Cyberpunk 2077 Tomorrow Never Knows Walkthrough

Just like the Fool on the Hill quest for the base game, Tomorrow Never Knows in Cyberpunk 2077 also has players collecting tarot cards, but this time in Dogtown.

Tomorrow Never Knows mission in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty can only be unlocked after you start the Lucretia My Reflection quest in Phantom Liberty. After you start this main quest from the DLC, you will get have full access to Dogtown and can explore it. That is when you get the option to find the newly added Tarot Cards in Phantom Liberty.

Cyberpunk 2077 Tomorrow Never Knows Tarot Card locations

There are four Tarot cards that you need to find for the Tomorrow Never Knows side job in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. All four Tarot cards are within Dogtown as this quest is part of Phantom Liberty. The names of these tarot cards also refer to the four different endings that you can unlock for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

While the tarot cards are always marked on your map, we will make the process easier for you and show their locations.

King of Pentacles tarot card location

This Tarot Card is found near the Hideout. The Tarot Card can be found on the 8th Floor of the building. Provided you are focusing on the main quest as well, you will ride the elevator up with Myers.

As soon as you exit the elevator, turn left at the end of the hallway and you can find the Tarot card graffiti behind the Vending Machine. Scan this odd graffiti to get the King of Pentacle Tarot Card. This is just before the entrance to the Hideout.

Once you scan this graffiti, you will officially get the Tomorrow Never Knows side quest in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

King of Wands tarot card location

The King of Wands tarot card is found near the southeastern side of Dogtown. To the right of the main road, heading north, you can see red smoke coming from a circular structure. Get up there and you can see a sort of an amphitheater and a basketball court. Along the right side, there are some stairs on which you can spot the odd graffiti.

Scan the odd graffiti to get the King of Wands Tarot Card.

King of Swords tarot card location

The King of Swords card is found in the slums behind the construction site in the southern part of Dogtown. Drive through the slums until you get to the slum center with the tree surrounded by candles, and you can find The Moth Bar here. There is a secluded alleyway to the right of The Moth Bar.

Head into this alley and at the end of it, you will the odd graffiti. Scan this odd graffiti to get the King of Swords Tarot Card.

King of Cups tarot card location

The King of Cups tarot card is found near the entrance of Dogtown. At the entrance, you can find the Stadium. Get to the stadium entrance where the check post and the slums are. Here, as soon as you go past the first barrier, you can look on the fence to your right to spot the odd graffiti. Scan this odd graffiti to get the King of Cups Tarot Card.

How to complete Tomorrow Never Knows in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

After you have collected all four of these Tarot cards, all that’s left to do to complete the Tomorrow Never Knows side quest in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is to talk to the only person who can help you understand what all of them mean.

Head to Little China in Watson and visit Misty. Talk to Misty and select the ‘Saw some new murals.’ dialogue option. Here, you can describe each of these murals to Misty and she will tell you what all of them mean.

After you have discussed each of the murals with Misty, you can select the ‘What’s my choice here, what’s the right choice?’ dialogue option to end the interaction, and with that, Tomorrow Never Knows side quest in Cyberpunk 207: Phantom Liberty.