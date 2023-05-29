MGSV: Phantom Pain Specialists Locations Guide – Action Skills, Base Skills

A guide on where to find all ‘specialists’ in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.

Some recruits in the game possess specialized skills and are called as ‘specialists’. There are two types of skills in the game: Action Skills and Base Skills.

Action Skills become active when the owner is deployed in the battlefield instead of the Big Boss whereas Base Skills are passive and are activated when the owner is assigned to a team or Mother Base.

MGSV: Phantom Pain Specialists Locations

In this guide, I will share the locations of different ‘specialists’ in the game:

Cybernetics Specialist

The cybernetic specialist allows players to develop upgrades for your prosthetic arm. Read on to learn more about the location of cybernetic specialist.

While you are playing Mission 9: Backup, Back Down, head on the south road from Wakh Sind Barracks and you will eventually come across an outpost. Head west from the outpost and fall on the narrow mountain path where you will meet the specialist on the hill.

Zoologist Specialist

This specialist allows users to develop various items which help players build animal capturing devices such as Bottle Bait.

You will be able to find a Zoologist Specialist during Mission 14: Lingua Franca. To begin, head over to Kiziba Camp in northern Angola and make way towards the southern side of the area.

You will see a lady – Zoologist Specialist – trapped inside a cage with a couple of soldiers. It is very important that you be patient and let the soldiers complete interrogation before silencing them and fulton extracting the specialist.

The Legendary Gunsmith

The Legendary Gunsmith is another specialist soldier in the game who lets players customize their weapons in multiple ways. In order to recruit him, you will need to complete his questline; 3 side-ops:

To start, you need to head over to Bwala ya Masa – Angola – where you will find him with three soldiers. It’s better to silence the soldiers before fulton extracting the guy who will turn out to be the wrong one.

Second time, you will need to head over to the Afghanistan Central Base Camp; on the south of the westernmost hanger. You need to ensure to deal with the sniper before fulton-extracting the wrong guy again.

Finally, you need to head over to the Yakho Oboo Supply Outpost; to the very same area where you found Malak in Mission-10 to find the true specialist.

Shotguns Gunsmith

This specialist lets you develop more shotguns at the Mother Base. You will be able to find at the Communications Base during Mission-04.

Radar Specialist

In order to acquire the ‘Radar Specialist’, you need to play the Red Brass mission and extract Da Shago Kallai, Wakh Sind Barracks, and Da Wialo Kallai; one of whom is the specialist you seek.

Electrospinning Specialist

You will find this specialist during Mission-09 Backup, Back Down. I highly recommend clearing out the fort of all the enemies since it revolves around destroying Armored Vehicles.

Once you have destroyed a couple of vehicles, you will notice a Prisoner Escort vehicle with the specialist in it.

Transport Specialist

This is easily one of hardest specialists in the game. You will find him during Mission-10 Angel with Broken Wings, but will only have 3 minutes to fulton-extract him to the Mother Base.

You will find him on the second floor of a building with another prisoner. It’s recommended to use a D-Dog to scout an area before actually going in.

Anesthesia Specialist

You will find him on the second floor of a building with another prisoner. It’s recommended to use a D-Dog to scout an area before actually going in. Either he is ‘Anesthesia Specialist’ or ‘Mechatornics Specialist’.

Mechatornics Specialist

You will find him on the second floor of a building with another prisoner. It’s recommended to use a D-Dog to scout an area before actually going in. Either he is ‘Anesthesia Specialist’ or ‘Mechatornics Specialist’.

Metarnaterials Specialist

You will find this specialist during Mission-17 Rescue the Intel Agents. We are currently not sure which one is the specialist, but I have a hitch about the one in Kiziba Camp. You can also get all three of the prisoners just to be on the safe side.

