Whistle
|Close Shot
|73
|84
|92
|99
|Work Horse