How To Leave Dungeons In Diablo 4

There are hundreds of dungeons (mini, optional, and main) to clear out in Diablo 4. Inside you are going to find a horde of enemies to kill but may want to quickly leave due to unforeseen circumstances.

Diablo 4 makes it very easy to leave a dungeon. You actually have multiple ways to do so. Hence, this guide will walk you through all of them.

How to leave a dungeon in Diablo 4

There is more than one way to leave a dungeon in Diablo 4. It all depends on your current situation, your requirements, and how much time you want to spend.

Run back to the dungeon entrance

This obvious method to leave a dungeon is to backtrack your way to the main entrance. This is not only painstaking but also frustrating, especially if you are in a high-level dungeon with a lot of twists and turns.

You will need to remember the way you come in, and that you have cleared the dungeon so that you do not meet any enemies on the way out.

Use the map to leave

This way is relatively easier and more efficient. So the first step to doing it is by opening the map first by pressing M on your keyboard. This way you will see the dungeon map appear on your screen along with the dungeon name and the entrance point.

Underneath that, you will see the Leave option as well. Then you can simply use the cursor to left-click on that option and this way you will be able to leave that dungeon by teleporting back to the overworld just outside of that dungeon in Diablo 4.

Use the emote wheel

The emote wheel (or action wheel) has a default option to leave the dungeon in Diablo 4. This is by far the quickest and easiest way to get out.

Just press “E” on your keyboard to open your action wheel and click on the “Leave Dungeon” option with the staircase icon to teleport outside of the dungeon entrance.

Remember that you can change your keybinds as well as customize your action wheel to include various actions. So, if you do not have the “Leave Dungeon” option on your action wheel, click on the customize button at the bottom of the wheel and assign the action to your wheel.

Portal to the nearest waypoint location

Lastly, you can fast travel by pressing the T key to go to the nearest Town Portal as well, but this will end up doing a dungeon reset and you will have to go through it again to loot it.

On the bright side, you will be able to leave that dungeon along with the loot you scavenged in it as well and then sell it to the armorer in Diablo 4.