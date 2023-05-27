Call of Duty Mobile Zombies features a lot of Easter Eggs just like the zombie mode from previous games. These are going to be surprise boss fights, free ammo, collectibles and much more. You have to look out for these easter eggs in order to gain more pieces of equipment and a higher level. This Call of Duty Mobile Zombies Secrets Guide will help you find all these easter eggs.

Call of Duty Mobile Zombies Secrets

The events of the Zombie mode in Call of Duty Mobile take place on the Shi no Numa map at the Rising City Facility. All the easter eggs and mobile zombies secrets are given below.

Giant Boss Easter Egg

When you are playing on the Hardcore Raid Mode, you are going to unlock a boss fight. To unlock the boss fight, you are first going to enter the bunker from Zetsubou No Shima. To do that, grab two piles of cogs from two shelves and gear as well, and then interact with the red box, with light, on the pathway outside. Repair the device and now you can take the elevator to enter the bunker.

The area that you are going to enter is Zetsubou No Shima and this area will have some blue plants growing here. You have to go to the lab to find the origin of these plants. When you enter the lab, you will find the blue plants growing in the cells. You to kill all these plants which is going to earn you Max Ammo. Next, you have to generate a code.

To get the code, you need to enter the office where you have to search for a radio with the red light. Once you find it, you have to interact with it and it is going to give you the code in red text. The code is ‘Akuma No Ki’. This has started the Underground Lab. This step is going to unlock your fight with the Giant Boss.

Teddy Bear Easter Egg

Another Easter Egg out there in Shi No Numa is finding the Teddy Bears hidden around the map. You have to find the teddy bears and then shoot them to make them disappear. There is a total of four teddy bears that you are going to find on the map. Their locations are as follows

Teddy Bear #1: When you enter the Fishing Hut, go to your left. You are going to enter the balcony where you will find the teddy bear. Shoot over it to make it disappear.

Teddy Bear #2: There is a Comm Room on the map. You have to enter the area and as you enter it, head to your right, where the window is, and you are going to find a teddy bear there. Shoot over it to make it disappear.

Teddy Bear #3: You are going to enter a Storage Hut while in-game, and again, as you enter it, head to your right, where the window is, and you are going to find a teddy bear there. Shoot over it to make it disappear.

Teddy Bear #4: Your last teddy bear is in the Doctor’s Quarters. Go to the left window side and you are going to find the teddy bear inside somewhere hidden in the bushes. You might have to look around for a while. Shoot over it to make it disappear.

Death Machine Easter Egg

Your hunt for the Death Machine is going to start from the Fishing Hut. Go inside the rooms in the hut and you are going to find pans hanging on the walls of the rooms. You are going to find a total of four pans in the rooms. All you have to do is shoot over the pans that you find.

After that step, you can get out of the fishing hut and you are going to find blue seeds on your right side. You have to make the seeds disappear and up till now, you much know how to make things disappear. Yes, you will shoot over the blue seeds until they disappear. You are going to find three near the front of the bridge and then two after you have crossed the bridge. Once you have successfully shot all the seeds, on your last seed, the Death Machine is going to spawn.

Max Ammo Easter Egg

For getting Max Ammo, you are going to start your hunt for it from the Storage Hut. Once you have opened up the Storage Hut, you are going to be shooting 115 rocks that you will find outside the map. You will shoot them so the blue skulls can spawn.

You have to ways. Either you can leave the storage area and come back again to get your Max Ammo or you can just kill all the blue skulls that spawned by shooting over them. The choice is yours but once you are done with it, you are going to get free Max Ammo