In this Icarus guide, we will explain in detail where you can find Iron Ore in Icarus. Apart from that, we will explain how Iron Ore can be mined, and how you can refine it as well.

Where to Find Iron Ore in Icarus

In Icarus, there are several resources to locate and acquire. As a survival game, you’ll need to collect items on a regular basis in order to stay alive.

Iron is one of the most crucial resources you’ll need. It’s one of the most adaptable early-game minerals, allowing prospectors to enhance a variety of Tools and Weapons.

Prospectors can also make items like the Ice Box and Lantern in the middle of the game. Iron is also commonly employed in the construction of structures such as Stone Walls and Concrete Furnace.

But before you can utilize it, you’ll need to know where to look for iron ore.

Iron Ore Locations

In Icarus, you’ll need to look for caves, both open and hidden, to find iron ore. You’ll discover iron ore within, which you can mine with a pickaxe.

The ore will drain as you mine it, and it will be automatically added to your inventory. Another way to locate iron is outside of caves.

To mine iron ore, you’ll need a pickaxe of some sort. You won’t be able to obtain any iron without it. Iron is a very adaptable resource that players should take use of. It can be utilized to make tools and weapons, which will be useful as players attempt to stay alive.

Players should be cautious when searching caves for iron, since they can include dangerous monsters. While obtaining iron is critical, players should not put their lives at danger in the process.

Tools Required to Mine Iron Ore

In this section of the Iracus guide, we have listed down the tools required to mine Iron Ore.

Stone Pickaxe

Iron Pickaxe

Platinum Pickaxe

Steel Pickaxe

Titanium Pickaxe

Refining

As mentioned above, Iron ore can be used for refining as well. The following furnaces can refine ore to make 1 Iron Ingot.